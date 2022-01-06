Subscribe

Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Jan. 6, 2022

January 5, 2022, 8:00PM

Petaluma outskirts need representation too

EDITOR: In response to the one-page (city of Petaluma) ad in the Argus-Courier Thursday, Dec. 9, one might consider who the target market is. I live just outside the “city limits” of Petaluma and have a 94952 zip code for my residency, just as many of my downtown friends have. Having been a resident of Petaluma since 1987, a member for several years with two historic preservation groups for my town, and a lifetime membership with the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, my legal voting voice goes unheard. I am sure I am not the only one misrepresented here in regards to voting. If the city is truly interested in hearing our concerns, they should be more importantly representing all of us. This would mean those of us, like myself, that continually shop locally and take a vested interest in the direction of its historical preservation. Consider the re-districting efforts to be inclusive of our whole community. This would include all of the 94952 zip codes and others on the fringe. This comment is directed to the city of Petaluma district elections. If taken into consideration, then all of Petaluma will be truly represented.

Terry Fraser

Petaluma

Starting the New Year with thanks

EDITOR: As we wrap up another year, we can all agree that 2021 was a difficult time to be a human being, so I'd like to begin 2022 with a note of thanks to my fellow Petalumans. Thanks to everyone at the Petaluma Library, because books have saved my sanity during this pandemic. Thanks to the people who grow our food, not only during a pandemic, but during a challenging drought as well. Thanks to all the folks who work in the grocery stores and restaurants and have dealt with difficult customers. Thanks to the people who deliver our mail. Thanks to health care professionals, who have taken care of all of us, regardless of vaccination status. Thanks to COTS, Petaluma People Services and Petaluma City Schools' Family Resource Center, who have helped the most vulnerable among us. Thanks to the police officers and fire fighters who put their own lives in danger to keep all of us safe. Thanks to the activists and journalists in our community who hold our police, fire, and other public officials to a high standard and shine a light on when we can do better at keeping all of us safe. Thanks to the elected officials who have navigated unprecedented situations and made hard decisions. Thanks to teachers and school staff, who take care of our children and deal daily with the effects of the trauma of the pandemic (on both children and adults). Thanks to artists and musicians, who remind us what it means to be human, and to faith leaders, who remind us of the divine. And thanks to everyone who has tried their best to remain patient and kind, even when they don't particularly feel like it, like those of you who let me exit the Target parking lot when traffic on East Washington is backed up. These daily acts of kindness and courage will get us through 2022. May we all continue to help each other in the year ahead.

Laine Gen

Petaluma

Compost will be required

EDITOR: Just a friendly reminder starting Jan. 1, 2022, the Senate Bill 1383 will take effect which will require all residents and businesses to divert organic materials (including: food scraps, plant trimming and unlined food soiled paper products) from the landfill.

Why does it matter? We are experiencing a climate crisis, the change in the weather pattern, short rainy season, longer fire season, record breaking temperatures, extreme drought and rising sea levels. This will help control and limit the greenhouse gases, and other air pollutants, such as black carbon and Methane gas etc. These pollutants create a warming influence on the climate that is many times more potent than that of carbon dioxide. Reducing emissions of these pollutants can have an immediate beneficial impact on climate change and on public health.

What does it mean for us? We do the following:

1.Keep an extra bin in the kitchen

2.Put food scrap from the utensils, any expired food item that you want to dispose, food soiled unlined papers, tea-bags or tea leaves, coffee grounds, vegetable and fruit peels and egg shells as well

3.Empty it periodically (to avoid smelling and residue build up) into the green color bin where we throw the yard trimming.

4.Recology of Sonoma Marin will service your green bin and take it to the compost facility.

What does it mean for the businesses (including those who generate edible food)? They should do all the four steps mentioned above and instead of disposing or composting the edible items they can donate to the local food banks and other food recovery organizations in the communities to feed the less fortunate and hungry.

