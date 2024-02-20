The latest winter storm, which started over the weekend and continued through Monday, brought buckets of rain, downed a number of trees and flooded the usual roadways.

But for the most part, the storm lacked the powerful, consistent wind gusts of the tropical storm that wreaked havoc on the North Coast two weeks ago.

“We’ve been really lucky this time around,” said Karen Hancock, spokesperson for the Sonoma County Fire District. “The call volume is not what it was like during that last storm.”

During the strong atmospheric river that lashed much of California earlier this month, wind gusts that topped 90 mph on Feb. 4 resulted in widespread power failures impacting nearly 50,000 PG&E customers in Sonoma and Napa counties.

In contrast, PG&E on Monday afternoon reported that latest storm left roughly 450 customers without power in the two North Bay counties.

Even so, local emergency responders and county infrastructure crews were on hand throughout Monday to respond to flooded and blocked and downed power lines.

“Our crews are out there actively cutting trees,” said Hancock. “There’s definitely things out there, there are hazards for drivers.”

The weekend storm brought down a tree onto power lines and a home on Madrona Knolls in Healdsburg. The tree did not cause visible damage to the interior of the home, according to emergency dispatch traffic.

Johannes Hoevertsz, director of Sonoma County’s public infrastructure department, said in an email the storm had forced the closure of several additional roadways. He said no other significant problems had been caused by the storm.

Hoevertsz said public works crews spent much of Monday monitoring the weather and responding to calls about downed trees. “With the saturated soils, we can expect trees to come down,” he said.

More rain ahead but not as bad

The three-day totals, through Monday, were nevertheless impressive.

The coastal hills of Sonoma County received up to 5 inches of rain, while the Sonoma County airport got 4.3 inches. Napa reported 1.69 inches while Healdsburg got 2.9 inches and Petaluma 1.58 inches.

With more showers and isolated storms expected Monday evening and Tuesday, Hancock reminded residents to use extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel.

Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said Tuesday could see continued isolated storms between late morning and into the afternoon. Tuesday evening could see skies clear up a bit before more rain returns Wednesday, though in much smaller quantities than what the weekend yielded.

Thursday will be “the calm in between systems,” Murdock said, with Friday bringing a weaker storm to the area.

“There are good chances for rain, but not exactly what we’d call as high impact of rain as what we have been seeing from this last storm,” he said. “Unfortunately not a dry weekend ahead of us but still not as intense as some of the stuff we’ve seen over the last few days.”

Murdock said the this weekend’s storm system was similar in some ways to the front two weeks ago, with both being a “low pressure, cold-front combo.”

“That last system was just the perfect setup for us to see plenty of strong winds — this one, not so much,” he said. “It's still windy out there, it’s just not nearly as strong as what we saw two weeks ago in some areas.”

Murdock said that both storm systems brought similar amounts of rain, though in different ways. The system from two weeks ago, dumped a lot more rain during its cold-front phase.

He said the current storm will likely to produce the same amount of rain during “off-and-on showers” through Wednesday as it did during the initial cold-front phase over the weekend.

Murdock told The Associated Press the storm system remains strong enough to cause problems including flash flooding and power outages, forecasters said in other parts of California. Flood watches and warnings were issued in coastal and mountain areas up and down the state.

With many North Bay schools on ski-week break, visitors to Sierra Nevada were in for a winter treat. Several feet of snow is possible at elevations above about 6,800 feet, the weather service said. Motorists were urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid mountain routes during periods of heaviest snowfall.

A winter storm warning for the Lake Tahoe area extends to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday afternoon, weather service officials said additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches were expected at lake level, with the highest totals along Highway 89.

Locations above 6,500 feet could get an additional 6-to-10 inches of snow, with up to 18 inches near the crest. Officials said winds through Monday night in the Tahoe area were expected to gust as high as 45 mph in valleys and as high as 100 mph over ridges.

Jeff DuVall, director of Sonoma County Emergency Management, said Monday evening the weekend storm had caused no major incidents. He said his office was in constant contact with weather service, local public safety authorities and PG&E officials, monitoring the storm as it made its way through the county.

He said that two weeks ago, for several days in a row Sonoma County had the most number of PG&E customers affected statewide. At the peak of outages, there were 50,000 customers without power, he said.

“This is much, much milder,” he said. “Compared to a couple of weeks ago, we are in a completely different situation.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.