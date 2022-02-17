Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Feb. 17, 2022

City should consider alternatives to Rainier

EDITOR: I regret not being vocal before this regarding the approval of the Rainier Overpass. I regret that my lack of scrutiny regarding this long standing issue has contributed to the pending approval of a project that I now clearly see as causing irreversible environmental damage.

I am a 35-year resident of Petaluma and until a few weeks ago I did not realize that there was any river north of the downtown turning basin other than a cemented drainage ditch. The ancient oaks and natural wetlands are a treasure that Petaluma has turned its back on. I can now see how this land could provide so much community and environmental enrichment if the city could place a halt on the Rainier connection and consider other connector options.

I hope all city council members have visited this area in person to view the dramatic oaks, wetlands and unspoiled river sections. It would be irresponsible to make such impactful decisions regarding our General Plan without doing so.

Laurie Landau

Petaluma

Top picks for Petaluma

EDITOR: My three choices for Petaluma's favorite attractions would be the Art Center as my first choice, the second would be the Theatre district with the different restaurants that are in the area along with Cravins, and boulevard cinema. My third choice would be the area with the Target center and the Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds.

George Sullivan

Petaluma

A vote against visitability

EDITOR: I’m writing in response to the city’s proposal to add a “visitability” ordinance to the Petaluma building code. While this is certainly something we can support in principle, I take exception to the proposal for several reasons. Firstly, the notion that the design and construction requirements can be met for a “relatively minimal” cost is suspect. It depends on how the ordinance is written. I see very few single-story homes being built in Petaluma. It seems all housing starts are for homes with two or more stories. Ensuring that a second or third story is “visitable” will be very expensive. Adding more than a powder room to the first floor may be prohibitive. Secondly, the requirements for visitability and aging in place are not the same. We need to be very careful not to conflate the two. Seniors and those who are wheelchair bound might be able to visit the first floor of a new home, but they can hardly age in place in a multi-story home. Thirdly, the seniors who are struggling today are presumably already in a home. They are not going to move a lifetime of accumulated possessions and memories to a new home with a new tax burden. (Prop 60 allows the transfer of the property tax base to a home of equal or lesser value only.) How are we going to help seniors who are already struggling? Where are the funds to expand doorways and add ramps that are needed now? This brings me to my final point; we have a housing crisis. I realize the proposed ordinance takes the long view, but we need more housing now to have any hope of seeing our current population of young people age in place. Any additional requirements we add to the building code increase the burden for new home builders. Why would we want to make building in Petaluma more difficult than it already is?

Sharon Kirk

Petaluma

Muir Wood opponents = NIMBYs

EDITOR: “Obviously we want those kids to get help,” states Ms. Franco in the article about the Muir Wood residential treatment center. Just not in her neighborhood! This is a classic example of NIMBYism. Property values falling because kids are getting help? Light from a basketball court? Really? Embarrassed for the entire neighborhood.

Kathleen Larsen

Petaluma

Kudos to Cinnabar cast and crew

EDITOR: I am writing to sing praises for the cast, crew & staff of the Cinnabar Theater who have put together a fantastic show: "Amy and the Orphans." We were fortunate enough to take in this wonderful play last Saturday and highly recommend others go get tickets as well. It gives me great joy that we have such a high quality theater experience available to us right here in town. Bravo!

Linda Judah

Petaluma