A word of caution for the businesses; it is all in the training. Please start training your employees and management. The tools of training such as videos, printed material, brochures, pamphlets and posters etc., is available on the websites: recologysonomamarin.com and calrecycle.com (California department of resources recycling and recovery)

We all (residents and businesses) have to do our part in combating the climate crisis otherwise we will not have a viable world to handover to our next generation.

Iftikhar Ahmed

Petaluma

Kudos for food writer Houston Porter

EDITOR: After reading Houston Porter’s latest column about what readers had to say about the local food scene over this past year and especially the section about people making a difference, I was moved to write. I was moved, period. All choked up, in fact. Thank you for compiling all this mostly good news. Made me feel proud of our special city.

As I’m writing this, I’m realizing that Porter’s column is what I usually read first when my Argus arrives. He does a great job.

Sheri Cardo

Petaluma

Food writer Houston Porter gives kudos back

EDITOR: Last week's profile of photographer Crissy Pasqual was enlightening and well-deserved. We Petalumans are lucky to have such a talent contributing to our local newspaper. She is not only talented at snapping great shots, but also knows how to get the most out of her subjects. As someone who prefers to be behind the scenes (writing), I was anxious when the Argus wanted to do a feature profile on me last year, in large part because I was told they would need some current photos of me. I am more comfortable behind the camera, taking food photos. They arranged a meeting with Crissy to snap a few shots downtown. The experience was relaxed and completely enjoyable. She knows how to put people at ease, to the point where it doesn't even feel like a photo shoot. It certainly doesn't hurt that she is also a genuinely nice person and a pleasure to be around. Now, whenever someone tells me the Argus is having them meet with Crissy for an article, I tell them not to worry because Crissy is the best and that I'd bet they end up having a great time, no matter how shy or self-conscious they may be. Crissy is talented on many levels and is a blessing to our small hometown newspaper.

Houston Porter

Petaluma

Warning for Petaluma voters

EDITOR: I hope Petaluma voters are paying attention to Napa County, where Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza cast the deciding vote to clear-cut 14,000 trees for a private development project. Pedroza is lining up big Republican donors to support his upcoming candidacy in Senate District 3, and is far to the right on the issues Petaluma voters care about, including diversity/inclusion, environmental protection, and COVID protections. I hope Petaluma votes for a real Democrat in 2024, and not a Republican in sheep's clothing like Alfredo Pedroza.

Thomas Anderson

Napa

Anti-Blackness Exists at OAUSD

EDITOR: It is unfortunate that Superintendent Lowery is no longer with (Old Adobe Union School District), but not surprising.

Black women continue to have a worse experience at work. Black women face a wider range of microaggressions. Superintendent Lowery was pushed out by the Union without any support from the school board. We have seen macro and microaggressions, coded language, redlining, and the indirect acts of racism and how they affect the daily lives of Black people and other people of color in the county and Petaluma.

NAACP Sonoma County told us about the Push Out on September 21st, 2021

“In June, a letter of no confidence was given to the Superintendent and stated it was based on “her poor leadership skills, a lack of professional courtesy and an understanding of our district.” What’s troubling about the teachers’ union statements is the absence of tangible evidence.”

Lowery also told us at the Petaluma’s committee on race relations back on Oct. 20, 2021.

"Lowery, a Black woman in her second year as superintendent at Old Adobe, said she feels dehumanized daily in Petaluma."

It should come as no surprise that the union & school board will hire a principle from Sonoma Mountain because that was their game plan from the start. OAUSD has displayed anti-Black behavior, poor leadership, and lack of transparency.

Prove to the community that you will conduct a robust outreach that is equity-driven to hire Black representation to OAUSD.

Why are Black educators leaving their positions?

A side note to the school board.

Anyone contributing to racism in our community is racist. Internalized racism is a sad truth about the system as it exists, creating an environment where people of color CAN BE perpetrators and victims of racism simultaneously.

Who will OAUSD blame now for not having distribution plan for testing kits?

Zahyra Garcia (They/Them)

Co-Chair, Indivisible Petaluma

