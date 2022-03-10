Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor March 10, 2022

The new Petaluma Raceway

EDITOR: If you live in west rural Petaluma, a little known street between Bodega Avenue. and Magnolia Avenue. has become the new shortcut to Petaluma Boulevard and Highway 101. The new dragstrip is called Lohrman Lane. Walking, bicycling has become very dangerous! Stepping out of your driveway to collect your refuge containers or get your mail even is a little risky! My hope in writing this article is to shed some light on this problem before there is more accidents or someone gets hurt. Let’s restore Lohrman Lane to the country road it was meant to be!

Gina Jurling

Petaluma

Columnist off base

EDITOR: Thomas Elias in a recent column in The Argus (March 3, 2022) blames the current outbreak of anti-Semitism, at least in part, on those who resent “Jews in Israel [having] the temerity to defend themselves.” But how far is he willing to take this defense of Israel on behalf of attacking anti-Semitism? Does it mean refusing to address those acts of violence Israel commits during its occupation of Palestinian lands, acts that Elias does not mention?

Such as, the arrest of Palestinians by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), without due process provisions common in any rule of law society; the night raids of Palestinian homes; the use of force, with the aid of the IDF, by Jewish settlers against unarmed Palestinians; the dehumanizing checks points, and the killings of Palestinians at the hands of the IDF. Last month, OCHA, which stands for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, reported in its February 2022 statement that “Israeli forces shot and killed five Palestinians, including one child, in three separate incidents across the West Bank.”

Standing with resolve for justice everywhere is the best antidote against anti-Semitism anywhere.

Steven M. DeLue

Petaluma

Vote Kevin Burke for sheriff

EDITOR: Sonoma County community members have an interesting voting choice in the upcoming election for Sheriff. There is an opportunity to change core values to the delivery of public safety services and jail operations.

Imagine aligning professional responsibility, transparency, current community demands and accountability all in one package. These are personal traits that Sheriff candidate Kevin Burke brings to the table, along with his demonstrated experience as a successful police chief.

I have known Kevin Burke for 12 years, both in a personal and professional capacity. Having worked alongside him at the Healdsburg Police Department, we faced our share of tough questions and no win scenarios. What I can promise is that Kevin does not shy away from making a decision. People matter, relationships take work and Kevin gets that.

Kevin’s greatest strength is that he is hard wired to be creative in solving problems. He does not automatically default to the standard tired old solutions.

Let’s move the needle ahead on the Sheriff Departments community engagement. Kevin Burke is a candidate who is highly qualified, experienced and starting with an eye towards promoting excellence.

Kevin Young

Windsor

Calls to cancel Rainier premature

EDITOR: The Rainier and Caulfield cross-town connectors were both included in the City’s current General Plan – approved unanimously in 2008 – because traffic modeling showed that, without them, traffic congestion would exceed acceptable levels by General Plan buildout in 2025.

With Petaluma’s new General Plan well underway, calls by some to decertify the Rainier EIR and cancel the project are both ill-advised and premature.

Because the Rainier connector is a vital underpinning of the current General Plan EIR, decertifying Rainier would also effectively decertify the General Plan EIR, which in turn would likely lead to a City-wide building moratorium, including halting new affordable housing. That’s probably what these folks want.

Yes, the current city council has prioritized making Petaluma more bike and pedestrian friendly. That’s great, and computerized traffic modeling for the new General Plan will tell us with great precision how much those efforts will reduce traffic trips. But we don’t yet have that information.

Also, one councilmember advocates converting one or two traffic lanes on East Washington for use by buses only, further constraining east-west mobility.

Most folks don’t remember that the Rainier EIR was intended at the time primarily just to enable construction of the new Rainier/101 undercrossing structure, now nearing completion. Because the rest of the connector was not the focus, the Rainier connector described in its EIR is seriously overdesigned and in need of major value engineering.

Relatedly, by just assuming that a grade-separated crossing of the SMART tracks would be required, the EIR’s Rainier crossing has ballooned both in cost and environmental impacts.

Petaluma has never even asked the CPUC for permission for an at-grade Rainier crossing.

Which is inexcusable, considering that along the entire length of the SMART system from Larkspur to (almost) Windsor, the only grade-separated crossings are where the SMART tracks cross a highway. Every single city street and county road crossing the SMART tracks is at-grade. Why should Rainier be singled out for special treatment?

Decisions on cross-town connectors should wait until traffic modeling from our new General Plan can inform what will best serve the community.

Mike Healy, Petaluma City Council member

Column ignores white supremacy

EDITOR: On March 3, you published a column by Thomas Elias titled “Anti-Semitism fueled by Israel’s self-defense.” His argument appears to be that Palestinians and their campus supporters are responsible for increasing antisemitic attacks because they want to deny Jews the right to self-defense. Putting aside the factual inaccuracies, distortions, and half-truths he uses to arrive at his conclusion, he manages to leave out the engine that is driving antisemitism in this country – white racists and neo-Nazis who in many cases have acknowledged ties with neo-Nazi and racist groups in Europe. How can you discuss rising antisemitism and ignore the role of groups such as the Petaluma based Goyim Self Defense League which has recently been in the news for their antisemitic actions. How can you ignore the role of our former President who famously said, “there are good people on both sides” after white racists paraded through Charlottesville, Va. chanting “Jews will not replace us.” Hopefully Mr. Elias will not succeed in conflating the legitimate Palestinian struggle for human rights with the growth of antisemitism in this country.

Sam Tuttelman

Petaluma