Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Dec. 12, 2021

Finding common ground

EDITOR: I am approached weekly, if not daily, about donating gift certificates to local fundraising events. I rarely say no. So when my friend Christine Aluia asked for a donation I quickly wrote one while she told me about her planned fundraiser, “Save the Fairgrounds.” She’s a friend so I pushed back gently on her points of contention, only to hear extreme polarity that “they want to tear the whole thing down and build affordable housing,” which is not something I’ve ever heard our City Council make mention of. What compelled me to write this is a need to clarify my belief that we need to find common ground with win-win solutions, and that binary polarities don’t help get us there. I was also struck by both the editorials from former Mayor Glass and current City Council member Barnacle. Glass continued the “all or nothing” approach, which leaves very little room for most of us who believe the best results will come from compromise and a shared space. Barnacle offered a visionary picture, an alternative to the binary polarities. Brian’s vision of an inclusive, ag- and people-centered Central Park doesn’t alienate any single group. It invites us all to participate in and enjoy a common ground. So to Save the Fairgrounds, we need to stop thinking it’s either the old way or affordable housing. There is a lot of room in the middle where we can adhere to our agricultural past with a lens on how that should look in the future as well as more community building events. There is no room for “we can’t.” Let’s meet in the middle, with a resounding “yes, and…!”

Naomi Crawford

Owner of Lunchette

Politicians must act to protect democracy

EDITOR: Sen. Feinstein needs to lead the fight to swiftly pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act by calling for abolishing or providing a voting rights exception to the Senate filibuster or RESIGN so that Gov. Newsom can appoint someone who is willing to lead the fight to save our democracy. Republicans have passed 400 anti-voter bills in states across this country this year which allow for the intimidation of voters, gerrymandering districts to cherry-pick their voters, reject election results.

It is past time to create federal voting standards throughout America to protect voters, prevent partisan gerrymandering, protect elections from undue partisan interference or control, prevent secret money in elections, and allow for a nonpartisan oversight of Federal Election Laws.

As historian Heather Cox Richardson recently wrote:

“If we do not pass a voting rights law that stops voter suppression, partisan gerrymandering, dark money, and election subversion, our democracy will die. Not in centuries: now. The 2022 election will just pronounce the corpse.”

Diane Baines

Santa Rosa

Surplus defense spending

EDITOR: Our latest failed military intervention has ended after 20 years of wasted lives and fortunes. Still Congress believes that an additional $25 billion for the Pentagon is needed in addition to President Joe Biden’s proposed increase to $750 billion in the defense authorization bill.

This is not about funding defense, but rather a continuation of corporate greed within the military-industrial complex President Dwight Eisenhower warned about decades ago.

Will funding the most dangerous nuclear weapons for missiles, bombers and submarines make us safer? Will continued funding of ineffective, overpriced and unnecessary weapons like Lockheed Martin fighters make us safer? No.

Our congressional representatives in both parties are controlled by the strategic placement of military bases and contractors in the communities they serve, but their service is to political contributors, not the American people.

The Pentagon is the most poorly managed entity in our government. Funding for more failed military interventions and worthless contracts must be severely reduced to fund our country’s real domestic needs.

William Campagna

Cotati

Punishment and crime

EDITOR: Over the past seven years California politicians have successfully reduced prison and jail populations by releasing incarcerated inmates early and reducing the penalties for a number of crimes. Individuals can now steal catalytic converters, break into autos and, as we have recently seen, converge on stores in mass acts of theft. Even with local authorities threatening to take action, criminals know district attorneys will be more than happy to accept a plea deal to avoid a trial. As Californians continue to welcome the “defund the police” mentality and accept the easy-on-crime stance, they should understand their future lies in their own hands. They shall reap what they sow.

Michael Jensen

Petaluma