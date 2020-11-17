Leaking construction barge caused little damage to Petaluma River wildlife

A leaking barge partially stuck in the mud at the bottom of the Petaluma River over the weekend caused little damage to the waterway and its wildlife, state officials said.

The marine construction vessel, which got caught in the mud on Saturday at low tide before being inundated with water from a king tide, remained partially submerged on Monday behind the Heritage Salvage on Petaluma Boulevard South near the Highway 101 bridge.

The barge continued to block a portion of the Petaluma River, but the remaining gap was large enough for other boats, even larger ones, to pass, said Steve Jette, a port captain for the City of Petaluma who oversees the Petaluma River’s marina and turning basin.

The vessel had been drained of diesel fuel before sinking, leaving only lubricants for mechanical equipment on board, said Eric Laughlin, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It was not clear how much of the lubricants were on the barge when it became partially submerged in water, though. State officials have started an investigation into what caused the leak and to see if there were any fish and wildlife code violations, Laughlin said.

“It posed very minimal environmental threat, plus (firefighters) were able to get those containment booms around the barge and that made the environmental threat even less,” Laughlin said.

The barge’s owner, Les Shorter, intends to repair it, a process expected to take several days, Laughlin said. Shorter did not respond Monday to several interview requests.

It also was not clear whether the barge, would be removed or moved elsewhere on the river once the repairs are made, he said.

State fish and wildlife officials will monitor the repair operation until the vessel is afloat again.

The dredging of the Petaluma River earlier this fall, the first in 17 years, likely made a difference in keeping the barge from blocking boat traffic, Jette said.

“It used to be very shallow, but now it’s very deep and steep,” he said of the waterway. “I don’t think there’s going to be a problem other than the fact that (the area) is not lit at night.”

It’s common to see about 30 boats at the turning basin at any given time, Jette said.

The area experiences its highest traffic on the weekends, when an average of about 10 boats navigate up and back down the Petaluma River over the course of a three-day span starting on Friday afternoons, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.