Staff at Lucas Wharf in Bodega Bay arrived to work Friday only to be told to turn around and go home.

The legendary restaurant had closed the night before, with a sudden announcement that caught employees by surprise, and in its wake, finds these employees owed pay, tips and, as one staffer said, “in shock.”

“We had been slammed over Presidents’ Day weekend, so literally the week before, we were getting praise on record-breaking work,” said server Alex Kaplan. “Then we get the rug pulled out from under us. This is a really tough pill to swallow, getting a thank you email (from the Parkers), and then having them basically steal our wages and tips from tipped employees.”

Late Thursday, staff was sent an email from Karen and Wally Parker, who had purchased the iconic restaurant from co-founder Peggy Lucas in 2019, after managing the restaurant under Lucas’ direction.

The email read:

“Dear Lucas Wharf Family,

It saddens us at this time to announce the closure of our restaurant, Lucas Wharf. We will not be opening the doors again to the public and need to tell all our employees. We are filled with so much sorrow to say this and so wish it could have continued on.

We have tried to last through the worst the restaurant has seen ever. A slow summer, COVID continues, a recession starting, high gas prices, enormous increase for cost of goods, and now, an extremely cold and wet winter. We stayed open until the bitter end, and alas, the time is now forced upon us to close.

We are so filled with such gratitude and love for every one of you. You have all poured your heart and soul into your work every day. Thank you for being a part of our family these last 3½ years, and serving our many thousands of people that have come through our doors. We wish it to have a different ending for us, but sadly as so many restaurants have closed, we are no different.

Again, with sad hearts, we wish everyone the best of luck in your new paths in life. Thank you so very much for the wonderful memories we all made and shared at Lucas Wharf together.

Sincerely,

Karen and Wally Parker”

Compounding the immediate financial problems for staff, their tips are collected via customer credit cards.

“Final checks were not issued, and we were told that the Parkers do not have the money to pay us right now, but they plan to pay us in the future,” Kaplan said. “I had $400 just from the Sunday of Presidents’ Day weekend not paid to me.”

Other employees echoed his complaint, though they are choosing to remain anonymous for the now.

"I will say we were given zero notice of closure, and no information on how and when we will receive our last week of pay and tips collected through credit cards," texted one staffer to The Press Democrat.

“No pay, no tips. One friend of ours quit because they shorted him 25 hours,” texted another. “That was last October and they refused to pay him. A lot more going on (than) what people know.”

Some staffers are banding together to contact the U.S. Department of Labor and the California State Labor Department. Under California employment law, employees who are fired must be paid on the same day as termination.

Karen Parker responded to several text and phone requests for comment, but did not provide The Press Democrat with an interview. Monday afternoon, she sent an email, which she also sent to her former staff:

“Hi Everyone,

There seems to be a lot of disinformation regarding our recent closure. Yes, there is a possibility of us shuttering our doors on a permanent basis. Yet, there is also a possibility we are able to reopen. I should know either way later this afternoon or tomorrow morning. If I can reopen, payday will be this coming Friday, like normal. If not, paychecks will be issued the same day the closure determination is made. Either way, you’ll receive a message from me.

Everyone, I sincerely apologize for this situation. Please know that the entire staff and your well-being is important to me. Though this is a trying time, it may be helpful to keep this in mind. Please share this message with other employees, as we know, everyone doesn’t check emails.

Thank You!”

The Lucas Wharf website went down on Sunday. But since then, unhappy and confused diners have been chiming in on a pop-up Facebook page at West County News Feed.

There have been more than 100 comments. They range from: “Every time we've gone by there they were packed! Weird,” to “What the hell?! Our favorite place in BB, and have been going there for years. So sad. Whatever the issue I hope they return soon.”

It's a sad finale to what has been a significant community landmark.