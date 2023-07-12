Submissions sent via any other carrier must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 12225 Wilkins Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20852.

Interested parties have until Sept. 4 to comment on the preliminary permit application for The Fort Ross Pumped Storage Project proposed by Birmingham, Alabama-based Hydro Green Energy at ferconline.ferc.gov/QuickComment.aspx .

Public officials and conservationists are scrambling to understand the ramifications of a proposed power storage facility on the Sonoma Coast through which seawater sucked in and shunted uphill in large pipes would be used to generate electricity during peak demand.

Details of the proposed project near Fort Ross remain sketchy. But some elected officials already are bracing for a fight, given the environmental vulnerability and scenic beauty of the remote area — part of a coastline advocates have fiercely defended for decades.

“Bottom line: This project is dead on arrival,” California Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said Tuesday. “There is no chance a project of this size, with this scope, will ever get approval in such an environmentally sensitive region like the Sonoma Coast.”

The Fort Ross Pumped Storage Project is proposed by Birmingham, Alabama-based Hydro Green Energy. It is one of three California proposals for which the company is seeking preliminary permits from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission amid increasing state and national demand for renewable power.

Not a new technology

Used on a smaller scale for more than a century, pumped storage is increasingly a part of the discussion around renewable energy and California’s zero-carbon goals. Though fresh water sources are more commonly used, the idea it to help stabilize the grid by using available energy to pump water to a higher, vertical elevation so it can then be run back down through electricity-generating turbines when solar, wind and other power is less abundantly available.

A pumped storage plant involves pumping water to a higher vertical elevation when renewable power, such as solar and wind, is in high supply so it can be stored until needed to generate electricity when other sources are not readily available. (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission)

Twenty-four such projects are currently in operation nationwide, according to federal regulators.

The Fort Ross project would be about 1.5 miles northwest of the historic fort, with an underwater water intake and turbines and power generation equipment about 100 feet below ground at the ocean’s edge, according to the project application.

Water would be pumped about 1,500 feet uphill when solar and wind energy are readily available, then stored in a 23-acre reservoir in the vicinity of Seaview and Fort Ross roads.

When the wind stops or the sun goes down, flagging energy supplies would prompt release of the water down the vertical pipeline, through power-generating turbines in the 250-foot-long, 100-foot high power house.

The electricity generated would be transmitted through power lines onto the grid, while the water would be released to the ocean, where a breakwater would help dissipate its energy.

Hydro Green Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Wayne Krouse said the project would not be on state park property. He would not clearly identify the land involved nor whether it was secured yet by his company.

He said some decisions would depend on geotechnical and engineering studies, including whether a 12,000-foot pipeline between the reservoir and powerhouse would go overland or underground.

A preliminary permit, yet to be granted, would only allow Krouse’s company to study the feasibility of the project, including analysis of environmental impacts, water quality, water rights and other issues. If issued, it would confer Hydro Green Energy with the priority right to apply for a federal license to build the project, according to FERC.

It does “not authorize the permit holder to perform any land-disturbing activities or otherwise enter upon lands or waters owned by others without the owners’ express permission,” the commission stated.

Though the application was filed last September, it was only published in the Federal Register on July 6, apparently after Hydro Green provided expected notifications to stakeholder agencies like the National Marine Fisheries Service, state and federal fish and wildlife departments, the California Coastal Commission and the California Department of Water Resources, according to commission documentation.

Project flew under radar

But it seems have caught many interested parties by surprise, as Hydro Green Energy has not yet conducted any outreach or informal informational releases.

Maria Brown, superintendent of the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary, which includes the ocean waters at issue, and Terry Bertels, Sonoma-Mendocino District superintendent for California State Parks, were unaware of the proposal until informed by The Press Democrat and are now looking into it.