Subscribe

Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Aug. 12, 2021

August 11, 2021, 11:45AM

A time and a place for public art

EDITOR: I, personally, have enjoyed the artist behind the Bathtub proposal. The furniture escaping the building in San Francisco, and now a newer installment of boxes and grand piano shapes.

I think the controversy about the Petaluma Bathtubs is more about location than the art itself. The foot bridge across the Petaluma River has become as iconic of Petaluma as the clock tower at Petaluma Boulevard and Western. The Bathtub exhibit would be in conflict with at image.

There are lots of places in Petaluma that should be considered. East Petaluma is beret of public art as is Haystack Landing. Please, Petaluma, consider the options.

William Capps

Petaluma

A vote against ‘A Fine Balance’

EDITOR: I'm afraid I have to disagree with the idea that public art must not be a popularity contest. The problems with the bathtubs for "A Fine Balance," planned for Petaluma's river walk area, are not just artistic or idealistic, but safety oriented. Multiple letters to the editor have already been written mentioning the possibility of teenagers trying to climb into the tubs at night or rain water collecting in the tubs. This is enough to make the project unsuitable for downtown.

However, public art is to be enjoyed by the public. If the vast majority of the public thinks it's ugly or inane, then it isn't performing its purpose. If a piece is viewed by experts as "an assertion of transforming power," but it makes shoppers and diners groan or cringe, then display it in an art museum, where it can be explained to the visitors by a docent, and removed when its time is due. The bathtubs are planned to be permanent - so they need to be put to a vote.

Patrecia Graham

Petaluma

Petalumans should bike, walk more

EDITOR: I recently visited Petaluma after many years away and was disappointed to see a lack of bicycle infrastructure. The only transportation cyclists I saw were riding on the sidewalk, the street offering no room. I did see a guy in spandex with a bike, but he may have just been posing for status reasons, I couldn't tell. He cut a fine figure.

A lack of transportation bicycle space is common in other towns as well, and that often doesn't stop people. It seemed more like Petalumans just aren't into bikes, or really, walking for that matter. There is not much walking going on. I suppose I am biased after years of living in NYC, but also where I am currently, in Florida, you see people walking from place to place. Jogging. Riding these three wheelers around with little carts in front containing groceries. In Petaluma, the people are driving. It reminded me of Los Angeles. Maybe the people are embarrassed to be seen out of their cars, I don't know.

After so many years, I thought I might find Petaluma leading the way here. The place's small size has seemingly been preserved for nostalgic purposes, gas prices have skyrocketed, the rents are astronomical, electric cars still have a pretty substantial environmental cost. The place would be perfect for bikes or ebikes.

Will Lasky

Former Petaluman

COVID-19 testing a nightmare

EDITOR: I just got to experience COVID-19 testing firsthand, and let me tell you, it's ridiculous. No wonder the positivity rate is so high. Only someone who's sick would ever wait in one of those lines. And the companies doing them don't bother to tell you ahead of time what their requirements are, so when you get up to the head of the line, you have to scramble to find whatever bit of info or registration information they "require,“ which holds things up, and instead of taking 2-3 minutes per person, it's upwards of 15 minutes per test subject. We waited for over an hour, with an "appointment,” when it should have taken maybe 10-15 minutes max.

On top of it all, the "rapid" tests for viral load (antigen test) and for antibodies (IgG and IgM) are like the do-it-at-home pregnancy tests, only with mucus from your nose. Anyone can do the rapid test. I'm not really sure why these tests aren't widely available in drug stores, over the counter. You could take one of them, get a result in 10 minutes, and if you pop positive for that, you go in for a PCR test (the gold standard).

If finding a place (not as easy as it sounds), making the appointment (many websites crash), waiting in line, and in some cases, paying quite a bit of money weren't all in the way, perhaps county and state officials could stop wondering why nobody wants to get a COVID test and why positivity rates are so high. And what does that say about our country and this state that after 18 months, we still obviously don't care enough to spend the needed funds to have easy, cheap, and readily available testing for this, but we have money to waste on things like recall elections, and ballot recounts. Wonder what else we could spend nearly $300 million on? Disgusting and disgusted.

