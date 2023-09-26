To book Stephanie Martin’s services, visit the company website at mexologybarco.com . For photos of her work, go to instagram.com/mexologybarco .

Editor’s Note: Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to acknowledge the contributions of Americans with roots in Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean and Spain. The mid-month start date coincides with the independence date of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua from Spanish colonial rule. Mexico’s independence day is celebrated Sept. 16.

Born in Tepatitlan De Morelos, Jalisco, Mexico, Stephanie Martin has always valued her Mexican roots, which continued to grow even after she moved to Petaluma with her family at 6 years old.

Martin, now 29, began working as a bartender at 21, but five years ago she decided she wanted to start her own business.

First, she was thinking she’d go into event planning, but that never came to fruition. Then fate stepped in when Martin was asked to create customized cocktails for a wedding.

She enjoyed the creative process of mixing alcohol with mixers and adding a pop of decoration, but still wasn’t ready to go all in on her own business.

Then came the pandemic. Bars and restaurants were shut down at that time, leaving employees and owners struggling to find a creative way to stay in business.

Martin took the opportunity to return to Mexico and immersed herself in the mixology scene in Jalisco. There she learned about the local herbs, spices and syrups used to make unique Mexican cocktails.

Finally, when she moved back to Sonoma County, she was ready to start her own custom-cocktail business.

The name behind the business, Mexology Bar Co., is a nod to Mexico and is in line with what the business offers. The website states the mobile bar “brings the vibrant spirit of Mexico to your event, serving up authentic flavors and delightful cocktails.” Customers who want to book her services can do so over the website, where they’ll see what kind of packages are offered (generally based on how many people will be served at a given event).

So far Martin has been booked for events all over the Bay Area, including in Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Sacramento counties. The business’ Instagram feed shows just a sampling of what she and her two employees offer, with photos of themed drinks for Christmas, summer, National Tequila Day and more.

“I always wanted a business to represent where I came from. And something to also thank my parents and my grandparents for bringing me over here and bringing my family, and just to never forget where I come from,” Martin said.

After launching Mexology, Martin heard from the owner of Your Balloon Dream Co., who invited her to a photo shoot where the cocktails and decorations were on display together.

Shortly after the collaboration, Martin expanded Mexology Bar Co. to offer customizable cocktail kits, mainly paloma and margarita kits, which she said will be available in early 2024.

“The cocktail kits are really cool,” Martin said. “The goal is to go to market with them and sell the cocktail kits and little mason jars or even just the mixes.”

Martin enjoys trying to locally source as many ingredients as possible, such as incorporating edible flowers from markets around the area and purchasing products from fellow local businesses.

She said being a Latina-owned business has shown her how important it is for such businesses to band together.

“I've met this awesome community of not only Latina women, but other minority groups and just women in general,” she said. “Everybody's just super supportive.”