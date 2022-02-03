Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Feb. 3, 2022

The harm of political districts

EDITOR: The foxes are in the hen house (see: cityofpetaluma.org/departments/district-elections/). Petaluma is a single political subdivision that is about to be chopped up into districts. Doing this will deprive all of Petaluma residents of their right to vote, city wide, for whomever they see as best. As a resident, you will be imprisoned in a political cubicle. For the harm this does, look to New York, Chicago, San Francisco, virtually anywhere where political corruption is rampant and they have a system of “districts. District elections make for machine politics, backroom deals, and it establishes a system that specifically encourages trading of political favors among council members. With districts, nobody would be directly responsible to ensure the roads, water and sewer, electrical grid, garbage collection and unified rules are operating solely for the benefit of the residents. Welcome special interests!

This is a fundamental change designed to serve only the interests of the politicians and candidates for city power. It is the product of two years of COVID-19 that has been exploited to disenfranchise the Petaluma electorate. You and your neighbor across the street will no longer be equal. Each will have different ballots but literally identical interests. Is it not betrayal of democracy when our very own “representatives” now are dictating how and for whom we will vote?

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

Read the Bohemian

EDITOR: Regarding article in the Argus in the Jan. 20 edition – “Smart taking on freight, ditching gas tankers,” I would suggest that for more details as to what is really happening and who is involved, one would want to read one of the few independent journals not owned by Sonoma Media Investments; The Bohemian editions 11/3-9/2021 and 11/10-16/2021. I recall reading in the Argus that there was a suggestion that fossil fuel be shipped from the Midwest thru Sonoma County to China. Could this be a prelude that happening? Darius Anderson who had to repay the Graton Rancheria Indians due to a lost lawsuit, profited from the Sonoma wildfires, and is a former lobbyist for PG&E is a principal in Sonoma Media that owns almost all the media in Sonoma County.

Suzanne Biaggi

Petaluma

The Great Petaluma Commons

EDITOR: I was dismayed to read last week's front-page article that suggests a committee selected by lottery would decide the fate of our fairgrounds. Isn't that what our elected leaders should do? After all, this is one of the most important decisions before the city, and will have a huge impact on how the city develops going forward. My own opinion is that we should double down on preserving this vital space. Let's rename it the Great Petaluma Commons and turn it into a year-round events center with the fair and races as anchor events. Petaluma needs more places that bring east and west sides together, and the fairgrounds is the only location left that can do that.

Allen Noren

Petaluma

Green growers singing the blues

EDITOR: Many people are not aware that the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 25 gave the cannabis industry a tax holiday. Our Supervisors will revisit this gift in April when the holiday expires.

Why did our Supervisors grant this delay? The so-called “legacy” growers are complaining they are not making any money because prices have cratered, and they can’t pay their taxes. Prices have plummeted because they overplanted. The industry uses the term, “legacy” which generally has a positive connotation implying a gift from the past.

My question to the supervisors is: when Prohibition was repealed did we give the “legacy” moonshiners and distillers a tax break to help them become legal? These “legacy” growers are singing the blues and the Board of Supervisors is harmonizing along.

After passing Measure A in 2017 we were told that revenue would be pouring in to fix our potholes. Now it appears that the “whine” industry will get a tax break!

Charlene Stone

West County

We must educate ourselves

EDITOR: The recent controversies related to various online social and media platforms and their censorship of purported misinformation (mostly COVID-19) are generally misguided. It shouldn't be the platform's role to parent their users and keep them safe from their own stupidity or laziness. Spotify should be applauded for not allowing Neil Young's decision to pull his content to dictate whether or not Spotify can feature COVID whackadoodle Joe Rogan's nonsense. It's up to us to take the time to properly educate ourselves, to gain knowledge from several reliable resources, and if people want to rely on and really believe an actor/podcaster/comedian's medical advice, then they'll have to live with the consequences of that choice. Facebook, Twitter and Spotify shouldn't be the decision makers on what is truth and what is whackadoodle. Unless you're 7 years old, you should be able to figure that out on your own.