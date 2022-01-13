Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Jan. 13, 2022

Shop smart, save money

EDITOR: The news is full of stories about the alarming rise in the cost of food. While that is certainly true, it is possible to beat the system by the simple expedient of buying on sale. Beef price increases are the highest of any foodstuff, but last week one could buy 80% hamburger for $1.99/lb at a Petaluma supermarket. The regular price is $3.99/lb – even at Costco. At a different market, you could buy pineapple for $1.47; regular price is $3.99. Chicken thighs could be had for $.99/lb. Regular price $1.99/lb. While almost every market is selling fresh Dungeness crab for $9.99/lb, one market’s price is $7.99 (go early, they tend to sell out).

When those market fliers turn up in your mailbox each week, don’t toss them. A 10-minute read could save you a lot of money.

Michael Burwen

Petaluma

What about my rights?

EDITOR: I took the Argus Courier editorial of Jan. 6, 2022, to propose that due to current circumstances, human rights should be treated as red tape. The editor opened with the question of what to do with those who refuse the experimental mRNA injections and eventually concluded with the phrase: “...there is the door.” I take that to mean shunned from society, denied the use of public facilities, and ultimately lose legal and human rights. If my interpretation of the editorial intent is not correct, then perhaps the editor should explain what was meant by their use of the words “…there is the door.”

Richard Brawn

Petaluma

Editor’s Note: There is no legal or human right to go to sports or entertainment events.

Kudos to Argus’ John Jackson

EDITOR: John Jackson’s article in the Jan. 6, 2022, Argus-Courier, “Foul language is bad, racist language is much worse,” describes an unfortunate incident involving obnoxious fan behavior at the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament that besides being loud and crude was also racist. Fans like that don’t belong in any gym or playing field and he should have been removed from the stands.

I applaud Jackson for reporting on this sorry spectacle and admitting that he and other spectators should have said something. Jackson reminds us that this kind of public discourse should not be tolerated and that if we see something that needs calling out we should not remain silent.

Susan Thompson

Petaluma

At a breaking point

EDITOR: I had planned to go to work Sunday, although I wasn’t scheduled. My colleagues and our patients are suffering through the worst period in my 40 years as a nurse. I know this, yet I couldn’t make myself go in.

I had been off the past two weeks, enjoying a treasured visit from my sons. During this time, I slept without waking in the night to endlessly replay scenes from my workday. It was a visit to the time before COVID-19, when I loved my job and was able to separate it from my actual life.

I am exhausted by the unrelenting trauma of our time. Others have it far worse than I do. Many are opting out, quitting or changing jobs to find a better work/life balance. Large numbers of health care professionals are leaving. It’s too hard, and the trauma has gone on for too long.

I won’t leave — yet. But I can no longer sacrifice my well-being for the sake of others who will not do the barest minimum to protect themselves. I will work when I can and try to forgive myself when I can’t.

Stephanie Adams

Petaluma

Losing democracy

EDITOR: If we, as a democratic country, want a sneak preview of what is facing us regarding the potential undermining of our democracy, we need look no further than the rapid and overwhelming transformation taking place in Hong Kong at the hands of the Chinese autocracy.

And the seeds for a similar transformation have been sewn here in the U.S. by the previous administration. What are the parallels? Right now in Hong Kong the primary pressure points of the Chinese government’s efforts to crush democracy are delegitimizing and suppressing the freedom of the press and media, and limiting voting rights.

In Hong Kong, newspapers and other news outlets are being systematically shut down while candidates and voters who cannot verify their “patriotism” to the Chinese government are being shut out of the democratic process.

Sound familiar? Voter suppression is spreading throughout our country, while “fake news” is vilified by the Republican Party as a matter of policy.

Hong Kong is staring us in the face.

Nathaniel Roberts

Petaluma