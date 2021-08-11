Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Aug. 12, 2021

A time and a place for public art

EDITOR: I, personally, have enjoyed the artist behind the Bathtub proposal. The furniture escaping the building in San Francisco, and now a newer installment of boxes and grand piano shapes.

I think the controversy about the Petaluma Bathtubs is more about location than the art itself. The foot bridge across the Petaluma River has become as iconic of Petaluma as the clock tower at Petaluma Boulevard and Western. The Bathtub exhibit would be in conflict with at image.

There are lots of places in Petaluma that should be considered. East Petaluma is beret of public art as is Haystack Landing. Please, Petaluma, consider the options.

William Capps

Petaluma

A vote against ‘A Fine Balance’

EDITOR: I'm afraid I have to disagree with the idea that public art must not be a popularity contest. The problems with the bathtubs for "A Fine Balance," planned for Petaluma's river walk area, are not just artistic or idealistic, but safety oriented. Multiple letters to the editor have already been written mentioning the possibility of teenagers trying to climb into the tubs at night or rain water collecting in the tubs. This is enough to make the project unsuitable for downtown.

However, public art is to be enjoyed by the public. If the vast majority of the public thinks it's ugly or inane, then it isn't performing its purpose. If a piece is viewed by experts as "an assertion of transforming power," but it makes shoppers and diners groan or cringe, then display it in an art museum, where it can be explained to the visitors by a docent, and removed when its time is due. The bathtubs are planned to be permanent - so they need to be put to a vote.

Patrecia Graham

Petaluma

Petalumans should bike, walk more

EDITOR: I recently visited Petaluma after many years away and was disappointed to see a lack of bicycle infrastructure. The only transportation cyclists I saw were riding on the sidewalk, the street offering no room. I did see a guy in spandex with a bike, but he may have just been posing for status reasons, I couldn't tell. He cut a fine figure.

A lack of transportation bicycle space is common in other towns as well, and that often doesn't stop people. It seemed more like Petalumans just aren't into bikes, or really, walking for that matter. There is not much walking going on. I suppose I am biased after years of living in NYC, but also where I am currently, in Florida, you see people walking from place to place. Jogging. Riding these three wheelers around with little carts in front containing groceries. In Petaluma, the people are driving. It reminded me of Los Angeles. Maybe the people are embarrassed to be seen out of their cars, I don't know.

After so many years, I thought I might find Petaluma leading the way here. The place's small size has seemingly been preserved for nostalgic purposes, gas prices have skyrocketed, the rents are astronomical, electric cars still have a pretty substantial environmental cost. The place would be perfect for bikes or ebikes.

Will Lasky

Former Petaluman

COVID-19 testing a nightmare

EDITOR: I just got to experience COVID-19 testing firsthand, and let me tell you, it's ridiculous. No wonder the positivity rate is so high. Only someone who's sick would ever wait in one of those lines. And the companies doing them don't bother to tell you ahead of time what their requirements are, so when you get up to the head of the line, you have to scramble to find whatever bit of info or registration information they "require,“ which holds things up, and instead of taking 2-3 minutes per person, it's upwards of 15 minutes per test subject. We waited for over an hour, with an "appointment,” when it should have taken maybe 10-15 minutes max.

On top of it all, the "rapid" tests for viral load (antigen test) and for antibodies (IgG and IgM) are like the do-it-at-home pregnancy tests, only with mucus from your nose. Anyone can do the rapid test. I'm not really sure why these tests aren't widely available in drug stores, over the counter. You could take one of them, get a result in 10 minutes, and if you pop positive for that, you go in for a PCR test (the gold standard).

If finding a place (not as easy as it sounds), making the appointment (many websites crash), waiting in line, and in some cases, paying quite a bit of money weren't all in the way, perhaps county and state officials could stop wondering why nobody wants to get a COVID test and why positivity rates are so high. And what does that say about our country and this state that after 18 months, we still obviously don't care enough to spend the needed funds to have easy, cheap, and readily available testing for this, but we have money to waste on things like recall elections, and ballot recounts. Wonder what else we could spend nearly $300 million on? Disgusting and disgusted.