Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor April 8, 2022

A vote for compromise

EDITOR: I attended a meeting in 2004 where a developer named Davidon presented drawings of plans for a purchased property, Scott Ranch, at D Street and Windsor. The plan was to build 93 houses on land zoned for “light residential” housing, much like the nearby Victoria community where I’ve lived since 1992.

Due to the zoning, Davidon was entitled to build a housing development of some size on the land. We could not totally stop it by protesting.

Over 15 years we neighbors of Scott Ranch demanded that fewer homes be built, away from Kelly Creek, and insisted on improved wildlife protections, restoration of the red barns, and evaluations of water, scenic, and traffic impacts. In 2017, the City Council signaled to Davidon that if they could reach a compromise with the community, a proposal for the lowest possible number of homes allowed under the zoning, 28, would be a welcome solution.

Many of us who opposed the development sought a compromise with the legal owner and raised money for a partial buyout. Davidon was willing to reduce the number of homes to 28 and sell the rest of the ranchland for $4.1 million to become an extension of Putnam Park.

As we approach the deadlines for the Planning Commission and City Council to consider this compromise plan, some neighborhood residents continue to protest, presenting arguments based on exaggeration and emotional, fear-based manipulation in recent newspaper ads. They haven’t presented any workable alternatives.

Many people who live in Victoria and on D Street welcome the latest proposal, as do many on the east side who look forward to extended park access for everyone. We have a carefully researched and studied, reasonable compromise on the table that would preserve 80% of this land as open space. I urge City residents to evaluate what you are hearing from both groups and make a fact-based conclusion.

Donna Emerson

Petaluma

On development and drought

EDITOR: I thought it ironic that on a recent issue of the Argus-Courier front page two articles opposing each other were side by side. One, "More housing OK'd along river," and beside it, "Drought town hall a reality check." How can we allow new development in Petaluma when we are having a severe drought? Do the people that approved this think it is a temporary situation? Where is their thinking? How can Petaluma even consider any new development at this time? The new development sounds great and appealing, but not practical at this time. The people that approved this project are not thinking about the people in Petaluma who are doing their best to conserve water during our severe water shortage. (Not to mention increased road congestion).

Pat Katen

Petaluma

A vote for David Rabbitt

EDITOR: David Rabbitt has now been our supervisor in south Sonoma County for the past twelve years. And throughout that time, he has repeatedly reinforced why he is such a great choice for the job.

Over the past 12 years, he has worked to get the Petaluma River dredged, the freeway widened to the county line, brought Sonoma County Human Services to the south county, worked toward increased low income housing and homeless services, doubled the regional park acreage in our district, and worked toward the raising of the minimum wage in Sonoma County.

David serves in leadership capacities and represents our district on a multitude of state, regional and county wide boards,valuable experience that other candidates running for this office do not have. Among many other positions he holds, he sits as a director of Sonoma Water,and the Regional Climate Protection Authority. He sits on the board of the Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District. He helped establish the Climate Resiliency Fund with proceeds from the wildfire settlement with PG&E. As a trained architect, he has an educated perspective on land use and structures that other candidates do not have. As our supervisor during the fires and evacuations in 2017 and 2019, he has experience with state and federal emergency services that other candidates running for this position do not have.

I am voting for David Rabbitt because, when it comes to representing south Sonoma county, I think experience and a good track record count. Please join me in voting for David Rabbitt for Supervisor.

Lynn Haggerty King

Petaluma

Fair play is the issue

EDITOR: How Bob Padecky was able to write a long column without once mentioning the issue at hand is beyond me. Resistance to Cardinal Newman’s overwhelming dominance in girls basketball is not, as Padecky says, about “protecting the kids from embarrassment, humiliation and ridicule” (“Success by Newman should not be punished,” March 22). The issue, which he never mentioned, is this: athletes at public schools play for the school located in their neighborhood, section of town or town itself. No so for Cardinal Newman. Do all their athletes live within 10 miles of the school? Do any of their athletes receive scholarships? Are any recruited? The issue is not some warm, fuzzy philosophy about the value of losing in building character. The issue is fair play.

Royce Quinn

Petaluma

Left out, again

EDITOR: Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to offset rising gas prices with a tax refund for each registered vehicle. Sounds good until you hear it even goes to those with electric cars and to the state’s wealthiest residents. Guess those millionaires need help filling their Ferraris.

Then there’s the leaders of the state Senate and Assembly, who have their own proposal. Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon want to give refunds for each taxpayer (including everyone but the wealthiest 10%).

All I can say is, here we go again. Just as with the Golden State stimulus checks, people on Social Security and disability would be left out. Their money doesn’t come from earned income and in most, if not all, cases they aren’t required to file tax returns. So those who need the help the most will be left out, again.

Nice job, politicians.

Becky Bonkowski

Petaluma