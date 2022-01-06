Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Jan. 6, 2022

Petaluma outskirts need representation too

EDITOR: In response to the one-page (city of Petaluma) ad in the Argus-Courier Thursday, Dec. 9, one might consider who the target market is. I live just outside the “city limits” of Petaluma and have a 94952 zip code for my residency, just as many of my downtown friends have. Having been a resident of Petaluma since 1987, a member for several years with two historic preservation groups for my town, and a lifetime membership with the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, my legal voting voice goes unheard. I am sure I am not the only one misrepresented here in regards to voting. If the city is truly interested in hearing our concerns, they should be more importantly representing all of us. This would mean those of us, like myself, that continually shop locally and take a vested interest in the direction of its historical preservation. Consider the re-districting efforts to be inclusive of our whole community. This would include all of the 94952 zip codes and others on the fringe. This comment is directed to the city of Petaluma district elections. If taken into consideration, then all of Petaluma will be truly represented.

Terry Fraser

Petaluma

Starting the New Year with thanks

EDITOR: As we wrap up another year, we can all agree that 2021 was a difficult time to be a human being, so I'd like to begin 2022 with a note of thanks to my fellow Petalumans. Thanks to everyone at the Petaluma Library, because books have saved my sanity during this pandemic. Thanks to the people who grow our food, not only during a pandemic, but during a challenging drought as well. Thanks to all the folks who work in the grocery stores and restaurants and have dealt with difficult customers. Thanks to the people who deliver our mail. Thanks to health care professionals, who have taken care of all of us, regardless of vaccination status. Thanks to COTS, Petaluma People Services and Petaluma City Schools' Family Resource Center, who have helped the most vulnerable among us. Thanks to the police officers and fire fighters who put their own lives in danger to keep all of us safe. Thanks to the activists and journalists in our community who hold our police, fire, and other public officials to a high standard and shine a light on when we can do better at keeping all of us safe. Thanks to the elected officials who have navigated unprecedented situations and made hard decisions. Thanks to teachers and school staff, who take care of our children and deal daily with the effects of the trauma of the pandemic (on both children and adults). Thanks to artists and musicians, who remind us what it means to be human, and to faith leaders, who remind us of the divine. And thanks to everyone who has tried their best to remain patient and kind, even when they don't particularly feel like it, like those of you who let me exit the Target parking lot when traffic on East Washington is backed up. These daily acts of kindness and courage will get us through 2022. May we all continue to help each other in the year ahead.

Laine Gen

Petaluma

Compost will be required

EDITOR: Just a friendly reminder starting Jan. 1, 2022, the Senate Bill 1383 will take effect which will require all residents and businesses to divert organic materials (including: food scraps, plant trimming and unlined food soiled paper products) from the landfill.

Why does it matter? We are experiencing a climate crisis, the change in the weather pattern, short rainy season, longer fire season, record breaking temperatures, extreme drought and rising sea levels. This will help control and limit the greenhouse gases, and other air pollutants, such as black carbon and Methane gas etc. These pollutants create a warming influence on the climate that is many times more potent than that of carbon dioxide. Reducing emissions of these pollutants can have an immediate beneficial impact on climate change and on public health.

What does it mean for us? We do the following:

1.Keep an extra bin in the kitchen

2.Put food scrap from the utensils, any expired food item that you want to dispose, food soiled unlined papers, tea-bags or tea leaves, coffee grounds, vegetable and fruit peels and egg shells as well

3.Empty it periodically (to avoid smelling and residue build up) into the green color bin where we throw the yard trimming.

4.Recology of Sonoma Marin will service your green bin and take it to the compost facility.

What does it mean for the businesses (including those who generate edible food)? They should do all the four steps mentioned above and instead of disposing or composting the edible items they can donate to the local food banks and other food recovery organizations in the communities to feed the less fortunate and hungry.