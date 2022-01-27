Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Jan. 27, 2022

Pt. Reyes Seashore should be natural

EDITOR: Your Argus article (“Lawsuit targets Pt. Reyes dairies,” Jan. 13, 2022) misses the point that advocates want to restore Point Reyes National Seashore to a more natural and beautiful place. PRNS is public land with unique elk and marine mammals. The plan since the 1960s was to remove the dairies and ranches and their fences to allow visitors and wildlife to roam freely. But wealthy ranchers used their political power to change the agreement to stay there, now with leases for another 20 years, despite public opinion.

Robert Raven

Petaluma

On bathtubs and newts

EDITOR: Few stones, so many birds. We face many challenges in these dark days ahead, our city needs problems solved, but only after years of hand wringing and petty arguments costing unimaginable time and money better spent elsewhere.

The problem with the safety of migrating newts might best be solved incorporating a sculptor to elevate bathtubs over Chileno Valley Road as a sort of salmon ladder. Crystal infused water blended with free range gender-less rubber duckies awaiting the onslaught of randy lizards arching over the the road of terror. We will all sleep better.

Volunteers donning speckled vests clutching booms with webbed fingers will be busy sweeping matching gasoline/oil stains off the asphalt as hapless love drunk newts get their migration on. Unfortunately, the Livestock Larvae Lovers will be on hand to protest and disrupt these noble endeavors. All I can end with is this seems like a "Slam Duck", we need answers to questions that should never be asked.

Rhett O'Rick

Petaluma

With rights come responsibilities

EDITOR: On Jan. 13, R. Brown commented on his rights as an unvaccinated person, and A. Franceschini commented on Jan. 20 that people have a "right" to attend public events (sorry, that's a privilege). As with free speech, having the right to say what you want, and the right to be unvaccinated, you also must live with the consequences of your actions. There are things we do to be part of a community, to have access to grocery stores and paved roads. We stop for kids at school crosswalks, we help pay for the paved roads, and we try not to infect and kill our neighbors. If you want to be a contrarian, that's your right, but don't also expect to partake of the benefits of civil society, too. For that privilege, you have to adhere to some pretty easy rules, like getting a shot that several billion people have received, to try and stop a global pandemic. Part of being a community is having a shared responsibility to keep everyone as safe as possible.

David Borin

Petaluma

No fan of fairgrounds process

EDITOR: I read the headline article in the Jan. 20 Argus with apprehension. Hiring an outside consultancy (Healthy Democracy) to manage the process of deciding what to do with the Fairgrounds is a waste of money. (The article did not say how much the consultant’s fees will be.)

I was a management consultant for more than 30 years. My clients, primarily Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, hired me for insurance. That is, they wanted a patsy in case something didn’t go well. I see no difference with the city’s hiring a consultant for a job it should be able to handle itself with help from concerned citizens who, I am sure, would be happy to donate their time.

If I were in charge, I would first bring together a volunteer committee supervised by a senior city employee or City Council member whose sole purpose is to define the issues. Then I would conduct conventional market research (surveys, focus groups, etc.) to determine what the citizenry wants to do. An outside market research firm to conduct surveys and focus groups may need to be hired if the city does not employ anyone with those skills.

Michael Burwen

Petaluma

It’s the economy - and climate, stupid

EDITOR: “It’s the economy, stupid.” That advice helped Bill Clinton win the White House. Now it’s the key for this White House and Congress to make big progress toward net-zero emissions by 2050.

Our fossil fueled economy favors oil and coal owners. Their profits, and the salaries of their lobbyists, come at our expense. Everyone is paying, especially the poor, with their homes, livelihoods and lives.

A climate polluters fee with cashbacks fixes this flaw. The fossil companies will pay for each ton of carbon pollution. The government passes along all that money to American families, who are free to use it as they wish. This reduces pollution economy-wide while growing clean energy jobs.

Carbon cashback is revenue-neutral, transparent, and has bipartisan support. It can get the votes to pass. With your help.

For more information on fee and cashback, and how you can lobby for it TODAY, see cclusa.org/take-action.

Bruce Hagen

Petaluma

Not new, but forward thinking for our community.

EDITOR: The “new and bold approach” that city leaders introduced last week for deciding the future of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds is a proven strategy that has existed for years and is practiced around the world. Citizens’ jury, citizens’ panel or citizens’ assembly - regardless of the name - its intent is to charge a representative group of citizens with recommending solutions to an issue. It can bring democracy back to its roots.

And successful citizens’ panels need facilitation. Whatever organization city leaders choose for this role (Healthy Democracy was mentioned), its responsibility will be to facilitate, and not take over the process. The panel of citizens will do the hard work - hours, days, weeks, and likely months.

The panel will interview stakeholders, conduct extensive research, gather and analyze information. Part of this work would be to capture perspectives and input across the demographic spectrum, and to include those who some fear may be left out - ranchers, farmers, and youth. Ultimately, this panel will develop a set of recommendations and rationale, all written by them in their own words.

With so many citizens concerned for the future of Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, a citizens’ panel may be our best strategy.

Stevan Bosanac

Petaluma