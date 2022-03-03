Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor March 3, 2022

Officials deserve respect

EDITOR: I believe that sports officials deserve respect because they work hard doing their jobs like everybody else does with theirs. If parents or spectators think that games are unfair, then they should become officials themselves. No one needs to be violent, angry or physical at these games, and during these times of Covid, everyone is stressed. If we want the game to be fair, everyone needs to remain calm and wish the winning team a good game. There will always be another game to win.

We don't turn games into controversies or show kids bad examples when we say negative things about sports officials. That is why I believe that sports officials need a break from all that has happened to them over the years. Hopefully, tomorrow will be a better day for everyone.

George Sullivan

Penngrove

Accountability for Tunstall House fire

EDITOR: As a longtime Petaluma resident, I was particularly outraged by a recent story you published on Feb. 3 2022. I am speaking of the Tunstall House Fire. The very caption of the article “It was surely going to happen.” All the people that dropped the ball, broke the law, etc. should be held accountable. It was another example of people looking the other way, our throw away society! We lost a piece of Petaluma history, a treasure and it didn’t have to happen! Neglect at its worse!

Gina Jurling

Petaluma

Leadership gaslighting the public

EDITOR: As a member of the General Plan Process Committee and an appointed member on the Measure U Oversight committee and a former council member, I need clarification regarding Council member Healy’s statement in the Argus Courier. “Rainier opponents should withhold judgment — for now.” “But he was also eager for proponents to keep going — namely, to explore seeking permission from the California Public Utilities Commission for an at-grade crossing of the SMART train tracks at Rainier — a move that would save millions of dollars versus the initial plan, which called for Rainier to go over the top of the SMART tracks.”Is there any truth to this statement? Is Mike speaking of an at-grade crossing at Shasta Ave or Rainier where the river crosses? Is there any truth to his statements or is this another means for Healy to gaslight the public by loosely throwing out misleading statements?

Has an at-grade crossing at Shasta or Rainier been explored by city staff and most importantly where do our elected officials stand on Healy statements? Where is the truth? Or is this leadership gaslighting the public. Why is the public being asked to pursue an at-grade crossing with the PUC, (Public Utilities Commission)? An informed public knows the answer and Mike knows the answer?

I strived for transparency; this article was filled with misinformation as murky as our River. The public deserves the truth and nothing but the truth!

Janice Cader Thompson

Petaluma

Who will look out for retirees?

EDITOR: Being a lifelong Petaluma area resident, it was interesting to read the two articles about helping the homeless in Petaluma in the February 24th Argus-Courier. It is a noble thing the city of Petaluma is trying to do to help the homeless. It sounded like most of the money that is needed is coming from the state of California and not the city itself. But where does the tax and spend state get its money? In the end we all pay! Though helping the homeless that have drifted into the city is good, I'm concerned about the forgotten retired people in our city that may be suffering through these hard economic times trying to make ends meet hanging onto their homes and putting food on their tables. These people, many who are native Petaluma residents, have spent their entire working lives gainfully employed paying their bills and taxes and raising families. Now they may be suffering economic hardships in these troubled times. Who will help them? Helping the homeless (many not wanting help) is good, but I say devote some of the state and city resources to help those who have worked hard and are now trying to hold onto their homes and make ends meet. I used to donate to COTS, but then I discovered the Petaluma Senior Center and now donate there. I feel I'm getting more benefit from my donations helping those who have worked all their lives and have never depended on the government to support them. Lets wake up Petaluma and help those who really deserve the help!

Al Marcucci

Petaluma