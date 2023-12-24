Lawn of Fame: Petaluma couple pays holiday homage to San Francisco 49ers

Yet again the Grinch has tried, and failed, to steal Christmas.

In this tableau, playing out on a front lawn on Riesling Road in Petaluma, the Dr. Seuss villain is discovered not by Cindy Lou Who, but by former San Francisco 49er safety Ronnie Lott, who levels him with a savage open-field tackle.

This life-sized Lott, like the seven painstakingly painted wooden Niners surrounding him, are the handiwork of Matt Caamano, a teacher at the McKinley School in Petaluma.

The Caamanos’ “49ers Lawn of Fame,” with its white LED light yard lines, has become a gathering and tailgating spot for friends, as well as strangers, who came from far and wide — like the 49er fan from Texas who recently knocked on their door — to admire and bask in its glow.

Jenn Caamano’s devotion to the red and gold burns no less brightly than that of her husband. Together, they are living reminders that “fan” is a shortened form of the word “fanatic.” Each of their three children have 49ers-related middle names: Meet 7-year-old Isabella Montana, and twins Jackson Clark and Isla Joe.

Matt was inspired to begin the project In 2018, after ALS claimed the life of former 49er Dwight Clark.

It was Clark’s sensational 1982 touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys that got the team into that year’s Super Bowl and midwifed the dynasty that followed.

“I wanted to nod to him in my own way,” recalled Caamano, 40.

He’d given a lesson to his students on how to enlarge an image using the grid method — and realized he could draw life-sized pictures of 49ers on half-inch plywood, then cut them out and put them in his yard.

“Do it!” exclaimed his wife, Jenn, when he shared the vision with her. And the Caamanos’ Lawn of Fame was born.

After recreating “The Catch,” from Joe Montana to Clark, in 2018, Matt has added lefty quarterback Steve Young, running back Frank Gore, and wide receiver Jerry Rice (who is sailing over a goat, which underscores No. 80’s status as the “Greatest of All Time”).

These cutouts were joined in subsequent years by longtime team owner Eddie DeBartolo and coach Bill Walsh, who occupy a reindeer-drawn sleigh by the front porch. Then came Lott, followed by linebacker Patrick Willis — who stands sentry on the roof — and tight end George Kittle, stiff-arming a hapless New Orleans Saint.

The Caamanos have long blended the celebration of Christmas with their passion for the team — usually at tailgates.

But the Lawn of Fame took that synthesis to the next level, in the process creating friendships and “building the 49er family in Petaluma,” said Deiter Segura, a Caamano friend and neighbor, before tucking into a sausage Matt had grilled.

“It helps when the team’s winning,” that’s for sure, he added.

“We are so loaded,” agreed Caamano on Saturday evening, “It’s just ridiculous, the talent this team has.”

On his garage door, a projector played a recording of the final 49ers game played at Candlestick Park, a decade earlier, against the Atlanta Falcons. At one point then-head coach Jim Harbaugh peered out at the gathering, hands on his knees. He appeared on the verge of offering Caamano constructive criticism on his sausage- grilling technique.

Manny DeLao, who’d made the pilgrimage from Windsor along with his wife Amy and their two sons, vividly recalled the game and how it ended, with a Navarro Bowman pick-six that sealed victory.

“I kinda feel like I did in ‘94, and ’89, when we won Super Bowls,” he said. “I don’t see another team out there as anywhere as talented as we are.”

William Brewer and his wife, Monica, stood on the sidewalk, taking pictures and videos. They’d driven 40 minutes, from the city of Napa, on the advice of her cousin, who’d visited the previous week.

Nearby stood Matt Owens from Santa Rosa — one of 13 people who’d just disembarked from a party bus shuttling riders on a tour of houses with off-the-charts holiday lights.

Owens recognized the cutout of Kittle stiff-arming a Saint for what it is: A commemoration of a specific 2019 play, a fourth quarter 4th-and-2, which saw the tight end reel in a short pass then rumble 30-plus yards, dragging several opponents with him.

“They could not get him down,” recalled Owens. “He had the will to carry them all those extra yards, and into range for the field goal that won the game.”

Who will be the next Niner on the lawn? That decision will be made after lengthy conversations between Jenn and Matt, who remain unswayed by the Brock Purdy fan who has left several messages in their mailbox making a case for the quarterback.

“It’s never been contentious,” Jenn said. “I’ll share my thoughts. Matt shares his. And we have a discussion around the why.”

They agree that no matter how brightly a player’s star is burning this season — think Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel — the Lawn is reserved for 49ers who have paid their dues as members of the club.

“We need multiple years on the team, being a key contributor,” Jenn said.

Matt is partial to linebacker Fred Warner, who has amassed nearly 700 tackles in his six years with the team.

“But Jenn wants Tom Rathman,” he said with a smile, “so that’s probably who it’s going to be.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.