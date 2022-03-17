Letters to the Argus-Courier editor March 17, 2022

Thoughts on district mapping

EDITOR: I read cynical and negative comments on the City of Petaluma's Facebook page in response to blanketing City PR about redistricting, What's the point of even engaging was the most frequent comment. Following nine hours of trying to use the city's mapping tool, which was difficult, even having experience with the same software to recently produce a wildlife corridor map for Petaluma Valley, I produced two maps. I felt confident about my second map, six districts, reflecting equal representation from three west side districts. However, I knew I needed more input for the three east side districts.

In the Feb. 14 redistricting workshop, my map was nixed, to not be brought forward again. This at the initiative of D'Lynda Fischer, quickly supported by the Mayor, since only one elected official, Dennis Pocekay, expressed interest in how I'd created West side Districts, thinking these could be analyzed with other East side Districts to create a balanced Petaluma map. John Shribbs, the only other environmentalist who spoke on Feb. 14 and who submitted a map of his own, also supported my west side districts mapping.

In my west side redistricting, four current elected officials would need to compete for one Oak Hill-Central District seat. Currently, five of our seven elected officials in Petaluma reside in that one area.

This will be a lost opportunity for west side representation, including unifying features of west, north and north-central Petaluma, environmental considerations of the urban-rural transition, open space, flood management and community features. I felt it was important to at least try.

Susan Kirks

Petaluma

The 2016 Warriors would beat the 1996 Bulls

EDITOR: Teams win games if players have talent. Teams win championships if they have teamwork and intelligence. The Warriors and Bulls won games because of their players’ talents. The Warriors and Bulls won championships because of their teams’ teamwork and intelligence. For people who enjoy basketball, the 2016 Warriors would beat the 1996 Bulls because the 2016 Warriors had a better win-loss record, better shooters, and better positions overall except for small forward. As Jordan explains, teams win games because of their players’ talent but they also win championships because of their teams’ teamwork and intelligence. Also, teams should focus on their teamwork and intelligence because they will win championships rather than focusing on their players’ talent.

Emiliano Sullivan

Petaluma

On redistricting

EDITOR: I was not surprised to read (3/11/22) that there has been little public comment on the proposed new election districts. Despite a lot of public outreach — ads in the paper, mailings to my home, all with several maps displayed — I had no idea what the issue was. Until a friend explained it to me.

Do we want each district to replicate in miniature our community demographic as a whole? Or do we want districts that will be characterized by ethnicities and economic status and business-residential mixes, in which case those districts might have a chance of electing councilors who represent those interests?

That’s a question worth wrestling with. The City Council has made its choice, but, again, not a word about why or which direction they have chosen. My friend says it's option two. A good choice.

Mary Davies

Petaluma

Support for Petaluma police

EDITOR: Today Petaluma Rotary had the benefit of hearing from Deputy Chief Brian Miller.

And it served as an important reminder of how fortunate we are in Petaluma with a police force that not only shares the values of the broader community but is dedicated to continuous improvement.

Still, let us not forget that these officers are regularly in dangerous situations, especially domestic disputes which have seen a dramatic rise during the pandemic, and that they are human and under stress in many encounters. But the systems that Petaluma Policy Department have in place are very sound for the best possible outcomes in the many difficult situations officers face, the vast majority of which do not involve criminal activity per se.

Also - let us as a community commit to become more engaged so that a vocal minority is not creating policy which may not reflect what the wider community really wants.

We are fortunate to live in Petaluma and to have the Police Department we have.

Suzanne Tucker

Petaluma

Recognizing Women’s Equal Pay Day

EDITOR: March 15, 2022 was Women’s Equal Pay Day which marks the day into the year when a woman, on average, finally earns what a man did in 2021. Women working full time in the U.S. are still paid just 83 cents to every dollar earned by men, and the pay gaps are even wider for women of color. African American women and Latinas make, respectively, 63 and 55 cents on the dollar. The pay gap even follows women into retirement. As a result of lower lifetime earnings, women receive less in Social Security and pensions.

There’s no debate about the enormous value women bring to the U.S. economy - they account for almost half the labor force and make up the majority of our country’s essential workers. We cannot build back an economy that works for everyone without ensuring that all women can work with equality, safety, and dignity, starting with pay equity.

What can you do? On the national scale, urge your representatives in Washington D.C to bring back the Paycheck Fairness Act. Individually, take the free AAUW online course Work Smart & Start Smart Salary Negotiation to learn to successfully advocate for yourself, particularly for that first job. https://www.aauw.org/resources/programs/salary/.

Pam Granger, American Association of University Women, Petaluma chapter