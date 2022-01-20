Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Jan. 20, 2022

Thanks to community for helping out

EDITOR: Community support is key to Petaluma Kiwanis Club and its continued capability to serve our neighbors. Once again, Petaluma came through and we thank you!

It’s hard to dispute that 2021 was a rough year for many of our neighbors. During this challenging year, nonprofits found new, creative, yet safe methods to continue to fundraise and serve the community.

Through the dedication of Petaluma Kiwanis Club volunteers and enduring community support, our annual Holiday Food Drive on Dec. 18 collected 2,990 pounds of food! We are grateful to everyone who shopped at Safeway that day. As a result, Salvation Army was able to distribute much-needed pantry staples along with turkeys and hams to dozens of local families and seniors in need.

Kiwanis was also able to partner with Petaluma Christmas Cheer on another beloved holiday tradition - providing holiday stockings filled with toiletries, household items and holiday treats to seniors. Students from Casa Grande High School Key Club carefully packed the items into 110 felt stockings that were beautifully decorated by volunteers with Gold Bear Chapter of AT&T Pioneers.

The club also fundraised among its members to purchase and assemble 53 bikes for children. Salvation Army handled the distribution of the bikes and helmets to families in the community. Kiwanians hold this annual service activity near to our hearts and are grateful to the Sonoma-Marin Fair for helping arrange a safe location for bike assembly at the fairgrounds.

With gratitude,

Francesca Smith

Vice President

Petaluma Kiwanis Club

Lingering lunch issues at local school

EDITOR: I am writing because no one in the Petaluma City School District seems to care about lunch issues at Kenilworth Junior High. Back in September, I was elected student body president and promised to fix the problem of lunch lines being too long and food running out.

Since then, I’ve contacted the former principal, Bennett Holley, the food services manager, school board members and the district superintendent. All I received was a promise that things would be fixed by the first week after winter break. Nothing has changed.

This is a big issue because students have either not had enough time to eat, what they want runs out, or they have just chosen to stop eating and wasting their time waiting in line for something that has most likely run out.

Kids should not be going to class hungry and expect to be successful in class.

Preston Stewart, Student body president, Kenilworth Junior High School

Setting record straight on Pt. Reyes

EDITOR: The Argus-Courier story “Environmental groups target Point Reyes ranching in new lawsuit” (January 12, 2022) said “…ranching families sold their sprawling acreage to the federal government in the mid-20th century in exchange for the option to lease the land back from the National Park Service.”

This is false. The former owners were paid fair market value, which was legally required. They received a time-adjusted amount of $380 million and some of the sellers also received developable land elsewhere. The right to stay was not established through leases but through reservations of use and occupancy (ROUs), which had finite terms (these were generally for 25 years or death) and no additional cost for the former owners. By ignoring these distinctions and omitting the full terms, the Argus-Courier bolsters the false claim and common misconception that the ranches were expected to stay forever as part of “the deal.”

Ken Bouley

Inverness

Editor’s note: The Argus-Courier used the term “lease” as a simple stand-in for “reservation of use.” Although we stand by the phrasing used, we also recognize there are technical differences between the original terms and lease extensions that would come after.

Editor’s note was emotional

EDITOR: January 13, 2022 Argus Courier newspaper, in the opinion section, Richard Brown from Petaluma made a comment titled, “What about my rights?”

The Editor Note's on the bottom of that comment said "There is no legal or human right to go to sports or entertainment events"

The Editor is wrong. These events are for the public. Because it is for the public, that alone gives a human the right to go to these things.

The editor's comments were an emotional, non-thinking response in my opinion.

Alice Franceschini

Petaluma