Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor March 24, 2022

Mixed messages in housing

EDITOR: The town council has published its priorities. These three issues did not make the top 11: crosstown connector/traffic issues, road improvement, and drought concerns. Side-by-side headlines in the Argus’s March 10 issue, “More Housing OK’d and “Drought Town Hall A reality Check,” once again illuminates the disparate messages that are emanating from City Hall. Yet another major construction project has been given the green light while citizens and agriculture prepare for renewed and possibly more severe restrictions on water usage. New hotels, new apartment buildings, and new home construction can be seen in various phases of development all over the city. More buildings equate to more water usage and more traffic congestion, there is no way around that fact. The air quality in our lovely city has diminished with all the unchecked growth and lack of street planning while cars idle in gridlock. Now they are cutting down lanes on our major thoroughfares. There should be no more green lighting of multiple usage projects until the city completes at least one cross town connector, and until the drought has either eased or the regional/state water departments come up with a serious plan for additional water storage. I drove by an elementary school last week at 2 p.m. and sprinklers were watering a patch of lawn in the playground. This was yet another mixed message as residents are asked to stop watering their lawns while some city buildings water away.

Rick Carlson

Petaluma

Carl Tennenbaum for Sheriff

EDITOR: A positive experience last week helped me decide to vote for Carl Tennenbaum for Sheriff.

I was on stage as the last scheduled speaker at a peace rally for Ukraine in Santa Rosa, when a man in the audience started shouting, demanding to be heard. Having only 3 minutes for my remarks (and lots to say), I told him no, repeatedly, offering to talk afterwards. He insisted: "Let me finish!" In this verbal struggle I held the floor, but only later did I learn that I had help from the audience -- from Carl Tennenbaum! Apparently he skillfully, peacefully, and persistently intervened, stopping the interruption so I could finish my remarks. A friend had recognized him, saw what he did, and told me afterwards.

As a nonviolence trainer myself, I know it takes skill to de-escalate someone intent on their own agenda. Mr. Tennenbaum gets points in my book for not only having that skill, but using it: for showing up to a peace rally in the first place, for taking on a disruptive man when a woman was speaking, and for sacrificing his own ability to listen so others could. And all for no glory.

I didn't even know his name before last week, and he doesn't know me, but I know that's the kind of person I want handling conflict in Sonoma County.

So I now know I'll be voting for Carl Tennenbaum for Sherriff.

Karen Nyhus

Petaluma

A story of the practice for peace

EDITOR: I so enjoyed Lina Hoshino's March 17 article about Ginny and Pete Breeland and Cotati Aikido. The photos were also representative of Aiki weapons and what is known as Taijutsu (or body techniques). With the war and horrors of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, this article was timely, offering insights into an art that teaches self-defense with development of awareness to support peace and spiritual harmony. I was surprised to see this story in the Argus-Courier, as I also studied Aikido for several years with one of the senseis with whom Ginny and Pete have studied. Lina's article was also a nice complement to your story several months ago about Judo Sensei Henry Kaku, his history and many years of teaching in Petaluma and the Bay Area.

Sincerely,

Susan Kirks

Petaluma

Ad was misleading

EDITOR: The ad from “Protect Our Greenspace” in last Thursday’s Argus-Courier is misleading to put a generous spin on their position.

What the proposal in front of the City Council does IS to protect our beloved Helen Putnam Park and Secure public ownership and access to at least 44 acres as an addition to the Park.

It also Permanently protects the red barns and environmentally sensitive frog habitat around Kelly Creek. It ENHANCES our environment.

And it adds 28 mid-range homes. Some activists claim that there should be dense low-income housing, but given the location of the development and the lack of public transportation, that is really not a good idea.

We do need more housing and we need more housing at all levels.

We urge the City Council to do what’s best for the overall community who love Helen Putnam Park and want to preserve it.

Sincerely,

Bill Theile

Petaluma

It is time to save greenspace

EDITOR: It is time to protect and save the Greenspace located at Windsor and D street. Developing it into housing will certainly cause; destruction of trees and plants, endangered species and animal habitat, potential of flooding, water run-off and fire. We know that the proponents and developer of this project may throw in some analytics and reports that may suggest quite the otherwise. These adverse effects don’t appear overnight or right away but it affects slowly. It is impossible to address all the adverse effects due to space limitation. But I would like to high light a couple. Take for example traffic and trees.

The traffic on the D street is what you see is what you get. It is a nightmare to drive there in the peak hours and the project is not even started yet. Do the developer and the proponents of the projects not see that? Have they done some study on the traffic in that area like at what rate the traffic on D Street is increasing and what traffic will look like after 5 years or 10 years?

Trees play a significant role in reducing erosion (the soil degradation), moderating the climate. They remove the carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Trees stabilize the soil, prevent rapid run-off of rain water, help prevent, desertification etc., etc.

According to researchers, roads and highway construction, housing and business developments are most significant human activities which encourage erosion. It is a slow process that continues relatively unnoticed and gradually it impacts the environment.

Covering the land with asphalt and concrete increases the water run-off because it alters the natural drainage pattern and also contaminate the flowing water with fuel, oil and other chemicals. The climate emergency that we all are in we appeal to the elected officials to reject this project and save greenspace and agricultural land.

Iftikhar Ahmed

Petaluma