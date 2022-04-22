Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor April 22, 2022

An Easter season lesson

EDITOR: Antisemitic violence and other intimidation against Jewish people in our country are on the rise. We, the undersigned Christian leaders serving the people of Petaluma, decry this open hatred toward our Jewish sisters and brothers.

We recognize with sorrow that, while antisemitism continually mutates into new forms, the roots of this injustice reach far back into our own Christian tradition. There is evidence that religious disputes had started hardening into sectarian animosity as early as the time of writing the New Testament itself. This gave rise to a distorted view of Jesus, prevalent through the centuries in the church, which has obscured the fact that he was himself Jewish.

It pains us to think that there are still Christians who teach that “the Jews killed Jesus.” In point of fact, Jesus was not executed as a religious heretic — the punishment for that was stoning. He was crucified because that was how Roman law dealt with rebellious slaves and political subversives.

For Christians to perpetuate historical untruth is bad enough — to imply that this falsehood justifies disdain toward the Jewish religion or hostility to Jewish people is to go against all that Jesus taught and preached in his lifetime. It is an affront to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Our calling as Christian people is to stand up for those who are oppressed, to treat all people with respect and dignity, to speak out against injustice, and to work for peace among all of God’s people. We do these things alongside our Jewish neighbors, who do so heeding the voice of the Hebrew prophets who also inspired Jesus.

In this Holy Week, as Christians, let us hear Jesus’ command to love God and to love others. As we walk through our yearly observance of Christ’s Passion, let us be clear that we repudiate those teachings that sow the seeds of antisemitism, and embrace those which are consistent with Jesus’ life of compassion and justice.

Shalom for all of God’s children,

The Rev. Daniel Currie Green; St. John’s Episcopal Church, Petaluma; The Rev. Laurie Warren; Deacon, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Petaluma; The Rev. Robert Herrmann; Petaluma United Methodist Church, Petaluma; The Rev. Kathryn Ann Gulbranson; Elim Lutheran Church, Petaluma; The Rev. John Chase; First Presbyterian Church, Petaluma; The Rev. Jason Hubbard; United Church of Christ, Petaluma

A vote for Hooper

EDITOR: Over the years windy days cause PTSD for our community. We’ve learned to organize during the most destructive wildfires in California history inflicting great loss. During the Tubbs fire, we heard news of our immigrant community heading to the beaches because they were too scared to seek shelter with no information in their language. These fires brought vast inequalities in Sonoma County to the surface.

Fast forward to 2022 and we still have advocates like North Bay Jobs with Justice and NBOP sending letters to our supervisors with clear recommendations about wildfire evacuation zone policies and how to make an inclusive, culturally responsive emergency operations plan for our county.

It is unacceptable for Supervisor Rabbitt who has had the time to affirm his support for a clear evacuation zone policy to only come out during a campaign season. Los Cien’s forum made it very clear that Blake Hooper was the most critical of the county’s response to equity, diversity, and racism.

Blake Hooper will work with farms to make sure that farms have certified and tested evacuation plans that take workers into account.

Blake Hooper will make a true commitment to language access, making sure that the County communicates in the language that farmworkers speak.

Blake Hooper will have regular town halls and community meetings in rural areas, with language access, and ensuring that farmworkers are able to attend.

Zahyra Garcia (They/Them)

Ad Hoc CAC Member

Thanks to first responders

EDITOR: I love my community and have unwavering respect for the responding fire department that saved my house on Garfield Drive from being engulfed by the huge fireball that was my next door neighbors house on April 7. So much has happened since that awful sunset event.

First let me compliment the fireman some more. When the first truck arrived, they immediately set out to keep the fire from spreading (it was soooo close to our house!) And it worked! A fan was put in our garage to blow the smoke out, and it worked! We ended up with minimal smoke damage. These amazing and capable firemen even wiped their feet before traipsing through the house checking attics and giving us an all clear.

Yes, we have fire damage to the house that will need repair, but nothing like it could have been. Thank you to the First Responders!