Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Feb. 3, 2022

February 2, 2022, 8:45PM

The harm of political districts

EDITOR: The foxes are in the hen house (see: cityofpetaluma.org/departments/district-elections/). Petaluma is a single political subdivision that is about to be chopped up into districts. Doing this will deprive all of Petaluma residents of their right to vote, city wide, for whomever they see as best. As a resident, you will be imprisoned in a political cubicle. For the harm this does, look to New York, Chicago, San Francisco, virtually anywhere where political corruption is rampant and they have a system of “districts. District elections make for machine politics, backroom deals, and it establishes a system that specifically encourages trading of political favors among council members. With districts, nobody would be directly responsible to ensure the roads, water and sewer, electrical grid, garbage collection and unified rules are operating solely for the benefit of the residents. Welcome special interests!

This is a fundamental change designed to serve only the interests of the politicians and candidates for city power. It is the product of two years of COVID-19 that has been exploited to disenfranchise the Petaluma electorate. You and your neighbor across the street will no longer be equal. Each will have different ballots but literally identical interests. Is it not betrayal of democracy when our very own “representatives” now are dictating how and for whom we will vote?

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

Read the Bohemian

EDITOR: Regarding article in the Argus in the Jan. 20 edition – “Smart taking on freight, ditching gas tankers,” I would suggest that for more details as to what is really happening and who is involved, one would want to read one of the few independent journals not owned by Sonoma Media Investments; The Bohemian editions 11/3-9/2021 and 11/10-16/2021. I recall reading in the Argus that there was a suggestion that fossil fuel be shipped from the Midwest thru Sonoma County to China. Could this be a prelude that happening? Darius Anderson who had to repay the Graton Rancheria Indians due to a lost lawsuit, profited from the Sonoma wildfires, and is a former lobbyist for PG&E is a principal in Sonoma Media that owns almost all the media in Sonoma County.

Suzanne Biaggi

Petaluma

The Great Petaluma Commons

EDITOR: I was dismayed to read last week's front-page article that suggests a committee selected by lottery would decide the fate of our fairgrounds. Isn't that what our elected leaders should do? After all, this is one of the most important decisions before the city, and will have a huge impact on how the city develops going forward. My own opinion is that we should double down on preserving this vital space. Let's rename it the Great Petaluma Commons and turn it into a year-round events center with the fair and races as anchor events. Petaluma needs more places that bring east and west sides together, and the fairgrounds is the only location left that can do that.

Allen Noren

Petaluma

Green growers singing the blues

EDITOR: Many people are not aware that the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 25 gave the cannabis industry a tax holiday. Our Supervisors will revisit this gift in April when the holiday expires.

Why did our Supervisors grant this delay? The so-called “legacy” growers are complaining they are not making any money because prices have cratered, and they can’t pay their taxes. Prices have plummeted because they overplanted. The industry uses the term, “legacy” which generally has a positive connotation implying a gift from the past.

My question to the supervisors is: when Prohibition was repealed did we give the “legacy” moonshiners and distillers a tax break to help them become legal? These “legacy” growers are singing the blues and the Board of Supervisors is harmonizing along.

After passing Measure A in 2017 we were told that revenue would be pouring in to fix our potholes. Now it appears that the “whine” industry will get a tax break!

Charlene Stone

West County

We must educate ourselves

EDITOR: The recent controversies related to various online social and media platforms and their censorship of purported misinformation (mostly COVID-19) are generally misguided. It shouldn't be the platform's role to parent their users and keep them safe from their own stupidity or laziness. Spotify should be applauded for not allowing Neil Young's decision to pull his content to dictate whether or not Spotify can feature COVID whackadoodle Joe Rogan's nonsense. It's up to us to take the time to properly educate ourselves, to gain knowledge from several reliable resources, and if people want to rely on and really believe an actor/podcaster/comedian's medical advice, then they'll have to live with the consequences of that choice. Facebook, Twitter and Spotify shouldn't be the decision makers on what is truth and what is whackadoodle. Unless you're 7 years old, you should be able to figure that out on your own.

David Borin

Petaluma

Big ideas for climate change

EDITOR: Thank you for introducing the city’s climate action manager, Rhianna Frank. She is right when she says, “There is so much work to be done.” What was missing from the article, is what has she done since being hired in November of 2021.

