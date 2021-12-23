Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Dec. 23, 2021

Lack of Petaluma representation at fundraiser

EDITOR: Petaluma has dozens of restaurants with a wide variety of styles. They are enthusiastically enjoyed (and supported) by patrons, both residents and visitors. Petaluma likes to think of itself as a caring and generous community. Why, then, was Cucina Paradiso the one and only Petaluma restaurant participating in this year’s ‘Dining Out for Life’ fundraiser for Food for Thought? In this season of goodwill and sharing, why did Petaluma restaurants not do their part?

Restaurants all over the county participated, donating a generous share of their receipts to support Food for Thought in its effort to ease food insecurity in Sonoma County. Of the 50 restaurants taking part, 15 were in Santa Rosa and 14 in Sebastopol. Petaluma, with only one participating restaurant, was on a par with Occidental, Bodega Bay, Geyserville and Kenwood, whose combined population is about 5% of Petaluma’s. That is shameful.

Thanks to Cucina Paradiso for their generous and unflagging support of Food for Thought. Let’s hope they are joined by many more Petaluma restaurants next year.

Nancy R. Wilson

Petaluma

Stop new development to save groundwater

EDITOR: I was thrilled to see that you highlighted the comment from farmer Ray Peterson in your article on groundwater. I was appalled with the following reply: "Water officials said that most of the water used by Petaluma residents is imported from the Russian River, through the Santa Rosa plain, meaning new development doesn't necessarily impact LOCAL groundwater levels." So, the Russian River plain is NOT LOCAL???? Who are these people that are considered "officials"? Do they have any education or any intelligence whatsoever? We need to stop new development, no matter what the county or state mandates. It's not just the water, but our infrastructure that is affected. Almost impossible to even get across town these days, and I'm not driving an ambulance or fire truck.

Linda Howard

Petaluma