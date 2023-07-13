A DUI checkpoint led to four arrests last Friday as Petaluma police stopped hundreds of vehicles on Old Redwood Highway between Redwood Way and N. McDowell Blvd., the department announced.

The checkpoint, which was set up July 7 between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., screened a total of 627 vehicles and resulted in one person being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and three others arrested for driving without a license or with a suspended or revoked license, said Petaluma police Sgt. Walt Spiller in a news release.

Another 12 drivers were cited but not arrested for driving with a suspended or revoked license, police said.

“Most drivers screened during the checkpoint were cooperative and appreciative of Petaluma Police Department’s efforts in trying to deter drunk driving,” Spiller said. The department says DUI checkpoints are shown to be an effective deterrent against driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The department “encourages people who visit and enjoy Petaluma to plan ahead and either designate a sober driver, use ride share or call a taxi to avoid drinking and driving. Driving under the influence is 100% preventable,” Spiller said.

Funding for the checkpoint came from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.