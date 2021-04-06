Last chance to vote in Petaluma People’s Choice Awards

As the biggest annual celebration of local businesses, the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards, showcases the most beloved places and professionals in town, from banks to wedding venues.

Voting in the final round will conclude at midnight on Sunday, April 11, at petaluma360.com/peopleschoice. Be sure to vote in all three categories: Best Businesses, Best Professionals and Best Food and Drink. After voting, check your email to verify your vote.

The winners will be announced in June, and celebrated in the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards keepsake magazine. (See last year’s magazine here). This year’s contest is again sponsored by Exchange Bank and Kaiser Permanente.