Gov. Newsom’s new budget (“Newsom presents 2022 budget,” Jan. 12) proposes spending on climate change — phasing out new gas-powered passenger vehicles and transitioning to cleaner fuels. Newsom says: “If we don’t invest in the future, we’re not going to do very well there.”

He’s right as well — the future doesn’t look so great — the fires, floods and extreme weather are likely just the beginning. To protect our future and the future of our children, we need to do more than just reduce emissions (“net zero”) to reverse catastrophic climate change; we need to restore our climate.

What is climate restoration, you may ask. It is the removal of the excess CO2 that has accumulated in the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution, known as legacy CO2 (“net negative”). The good news is that there are many effective solutions that already exist, like removing excess CO2 from the atmosphere and turning it into limestone aggregate used for concrete and regrowing kelp forests. If we Build Back Better with this synthetic limestone instead of quarried limestone, we could pull tens of gigatons of CO2 from the atmosphere each year. I urge everyone to contact their state legislators to support CO2 removal technologies, such as using synthetic limestone to make concrete.

To learn more, visit Foundation for Climate Restoration at

https://old.foundationforclimaterestoration.org/resources/

Philip Paskal, chair of the North Bay Chapter of Fans of Climate Restoration and founder of the North Bay Chapter of Fans of Climate Restoration FaceBook group page.

PG&E’s shocking new bills

EDITOR: was shocked to open my new PG&E bill for January (due on February 14th) and read the amount due of $314. Last month’s bill was $162. I haven’t altered my thrifty heating habits. The thermostat is set at 68 degrees or lower, and always turned off at night. 83% of the bill was for gas; 17% electric.

It’s bad enough that PG&E has a vile track record with respect to wildfires in Sonoma County and beyond. And let's not forget the San Bruno pipeline explosion and fire of 2010. Now that we’re spending so much time at home, they’re gouging us. It's clear that they're sending us the bill for their lawsuit damages. I can't imagine what this is like for those who live in poverty. I tried to call PG&E today and couldn’t get through their Pentagon-esque phone tree.

I posted about my bill on Nextdoor.com and counted 213 comments in a 36-hour period. Many bills were higher than mine, and some of those were for folks who live in houses of less than 1,000 square feet. The majority of the charges were for gas. A few people said they flat-out couldn't pay their bills. With food up 7% over last year at this time, this might be a hard choice for many: to eat or heat.

What can we as a community do about this? A lawsuit? A general strike on paying bills? Or a longer-term solution, working for a publicly-funded energy company.

There’s a solution to this: publicly owned utilities. Over 2,000 communities have them. Sonoma County is overdue for such an option. I welcome all and any ideas.

Sandra Anfang

Petaluma

Carbon offset programs...harumph!

EDITOR: It was recently suggested that a "climate polluters fee" imposed on the fossil fuel industry will be effective in achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Nothing could be further from the truth. All these carbon offset fee programs are nothing more than smokescreens used by politicians and CEO's to fool the public into thinking some kind of action is been taken. Harumph, harumph, harumph! Compared to the profits they make these fees mean nothing; mere pocket change. They will simply pay the fee and pass the cost on to the consumers without altering their business models in any way. Nothing will change and all the while the heads of these companies will be chuckling to themselves at the gullibility of the ignorant masses who believe that action is being taken on climate change when in reality the planet continues to race headlong towards ecological catastrophe.

Richard Deering

Petaluma

Envisioning a future with fewer cars

EDITOR: My vision for Petaluma is a future of less cars and for driving slower. We spent the past 70 years building for more cars driving faster. But times are changing. Towns, cities and even Caltrans are building Complete Streets and preparing for a variety of transportation modes, not just one anymore.

Note that over the past 70 years we have planned and built for more cars and the result has been even more cars. You can’t build for more cars and reduce traffic. We’ll be hearing more, this election year, about how wonderful the Rainier Connector will be, for example. Then it will go away only to be dusted off yet again for the next election.

The population of Petaluma will continue to grow. Hasn’t stopped growing in over 200 years. More housing will continue to be built.

Meanwhile, let’s rebuild complete streets, encourage bicycle riding, support public transit and figure out what we have to do to make it easy to not have every trip in and out from the house be in a car. It’s been done elsewhere. Take a look around. We can do it here. We are doing it here.

Teddy Herzog

Petaluma

