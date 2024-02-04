Landline service could be in jeopardy for much of California, including Sonoma, Napa counties
About a year ago, Anthony Haas realized his landline was intermittently losing service. It was a major concern because for the roughly five decades Haas and his wife have lived on Sonoma Mountain Road between Santa Rosa and Glen Ellen, they’ve depended on the connection. Cell service is spotty, so the couple, who are older, consider their landline more of a lifeline during emergencies.
“What we depend on is that landline,” Haas said.
He’s gotten a lot of different answers but not much help when he’s reached out to his provider, AT&T, for answers. But, one thing he learned, through many conversations with a miscellany of anonymous service representatives is that, in the long run, the company expects it won’t have to provide or maintain landline service like his much longer.
That’s because AT&T has petitioned the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to release it from its obligation as a “Carrier of Last Resort” in California. The status legally requires a telecommunications company to provide basic telephone service, usually a landline connection, to anyone requesting it in a certain area to ensure safe and reliable access to all communities. While various providers hold this position in different territories, AT&T is the largest, covering large swaths of the state.
“This is not just a sad story of some poor old guy up on the mountain who doesn’t have service,” Haas said. “This is a statewide thing that AT&T is not providing the service it’s supposed to and is trying to get out of it permanently.”
After a Press Democrat reporter inquired about Haas’ situation, an AT&T representative reached out to him and was able to determine the source of the problem and said they are looking into a resolution. The company emphasized that it is not prematurely stopping the maintenance of any landlines, although Haas and others have reported hearing mixed messages from lower-level employees or contractors.
Still the company’s petition before the CPUC move is alarming to the more than half a million AT&T customers who rely on landlines, especially rural and tribal territory residents with unreliable cell and internet service.
“Please do NOT allow AT&T to walk away from their responsibility to the people in the areas that do not have suitable cell service to replace their coverage,” a Fort Bragg resident wrote in one of the more than 1,800 comments submitted to the CPUC by Friday afternoon.
“During the Sonoma County wildfires in 2017 and 2019, our landline was the ONLY means of communication we had available to us for days,” a Santa Rosa resident wrote on Feb. 2. “We don't use our landline for everyday calls, but we are happy to pay our monthly bill for the peace of mind of knowing we have this option to communicate in an emergency or during natural disasters. Please DO NOT remove our landline!”
In AT&T’s view, according to a filing with the CPUC last year, traditional landlines are “an antiquated, narrowband network with an ever-dwindling base of subscribers” given the expansion of broadband and cellular technology. “Plain Old Telephone Service,” as its known, over copper wires, provided by AT&T dropped by 89% between 2000 and 2021. The company claims that more than 99% of the population in its California territory has access to at least three alternatives — cell or internet-based voice service from its own fiber or mobile offerings or from other providers, including Verizon, T-Mobile, Comcast/Xfinity and the like.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: