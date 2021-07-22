1 dead, 3 others injured in Lakeville chain reaction crash

A woman riding in a Chevrolet Volt was killed Wednesday afternoon in a chain reaction crash in Lakeville that began when a pickup truck rear-ended another pickup and sent it into oncoming traffic, the California Highway Patrol said.

Reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. along Old Adobe Road just west of Stage Gulch Road, the crash occurred after a Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Arnold Riebli, 78, of Sonoma, rear-ended a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Israel Montanez Rodrigues, 51, of Napa, according to the CHP, Santa Rosa Area.

Both pickups were headed east along Old Adobe, the CHP said, adding that the force of the first collision sent the Silverado into the westbound lane where it struck the Volt head-on.

The drivers of the Volt and the Silverado suffered major injuries and were airlifted to an area hospital, officials said, adding that the driver of the Colorado was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A woman who was a passenger in the Volt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was not released pending notification of her next of kin, the CHP said, adding that questions about her identity are being handled by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

The roadway was shut down for more than three hours Wednesday evening while the crash was investigated.

The CHP reopened Old Adobe Road shortly after 8 p.m.