Last minute cancellations of New Year’s shows reflect omicron concerns

The marquee at the Mystic says it all: “NYE Show Canceled,” with an additional line: McNear’s Still a Blast.“ As numerous Bay Area celebrations are canceled or curtailed due to the fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus, Petaluma’s planned New Year’s Eve concert with The Brothers Comatose has been scrapped, though three adjoining McNear’s Sallon clearly plans to remain open and available for disappointed ticket=-holders.

One block over, on the marquee in front of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, a similar notice has appeared. Pasted across a poster for the planned classic chamber concerts inside the museum is banner saying simply: “CANCELED.”

Though at press time, no other Petaluma events had apparently been similarly called off, anyone with plans to attend a New Year’s event or show are advised to check the box office or website before departing.