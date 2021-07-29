Subscribe

Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor July 29, 2021

TYLER SILVY
ARGUS-COURIER EDITOR
July 29, 2021, 4:24PM
Thanks for community support

EDITOR: We are grateful for the kindness and generosity of the beautiful people of Petaluma! Your support of Una Vida over the years, and especially during this pandemic, has been overwhelming in the most wonderful ways. It would be impossible to thank everyone individually for their generous donations of time, kindness, clothing, shoes, food, finances and SO MUCH MORE! Forever grateful.

Lynne Moquete, M.P.H.

Founder and executive director, Una Vida

Healing the Homeless Project

EDITOR: Many homeless people have a common root cause: trauma, addictions, and depression. Petaluma offers housing, therapy and food. And, of course, bulldozers.” We say: “It’s too bad we can’t help these people.” But we can.

The root cause of this for many homeless people (some research indicates up to 90%) is trauma. PTSD shrinks the part of the brain that allows for executive function, the hippocampus. It enlarges the amygdala, the part of the brain that increases fear, anxiety, and distrust. PTSD causes a measurable wound in the brain. It can be fixed, allowing executive function areas to regrow (neurogenesis), allowing people to take care of themselves and become independent.

The FDA and the NIH is supporting research on more effective medicines. And one is available now. Sixty-seven percent of chronic PTSD patients responded to ketamine treatments, combined with therapy, compared with 20% in the control group.

Other ketamine studies also found that 65.8% of 111 alcoholic patients abstained from alcohol for at least one year, and that high doses of ketamine significantly reduced heroin addiction.

With a healed brain, people can become independent, allowing them to leave “the system.”

If the city could replace talk therapy with therapy assisted ketamine treatments, in combination with safe, lockable housing, such as in a mini-house village, we could shrink the number of shelterless people as we support them to healthy independence. (Email KCaselli@BuildingGiants.com for citations).

Katy Caselli

Petaluma

Pleased with city’s approach

EDITOR: I just wanted to say I read this article this morning (“Petaluma poised to spend $1.7M on tiny home village for homeless residents”) and I am so pleased to hear that that is part of what coronavirus relief money is being spent on. It makes perfect sense and I'm very proud of our community to take these steps and model this approach!

Susan Price

Petaluma

Art as a popularity contest? That’s bull

EDITOR: As a rebuttal to a response to my recent letter to the editor I must further explain the fallacy of the suggested solution to the public art controversy which has generated so much emotion in our community.

Apparently the author of that letter is not familiar with the famous work by Pablo Picasso called Bull's Head which is simply a bicycle seat and handlebars. It's important to have knowledge of art history, one of the main reasons public art decisions are rarely if ever determined by popular opinion. While some may see these objects as mundane, creative thinkers will see the symbolism or metaphor in simple things.

Description from pablopicasso.org:

"Bull's Head is described by art critic Eric Gibson as unique amongst Picasso's sculptures for its 'transparency' - the constituent found objects are not disguised. He says the sculpture is "a moment of wit and whimsy ...both childlike and highly sophisticated in its simplicity, it stands as an assertion of the transforming power of the human imagination at a time when human values were under siege."

Also, these aren't just "plain old bathtubs!!!" They are fabricated sculptures in bright colors mounted on stilts which amplify the idea of "Fine Balance.“ Misrepresenting the work doesn't help an adversarial argument.

Other examples of the use of common objects as the subject of art are many. Clas Oldenburg's popular monumental sculpture in the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia, is a clothespin. Marcel Duchamp displayed his "readymades" which were ordinary found objects back in 1916 so this is nothing new.

The point is decisions about public art should not be a popularity contest. Otherwise we'll end up with just another man on a horse on a pedestal.

Gary McKinnon

Petaluma

Cool City Block Challenge

EDITOR: Petaluma has an amazing opportunity to become a leader in combating climate change! If you don’t already know about this, buckle up, we are in for the ride of our lives!

We are in the running to be one of three cities to win the million dollar Cool City Block Challenge grant that will help us reach our goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. You can learn all the details at coolblock.org (be sure to watch the video) but in sum, this is a bottom up/top down approach whereby a partnership between municipal bodies, the private sector, and the public sector, is created and we work together to change our habits, our households, our infrastructure, our habitats, so that we sequester carbon and stop emissions. Thus, we reach carbon neutrality. This is moonshot time!

Once we have the grant, 400 of us Petalumans will be block leaders who will be reaching out to our neighbors to attend events in our homes where we will learn together how to do all this. So when you get a knock on your door from a neighbor in early 2021, all you’ll need to do is say YES! Attend the events, build a stronger neighborhood that is more prepared for emergencies, all the while, learning how to transform your home and community! All hands on deck time!

Naomi Crawford

Petaluma

Protect the badgers

EDITOR: We are so upset about the damage to the badger habitat on Paula Lane in West Petaluma. Badgers are very important mammals and there are so few left.

The open space land on Paula Lane has at the primary protected wildlife the badgers. Little badgers need to have the space and safety to practice their digging skills and become proficient so they can disperse from the Mother badger there. Without question, this has now been stopped and we agree that this habitat will become a barren grassland, trampled by people, and for what reason?

We know the visitors to this special property do not want that to happen. The City of Petaluma should turn over their role to experts and the caring nonprofit volunteers who have the history and ability to be sure all wildlife are protected and enjoyed.

The Project described in Susan Kirks' commentary is one that is innovative and completely congruent with the climate emergency with which we are all coping. We hope others will speak up for the badgers -- and for the community who deserves the amenity carefully planned for this gentle property.

Sincerely,

Crystal A. Nezgoda

Owner/Operator Honey Badger Coffee

Must speed up climate solutions

EDITOR: Looks like climate change effects are occurring in the most disastrous ways possible as they were predicted to do: disease outbreaks, droughts, food depletion, heat waves, severe storms, torrential downpours, wildfires, etc. To be sure, there are other effects, too, such as, migrations and homelessness. We need to speed up our understanding of climate change and our search for solutions. Otherwise, the future looks like it will be little more than a holocaust of emergencies.

Kenneth Lammi

Petaluma

Seeking equity in sports coverage

EDITOR: I was so excited to see the article about the Steel Breeze 14-under softball team's Western National Championship win! I was disappointed that this was the first article regarding softball this summer and over 20 articles about the Petaluma Little League teams in July alone. In the year 2021, I would hope and expect to see gender equity in regard to sports reporting. Makes me wonder how many other stories about girls in sports that this town is missing out on.

Sincerely,

Joanna Paun

Petaluma

Envious of Santa Rosa art

EDITOR: Did you see it -- the artist's rendering in Monday's Press Democrat of a brilliant and beautiful art installation proposed for Santa Rosa's Old Courthouse Square?

Called "Unum," Latin for "oneness," the sleek and sophisticated 12-by-15 foot sculpture is a graceful, swirling circle to be covered in LED lights. And best of all, Santa Rosans are invited to submit positive and meaningful phrases to be incorporated into artist Blessing Hancock's handsome work of art, in the spirit of a united community.

Compare that to the unprintable but well-deserved words and phrases leveled at the godawful bathtubs proposed here for unlucky Water Street.

When it comes to art, it appears that Unum is worthy of the Louvre or the Tate, while with the addition of "A Fine Balance," Petaluma should change its name to "Petticoat Junction."

Bob Canning

Petaluma

