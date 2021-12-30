Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Dec. 30, 2021

Roadway safety plan on right track

EDITOR: I was excited to read in the proposed Local Roadway Safety Plan that light timings along D Street would be improved and that the northbound lane of Petaluma Blvd at D Street would be marked as no right on red. Petalumans need a reminder that driving laws allow a right on red only when the traffic with the right of way is clear, not when they're waiting to enter the intersection because the cars ahead are backed up. This change will help temper the frustration and gridlock so often experienced at this location.

Thank you!

Emma Logan

Petaluma

VOTER ID laws make sense

EDITOR: Many often loudly protest that requiring Voter ID is voter suppression. How is this true? It could be made easy to obtain, free and a safeguard against illegal voting. It is readily apparent that universal mail in voting is ripe for fraud. With voter ID required, the voting rolls would be cleansed and the vote far more reflective of actual legal votes. Regarding absentee voting, with Voter ID required to request absentee voting, another loophole in our current system could be closed.

Our neighbors Canada and Mexico require voter ID and 46 of the 47 Democratic countries in Europe also require voter ID. Mexico has a higher participation rate for voting than the United States. The consensus thinking for this increase is that more Mexicans vote because they have more trust in the voting system. A major positive result from requiring voter ID is that it would immediately deflate the current crisis of confidence many have in thinking the voting system is rigged and fraudulent. And even if Voter ID registration was a little inconvenient, would it not be worth some effort to ensure each vote was cast legally by a U.S. citizen?

Why are many so certain that Voter ID would suppress votes? Could it be they are concerned it would suppress illegal voting? Are Canada, Mexico and Europe getting it wrong? Or getting it right?

David Taylor

Petaluma

PG&E wrong on solar fees

EDITOR: In 2018 my pre-solar electric bill was $764 for a year. In 2020 my electric bill was $140 - $20 for electricity and $120 for PG&E’s minimum charge. Solar saved me about $624 a year.

If PG&E is permitted to charge $684 a year for the grid connection, and my electricity cost is $20, my yearly bill will be about $704. My investment in solar panels would net $60 a year instead of $624.

I felt good about helping the environment, even though I won’t live long enough to see my solar investment pay for itself. But if PG&E is allowed to charge solar people $684 a year for connecting to the grid instead of the current $120, a lot of people are going to be quite livid. And it will be a death blow on future solar installations on family homes. Who could afford to invest $12,000 to add solar, if it only saves them $60 a year? PG&E appears to think it is better to promote class resentment between the haves and the have nots (using that as a reason to raise fees) than it is to care about the environment and reduce global warming.

Karen DeLue

Petaluma

On Food for Thought participation

EDITOR: Last week, a Letter which decried a lack of restaurant participation in the Food for Thought’s annual Dining Out for Life fundraiser hit a chord with me. As a longtime supporter of this wonderful program which helps feed house bound folks with medical conditions, I feel the need to write. True, many restaurants which participated in the past did not participate this year, but it is not as simple as that. My wife and I have been FFT’s Dining Out representatives at Dempsey’s for many years. Dempsey’s was a wonderful host venue. Alas during COVID they closed their doors.

Many other restaurants that have participated in the past have had hard years and did not sign up this year. Petaluma restaurants have a big heart.

And yes, a big thanks to Cucina Paradiso for participating.

Kevin McDonnell

Petaluma