David Borin

Petaluma

Vaccines could help

EDITOR: I was dismayed that the city is considering spending millions in pandemic recovery funds on major renovations to city hall and the council chambers. Not only would this further delay city hall's reopening, but the pandemic has proven that council chambers aren’t even necessary! As for city hall, how ‘bout first we focus on just getting city employees to answer their phone? That would be free, a huge help to the public, and 100% safe. Once we're there, how 'bout requiring the 33% of city employees (and one council member) who haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccination to do so immediately or tender their resignation when city hall reopens. This would make everyone safer - city staff, the public, and council members - without renovating a thing besides policy.

Ann Heatly

Petaluma

Money in. Money out.

EDITOR: Our council’s recent spending decisions are cause for concern.

Without even knowing the streets that would be paved, or the safety improvements that would be made as part of the paving, the City Council rubber stamped a $1.6 million contract extension for more slurry sealing. But really, who cares what is being done. We have an election in 18 months, so just make a lot of streets look new.

Despite strong calls from commenters to pause and ask the people in our community who have been devastated by COVID how President Biden’s recovery funding could help them, the council spent $7.65 of the $8.3 million we received without doing a bit of outreach. I guess city staff, and our city council, knows what’s best for everyone. They rubber stamp staff recommendations, and ignore the public comments.

When a commenter gave a public comment asking why the council was allocating the entirety of the Measure U tax money before they even constituted the citizen oversight committee that was required in the voter-approved measure, Council member McDonnell said it best: “the oversight committee is more of an after sight committee.” It is no wonder people do not trust government with our tax money.

Janice Cader Thompson

Petaluma

Argus should respect diverse perspectives

EDITOR: Six months ago I had a large, benign brain tumor removed. The team in Neurosurgery and the ICU at Kaiser Redwood City was spectacular in unexpected ways. As a lifelong student of interpersonal relations, communication and systems, I was very impressed. From my ICU hospital bed, I witnessed an ethnically, religiously, culturally diverse team with a striking capacity to treat each other with respect. Their competency helped me heal from trauma and high-risk surgical manipulation.

Reading your insults of the one city council member whose perspectives on the COVID-19 vaccine contrast the others was quite disappointing. I have deep empathy with your fear and the collective fear around this virus. Addressing fear and its cause gracefully is how we will heal.

Regardless of the issue, when a team is incapable of showing respect for diverse perspectives, much is lost. Perhaps most notably, a sense among citizens that it isn't safe to express opinions if they're outside the norm. Isn't safety important to you? Then embody it in your leadership.

I invite city council and local media teams to consider how you're showing up around this highly charged issue. The potential to be with difference around highly charged topics is far from easy. As leaders, we're called to rise to the occasion and make possible far greater outcomes than when we sink into fear-based, immature alternatives.

Jessica Rios

Petaluma

Argus should have been nicer

EDITOR: Council member D’Lynda Fischer is now feeling considerable heat from our community about her position on COVID-19 vaccinations.

I understand why you may be incredibly frustrated – even traumatized – by this pandemic and find it inconceivable that one of our city’s leaders would not take a strong stance in favor of vaccinations. I’m not here to defend D’Lynda’s handling of this issue because I firmly disagree with it. However, before you throw her under the bus, I ask you to consider the entirety of who she is as a person and what she brings to our community.

I have worked closely with D’Lynda over the past few years, primarily on climate. Few are working as tirelessly to confront this crisis – and on so many fronts. For example, she has been advocating for strong climate policies on the city council, planning commission, and Regional Climate Protection Authority; contributing to the Sonoma County Food System Alliance and 350 Petaluma; and educating about zero waste. All work done for free, I might add. And this is just in the realm of climate – no one on the council spoke more passionately about the need for funds to go to those who have suffered the most from the pandemic.

As we continue to be tested by countless daunting crises, we need to remember the humanity of all we encounter – yes, including those in public office. It’s not just about what we do, but how we treat each other. There are plenty of things we will vehemently disagree about – how to address homelessness, racial inequities, pandemics, or the climate crisis. Please continue to express your views. That’s absolutely critical for a functioning democracy. But know that we will never solve problems like these if our first impulse is to pull out the knives when we find others’ choices incomprehensible.

I’ve seen what this community is capable of, and I know we can do better.

