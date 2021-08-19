Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Aug. 19, 2021

A vote for “Fine Balance”

EDITOR: When folks say they "know nothing about fine art" they mean it.

The objections to the “Fine Balance” project could be applied to any public art. Public art is large in scale by definition, could be dangerous if someone ran into it, makes some people nervous, could be tagged with graffiti, etc. In fact that would apply to any public structure, a bridge, building, or power pole.

Why the idea of bathtubs elicits such passionate trepidation ought to be the subject of a psychological study. Not everyone has the negative associations with bathtubs that the objectors do.

The metaphorical concept of the filling and emptying of tubs, the same phenomenon we see in the tidal slough which is the Petaluma River, is apparently lost on some. I would ask them why deny the experience of art to others? Art is more than pretty pictures, it should generate thought with deeper meaning and challenge preconceived notions.

It would be very sad not to have public art. A culture without art is disgraced. That means no grace, no tolerance, no thoughtful contemplation. Who wants to live in that place?

Gary McKinnon

Petaluma

Marking anniversary of Vietnam withdrawal

EDITOR: We are in the 50th anniversary Decade of Remembrance of the Vietnam War, which ends March 29, 2023, when 50 years ago, the last combat troops left Vietnam in 1973. There were 59 sons of Sonoma County who perished in that war, 7 from your area.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Pacific Coast Air Museum Field, at the Sonoma County Airport, One Museum Way, there will be a solemn ceremony at the airport to dedicate a Huey Helicopter, which was also in Vietnam, to our 59 sons of Sonoma County. There will be a combat Huey pilot as a speaker, as well as a Huey crewman/door gunner, as speakers. I will do the MC duties and there will be a reading of the names, an Honors Team, and the playing of taps. Your mayor, as well as all mayors in Sonoma County, plus every Board of Supervisors member, have been invited. These young men came from every corner of our county.

An incredible sign, made by Signorama in Santa Rosa, will have all the names emblazoned on it. The sign itself is a work of art, and will make a permanent memorial to our fallen. There are other monuments and markers around Sonoma County, in various towns, including Walnut Park, with the names of your local fallen. There are some markers in the county that are incomplete or inaccurate with the listings.

After over 20 years of research, this listing of 59 sons of Sonoma County is the most complete and accurate and will be a permanent memorial for Sonoma County, at the Sonoma County Airport, with an aircraft that was there, and may well have carried some of our sons of Sonoma County.

Gary Greenough, Vietnam Veteran, U.S. Navy

Huey Dedication Coordinator, Pacific Coast Air Museum BoD

Where is the action on climate change?

EDITOR: Two years ago, we cheered Petaluma for declaring a climate emergency and establishing a Climate Action Committee. They propose getting to carbon neutral by 2030. That’s not long. But do you see a lot of emergency action around you?

More than 60% of our CO2 comes from vehicles. The Climate Action Committee framework therefore prioritized making walking and biking safe transportation options. But as our roads are resurfaced and restriped, there’s no sign of those priorities.

The framework also prioritizes infill affordable housing using efficient electric systems. But our building department will approve extension of gas lines to accessory dwelling units, but not safe, affordable countertop induction burners and ovens. Even my own home kitchen electrification probably won’t meet code.

PG&E is here today turning off my gas service: electrification retrofit complete! And everybody I talk to at PG&E is mystified and wondering when I plan to turn gas back on. They seem to have no clue that fossil fuels are a problem.

Where the heck is the emergency? Meanwhile, the sky is falling.

Mary Davies

Petaluma

Kudos to Argus-Courier for ruffling feathers

EDITOR: As a vaccinated long time resident of Petaluma, I want to applaud the editorial regarding Council Member Fischer's choice to not be vaccinated. She is taking a high and mighty stance regarding how Petaluma spends its COVID-19 funds, but has chosen to not take the simplest step, getting the vaccine, that helps the entire community. Those who say Ms. Fischer should not be criticized because she is such a nice person miss the point. Ms. Fischer represents the entire city and should be proactively and positively involved in all issues, not just those she feels give her satisfaction. While I don't agree with every editorial written by the Argus, I appreciate the willingness to occasionally ruffle the feathers of those they generally support.

Fred Adam

Petaluma

Leadership includes setting an example

EDITOR: It is heartwarming that council member D’Lynda Fischer has friends who can so easily dismiss her lack of personal responsibility over her vaccine choice. Ms. Fischer may be the most tireless progressive on the planet, but as exemplary as her politics are they do not exempt her from her other responsibilities as a leader. If you believe that the actions of leaders don’t influence their constituency, ask Donald Trump.

The editor should have been nicer? Seriously? Last Wednesday, 170 nice people in Sonoma County were newly diagnosed with COVID-19. There are thousands of nice people with COVID-19 in our ICU’s throughout the country. Sorry, Fischer aficionados, she was elected to lead - and leadership includes setting an example for your constituency during a pandemic.

Since the Moderna and Pfizer shots are novel mRNA vaccines, no one has received them before, and allergy to one of the components is highly unlikely. People with a history of Guillain-Barre or Bell’s Palsy, previously associated with vaccine administration, might understandably opt out, but these reactions are also rare.

The major reason that people refuse the vaccine is ignorance. Ignorance is the lack of information or knowledge. Clearly, the council member, for some reason, does not have the information that she needs to make an intelligent choice. She, perhaps, has been brainwashed into thinking her body doesn’t need a vaccine because, apparently, she “hasn’t had colds, flu, or other ailments…over the past 20 plus years.” Please, Ms. Fischer, educate yourself - just ask around-and do the right thing - for all of us.

James Pointer, MD

Petaluma