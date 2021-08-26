Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Aug. 26, 2021

EDITOR: Regarding this dire, unprecedented long range drought, I hope North Marin Water District is more insightful and open-minded than Marin Municipal Water. We need water, the giver of life, but we are drastically lacking rain water. A pipeline from other districts is not the common sense solution. We can't depend on other districts to sell us their water. What happens when their source runs dry? Desalination is the ideal solution. We've got the entire Pacific Ocean at our disposal to utilize. And all the estuaries that snake off the Bay are perfect examples. (One might even start a lucrative business selling Petaluma iodize sea salt. Just a thought).

As I mentioned in previous letters to the editor, I'm not an engineer or a water expert, but common sense does prevail. My idea of desalination plants on barges that navigate all the waterways, can quench the thirst of our region. It may be costly with some drawbacks, but we the people, the ranches, vineyards, coastal elk and other creatures all depend on water.

North Marin Water District should really consider this practical approach. I certainly think Marin voters would support desalination without question knowing how very severe this water shortage is and Heaven only knows when the next raindrop will fall.

John Christopher Baseheart

Novato

Planting sod during drought?

EDITOR: I'm probably more angry about this than I should be. How a federal agency, the U.S. Postal Service, can think it's a good idea to plant grass (sod) in the middle of a 50-year drought is anyone's guess. Why the city doesn't have a moratorium on planting actual grass is another mystery. But I'm going to laugh when the city or the county asks me to stop taking showers every day, and not for longer than 2 minutes, so we can make sure the new sod in front of the post office stays green. Maybe the Bathtubs on Stilts can go there, to sort of rub it in our faces that pretty soon, we won't be able to fill up a bathtub.

David Borin

Petaluma

Vaccine mandate ‘excellent news’

EDITOR: We are the neighborhood coalition G Street Action that wrote to the Petaluma City Council urging a vaccine mandate for city employees (Argus Courier, Aug. 11, 2021). In recent days Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran has confirmed that Petaluma will require all city employees to be vaccinated or be subject to weekly testing. While this plan is a little weaker than our proposal, it is excellent news, and we commend Mr. Cochran for his leadership, as well as the members of the Council and the city staff who have helped to bring about this crucial policy.

Petaluma is joining a growing list of federal, state, and local governments and agencies; unions; and private businesses that recognize their responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus to avert the breakdowns in our social, political, and economic structures that massive spread of this terrible disease could trigger.

Thank you for this decisive action to help defeat this plague.

Beverly Voloshin; Steven DeLue; Karen DeLue; Barry Bussewitz; Janie Castles; Deborah Garber; Ronald Miska; Patti Schofler; Marlene Slutsky; Gail Steiner

G Street Action, Petaluma

'A Fine Balance’ should be relocated

EDITOR: Some years ago, the Petaluma City Council went through public hearings where many citizens urged the council to make Water Street a people space along the river, rather than a parking lot. A compromise was reached wherein the northern half would still accommodate parking and the southern half would be reserved primarily for pedestrians and pedestrian-oriented events. If the proposed ‘A Fine Balance’ is installed in the southern end of Water Street, that pedestrian space will be broken up and pedestrians will have to negotiate a grove of angled poles (at least 20, I believe).

Regardless of what one may think of the proposed artwork, features mounted high in the air will best be viewed from some distance. However, buildings will block many possible views and closer views will be marred by the discomfort of cranked necks.

I suggest that “A Fine Balance” would be better appreciated if located somewhere other than an intended pedestrian space in the heart of downtown Petaluma.

Kate Bolton

Petaluma