Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Feb. 10, 2022

EDITOR: As a writer and lover of all forms of art -- as well as the freedom to think and create -- I found David Templeton's compilation of the Petaluma Art Center's "Thought Experiment" responses thought-provoking and inspirational.

One of the answers that he included said, in part: Having an arts center "reflects more open minds and working minds." How timely! Look what is happening in states like Texas where books and art are not only being banned, they are being burned (ironically, Ray Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451" is on the hit list of some 850 "objectionable" books).

In Tennessee, the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel "Maus," about the Holocaust is verboten because of naughty words and images (of naked mice, no less), and books by great Black writers like Toni Morrison are being trashed because they make some very, very sensitive, privileged white folks "uncomfortable."

In Gov. Ron DeathSantis' fascist-lite state, a "Don't Say Gay" bill was just passed in the legislature where it is forbidden to say the word "Gay" out loud in schools. (First Amendment be damned)!

This, of course, is all a taste of things to come if, God forbid, more power-hungry Trumpublican politicians are elected in 2022 and Dictator Donald worms his way back into the Oval in 2024. We have already seen and chronicled the toxic fascist appetizer he and his thugs have recently helped to whip up.

My contribution to the "Thought Experiment" is: "In a time and country where -- incredibly -- books, art and speech are being banned, art is a Blue State oasis in an arid Red State desert of tyranny, ignorance and Neanderthalism. The more art is created and shared, the more the human spirit can not only survive it can thrive."

Bob Canning

Petaluma

I support Blake Hooper

EDITOR: I will be supporting Blake Hooper for our district supervisor in this June’s election. Blake is a new, inspiring type of candidate. He has a broad, deep, comprehensive vision for Sonoma County as well as detailed knowledge of the county’s institutions and processes. As well, Blake is a people person.

When I recently sat down to speak with Blake at length I could see that his key interlocking goals of addressing our housing crisis, building a culture of equity and trust, and planning for disaster resilience are not just informing ideals. This is a man with specific, creative, ecologically smart, practical ideas for achieving these goals.

Scott Hess

Petaluma

PG&E bills outrageous

EDITOR: In response to Sandra Anfang’s letter in last week’s issue regarding PG&E’s ‘shocking’ new utility bills, I could not agree more. We are a two-person household in a home of about 1,000 square feet. We set our thermostat at 64 degrees, use it only in the morning, and do not use appliances (other than cooking) after 4 p.m. Our bill for January was $371. INSANE! We are fortunate. We can afford to pay this outrageous bill. But there are so many families having to make the choice to either put food on the table, buy needed medications or keep themselves warm during these winter months. I urge everyone to write Congressman Huffman and Assemblyman Levine and urge them to work to nationalize this vital PUBLIC utility. This should not be a “for profit,“ privately held company, plain and simple.

Greg Mitchell

Petaluma

Another vote for Hooper

EDITOR: Re: “Progressive politicos and Wine Country VIPs line up to fund Sonoma County supervisor race,” I wasn’t surprised to read that Blake Hooper is receiving lots of individual donations, many smaller than $100. I am proud to say mine is among the small donations. As an extremely low-income, car free person, I’m supporting Blake because of his desire and knowledge to serve those of us who most need an equitable, inclusive and seamless active transportation network to get to work, shop and run needed errands without cars. Blake’s volunteerism in Petaluma, including on the Planning Commission, Transit Advisory Committee, and Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, as well as his background working in both the federal and state government make him an ideal candidate for county supervisor of District 2. Blake’s impressive supporters include the very finest citizens and politicos in our county: Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett, Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward, Healdsburg Mayor Osvaldo Jimenez, Petaluma School Board President Joanna Paun and many others.

Sheila Baker

Petaluma

PG&E responds to critique

EDITOR: We are hearing from our Sonoma County customers that their energy bills are higher than normal. We understand any increase can be challenging. We are taking action and here to help.