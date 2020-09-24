Lessons learned from Petaluma fire

Bill Folla was coming home to Petaluma from his job as a plumber in San Francisco on Sept. 27, 2016.

As he neared his house on Stuart Drive, he saw a large column of thick black smoke rising from the heart of Petaluma. He knew it was coming from his east side neighborhood, and he feared the worst.

Approaching Stuart Drive, which fronts Highway 101 opposite the Target store, Folla, 60, found a chaotic scene. Dozens of firefighters and 22 engines were on the scene extinguishing a fire that had torched parts of 14 homes. A Cal Fire helicopter fought the blaze with water scooped up from the Lucchesi Park pond.

Amid the confusion, Folla found his family.

“I spent most of the time consoling my wife and daughter,” said Folla, whose cat Sweet was killed in the fire. “I was pretty much in shock, in a daze for weeks.”

The fire, which had started around 3 p.m. in a bone-dry grove of eucalyptus trees adjacent to the freeway, completely destroyed four homes, including the house where Folla had lived for nearly 30 years on the street where he grew up.

It took nearly two years to rebuild the house, Folla said, including the hassle of dealing with the insurance company and a shady contractor who didn’t complete the job as promised.

In the end, Folla, a tradesman, did much of the work himself while his family lived in a rented house nearby. The fire left a gaping hole where the trees once stood, exposing Folla’s backyard and his neighbors to the freeway just feet away.

“It was a nightmare dealing with all of that,” Folla said. “I feel sorry for the people of Coffey Park.”

Prelude to wildfires

The Stuart Drive fire four years ago was one of the largest fires in Petaluma in recent memory. Sparked amid a prolonged drought at the end of a hot, dry summer, it was a precursor of sorts for the large wildfires that Northern California has experienced every year since.

A year later, the Tubbs fire of 2017 destroyed 5,300 homes, including most of the Santa Rosa neighborhood of Coffey Park. It helped popularize the firefighting term “urban-wildland interface,” where wildfires encroach into dense, heavily populated areas.

Jeff Schach, now Petaluma’s assistant fire chief, was the incident commander on the Stuart Drive fire. He said that because the blaze started in the brush, likely by a passing car on the freeway, it was technically a wildfire before it spread to the nearby structures.

“We don’t normally think about a wildland fire in the center of town,” he said. “That was the beginning of our new era.”

Petaluma deployed its entire on-duty crew and was aided by units from Rancho Adobe, Lakeville, Gold Ridge, Cal Fire, Rincon Valley, Wilmar, Rohnert Park, Sonoma, Schellville, Sebastopol, Bennett Valley, Santa Rosa and the Coast Guard.

Schach said the first responders were surprised with how quickly the houses became involved in the fire. They spent the rest of the afternoon fighting 14 simultaneous structure fires and preventing the flames from spreading to any more homes in the neighborhood.

The Petaluma Fire Department learned several lessons from the incident, Schach said. The city has since stepped up weed abatement efforts to tamp down dry fuels, especially in the hills west of downtown. The city also banned fireworks, citing the fire hazard, and is looking at purchasing equipment specific to fighting wildland fires.

Schach said the department is also sending more personnel and equipment to events that used to be considered simple roadside flareups to prevent them from spreading.

Petaluma, like fire departments across the state, are adapting to a hotter, drier climate and the prospect that even small fires could quickly turn into catastrophic events.

“Twenty years ago, that same fire, we probably would have been able to contain it,” he said. “But the fuels are drier than they used to be, and the winds seem stronger.”

Soundwalls installed

Because of the fire’s proximity to the freeway, it became an issue for transportation officials planning the widening of Highway 101 through Petaluma. The fire took out trees and fences, and motorists on the freeway could easily peer into residents’ backyards.

Supervisor David Rabbitt and Petaluma City Councilwoman Kathy Miller, representatives on the Sonoma County Transportation Authority board, both advocated for funding to build soundwalls to give the Stuart Drive residents some privacy.

In the end, the state fully funded the highway widening project through Petaluma, including the soundwalls. But in awarding the construction contract, the SCTA stipulated that the soundwalls would be the first order of work completed.

“It will make the quality of life for folks on Stuart Drive much better,” Rabbitt said. “There are multiple benefits for these walls.”

Besides the added privacy and reduced freeway noise, Rabbitt said the walls will act as a buffer for future fires. Blazes commonly start along the freeway from a careless driver tossing a cigarette butt or from the spark of a faulty muffler.

The freeway work, which began last October, is slated to last two more years, but the soundwalls are nearly finished. The cement foundations have been poured atop a rebar frame. All that’s missing are the decorative bricks to top off the walls, which officials say will be completed by the end of the year.

That’s good news for Folla.

“Without the walls, you’re pretty much wide open to the freeway,” he said. “I wish they would just finish it. It will be nice when the walls are in.”