Annie Stuart

Petaluma

Argus should have been nicer, Part 2

EDITOR: Although I am saddened by the difficulty and loss many have experienced due to the pandemic – and I fully support COVID-19 vaccinations – I am disappointed by the inflammatory tone of the anonymous editorial about council member Fischer’s vaccination status.

I understand that she made this decision in consultation with her doctor, relative to health concerns, but I am not privy to the reasons for this choice.

It is unfair to question council member Fischer’s commitment to her constituents. She has tirelessly been at the forefront of Petaluma’s nation-leading efforts to address the climate crisis, the biggest threat humanity faces. Before D’Lynda was elected to council, I worked closely with her for many years and was frequently inspired by the integrity of her commitment and action to care for the earth and our communities.

We have entered a new era of increasing, interconnected crises – climate, drought, flood, fire, pandemic, racial injustice, houselessness and more.

In the face of such difficulty, who will we choose to be? How will we debate, argue, and disagree?

I hope not by attacking each other and inciting similar responses in our community. This is not how to create healthy, just, safe, and climate-resilient communities.

As humans, for survival, we are wired towards a negativity bias. To counter this, and play well with others, practicing gratitude and compassion are essential. Collectively, most folks are dealing with a lot of difficulty. Let’s have real, honest, courageous conversations about issues that matter, but without attacking each other. As Ian Maclaren once said, “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a great battle.”

Trathen Heckman

Petaluma

Argus editorial was a hit piece

EDITOR: I was shocked and saddened to read your hit-piece regarding council member Fischer's vaccination status. The level of childish vitriol in your editorial made me wonder whether your paper's parent company, Sonoma Media Investments, perhaps feel threatened in some way by an elected official who is not afraid to speak her mind or vote against the majority.

Vaccination is a personal choice. There is no evidence whatsoever that it works better than masks to prevent transmission of Covid. In fact there is a fair amount of evidence that masks work better to stop the spread of Covid than the vaccine does. Ms. Fischer has every right to choose not to be vaccinated as long as she does so responsibly, by continuing to mask up and practice social distancing. I chose the vaccine, with some misgivings, in hopes that it will relieve me from the tedious burden of masking and social distancing. Kudos to anyone choosing to continue to socially distance rather than taking the easy way out with a vaccine whose long term effects simply can not be known yet.

Saill White

Petaluma

Argus-Courier editorial was cheap shot

EDITOR: Recently the Argus-Courier ran an editorial criticizing city council member D’Lynda Fischer for not getting a COVID vaccination. The editorial had several dog whistles, not to mention a derogatory remark concerning dogcatchers. I would like to offer a different perspective.

I have been vaccinated as have my wife and children. In fact, almost everyone I know has. My friend and our city council member D’Lynda Fischer has not. I may prefer she would be, but I respect her decision at this time to not get vaccinated. Her choice is not some whacked right-wing conspiracy, as some have suggested and the AC implied, nor is it an inability to walk and chew gum as the AC so derogatorily insinuated. She routinely wears a mask in public and when with constituents. Actually, this is a conscious choice she has made based on her personal diet and healthcare practices that have evolved not over the last month or last year but over the last 20 plus years. Does anyone know how many colds, flu, or other ailments they have had over the past 20 plus years? Councilmember Fischer knows, the number is zero. I think it would be fair to say that is a strong indication that she is doing something right.

The AC editorial belittled her on several counts such as not promoting everyone getting a vaccine, they said to not do so was a clear sign of a lack of leadership. Councilmember Fischer correctly stated that is not why she was elected.

Lastly, I realize editorials are opinion pieces, and everyone has one. However, I would hope and expect our local paper to be above cheap shots and insinuations and to present a well-reasoned and persuasive argument rather than snarky allegations.

Jerry Wilkinson

Petaluma

Leave rooftop solar alone

EDITOR: I hear all the time how much financial pressure our public schools are under. So what is the California Public Utilities Commission proposing? The CPUC wants to attach fees to rooftop solar on schools. That means anywhere from $1,000 to $3,400 per month under the rate structure being proposed. And why? PG&E and other investor-owned utilities make their money on infrastructure like wires, poles, etc. Rooftop solar doesn't bring in the infrastructure revenue. Gov. Newsom should not fund PG&E on the backs of schools. Leave rooftop solar alone!

Thank you.

Kathleen Brown

Petaluma

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette