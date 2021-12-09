Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Dec. 9, 2021

Put dogs on leashes

EDITOR: During our customary daily walks on Lynch Creek Trail, my wife and I often encounter a very friendly orange tabby cat. Today “Simba” found us, with his friendly “meow,” just about 100 yards after we had turned onto the trail from Maria.

Suddenly, I saw a man sprint from a home on Flannigan Way, just adjacent to LCT, toward the cat. Screaming, “I’ll get that cat,” he sprayed Simba several times from a bottle of Lysol in a yellow bottle. Incredulous, my wife screamed at him to stop. As the man continued his rant, I picked up the cat and we used our clothing to try to remove the stuff from the poor creature’s coat.

Apparently, the man was angry because several times over the past month, I had asked him, politely, to put his dog on a leash. As he lashed out incoherently, a woman walked by with her dog off leash. She joined in the hatefest, threatening my wife with spicy expletives and a chorus of “We don’t want you here,” “You are both crazy,” and “Leave us alone.” Then, as if the scenario had been pre-arranged on social media, another guy showed up to join in and decry those who would dare challenge an owner to leash their dog. Sound familiar?

In our daily walks, we have been accosted numerous times by “friendly” dogs. I have been bitten three times by dogs as their owners reassuringly claim, “He’s never hurt anyone.” I ask owners with their dogs off leash, politely, “Please put your dog on a leash.” It’s a good law for a number of good reasons.

James Pointer MD

Petaluma

Please wear your masks indoors

EDITOR: After attending a full-house event at the Mystic Theater this week, where wearing masks was mandatory, a sizable minority of the people there had their masks off or over their chins, etc. Here are some undisputed facts:

1. COVID germs do not come out of your chin.

2. About 100 people a day contract COVID in Sonoma Co.

3. If you are one of them, you may very well be asymptomatic but still able to infect others.

4. COVID is a potentially lethal disease - 777,000 Americans are now six feet under from contracting COVID-19.

5. Even if you have been vaccinated, if you haven't gotten a booster your protection from contracting the disease can be as low as 13% after six months, depending on the type of vaccine.

Therefore, to not be masked in a public, crowded setting means you are potentially spreading COVID to other real, live human beings, who could die as a result. People claim that they can make the decision to wear a face covering or not for themselves, but common sense (and the law in every country on earth) tells us that, "Your right to swing your fist ends at my nose." To make the analogy crystal-clear, "Your right to breathe potentially lethal germs out into the air stops when other people are breathing that same air." So mask up, people, and keep it covering your mouth and nose in public, please!

Chuck Sher

Petaluma

Indoor event safety protocols questioned

EDITOR: I attended West Side Stories’ Grand Slam event at the Mystic Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The storytellers were stellar, and I enjoyed them all. I did have several issues with the handling of COVID protocols at the event.

As someone who has chosen to adopt a relatively low risk tolerance regarding COVID safety protocols, I was excited at the prospect of doing something that felt fairly safe out in the community. I felt comfortable in the knowledge that both proof of vaccination and indoor masking would be required.

I was impressed with the careful screening at the door. The man who checked me in looked at my vaccination card and checked it against my driver’s license. Good start.

I arrived early to sit with friends who had saved a few seats for our group.

When I entered the theater, I was surprised and disappointed to see that the bar was open and doing a lively business. As I moved into the seating area, I noticed that most of the folks in the audience were unmasked. At least half of them remained unmasked until the host, quite far into his long introduction, asked us to keep our masks on “so we can continue to hold events at the Mystic.” Not once but twice, the host urged the audience to “drink heavily.” This comment struck me as inappropriate and insensitive, in that a) it’s the holiday season, which means more drinking, b) in case you haven’t noticed, there’s been a huge uptick in aggressive driving/road rage since the pandemic began, and c) people were obviously going to drive home from the theater. Even manufacturers of alcoholic beverages include the disclaimer “please drink responsibly” in their written and audio ads.