Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor May 13, 2022

Support for Hooper

EDITOR: What’s so bad about David Rabbitt? Nothing. But there is nothing so good about him either. Supervisor Rabbitt is a tight rope walker who initiates little, but always sees his well heeled supporters out of the corner of his eye. David is the candidate of money as can be seen from his huge expensive signs almost always on businesses. He thinks that politics is a career choice, not a calling. He does what the money that keeps him in power wants him to do. Blake Hooper who I am endorsing is the new guard. He’s young, steeped in policy, and has experience in government effectiveness at the federal, state and local levels. His supporters are unions, environmentalists, and regular folks, not developers, or corporate agriculture. Rabbitt ‘s claims of effectiveness and accomplishments in his 12 years in office are suspect. One case in point is his claim that south county parks doubled in size during his three terms. Yes, with the addition of Tolay regional park, parkland did double. But the deal to make that happen, happened before he was in office. It took nearly 10 years after he got in office for the park to actually open.

Anthony Vanvilay

Petaluma

More support for Hooper

EDITOR: Why do people love living and visiting Petaluma? Because Petaluma has preserved its historic downtown and has embraced its rich agricultural history — a history my family was part of going back to the 1900s. The train and the river were an important part of Petaluma’s economic prosperity and history. This is why I applaud the City Council for unanimously voting to restart the process to save and rebuild our historic Rail Trestle in downtown Petaluma.

The original process of designing and rebuilding the trestle started 22 years ago. Unfortunately, our city has been unable to acquire ownership of the trestle because it belongs to Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART). Despite the fact that Supervisor Rabbitt has served on the Board of Directors of SMART from 2013-2022, he has done nothing to help our city gain ownership of the trestle.

A strong, caring leader knows and understands the importance of collaboration and reaching out to provide support. But in Rabbitt’s time as supervisor, he has pandered to the Farm Bureau and his big donors, and mostly ignored the rest of his constituents.

Rabbitt has had 12 years to collaborate with the city of Petaluma and we are still waiting. This is one reason — among many — that so many residents of Petaluma, Cotati and Rohnert Park are enthusiastically working to elect Blake Hooper as our next supervisor.

Janice Cader Thompson

Petaluma

Save our wildlife corridors

EDITOR: I'm working on a Wildlife Corridors and Crossing mapping series in Sonoma and Marin Counties. The project is a three-part series. Part 1, Petaluma Valley, is complete. We have six documented corridors in our Petaluma Valley. Several crossing areas over Highway 101 also will benefit from being modified to facilitate movement and prevent wildlife death.

This project spans 20 years of direct observations and reported living and deceased wildlife sightings. Have you observed wildlife movement patterns through your neighborhood? Or, do you no longer see wildlife, but you do see many houses or developments covering over what was once open and green space? I'd love to hear from you. Please reach out by email, susankirks@sbcglobal.net, or call or text the 24/7 wildife info line, 707-241-5548.

So many of us in Petaluma care deeply for our open and green spaces, habitat, and birds and wildlife - and we want to ensure a voice is given to protect and conserve habitat, open space and wildlife movement. Speaking up and advocating contributes to quality of life for all of us, current and future residents and our wildlife.

Part 2 of the mapping project, in process, is Sonoma County coast and movement inland. Part 3 maps Marin County coastal and inland movement. The full series will reflect Petaluma's very relevant location for wildlife movement in Sonoma and Marin Counties.

The Wildlife Corridors and Crossings mapping project is one of over 100 projects recently published by Together Bay Area (tBA), the regional open space coalition, in response to Governor Newsom's 30x30 initiative to save 30% of California's lands and waters by 2030. TBA's annual conference is coming up on Wednesday, May 18, at the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond. Stop by Paula Lane Action Network's exhibit if you're in the area. To learn more, visit the website: togetherbayarea.org.

Susan Kirks

Petaluma

A vote for refunding taxpayers

EDITOR: Nothing makes more sense to me than proportionately refunding the excess taxes to those of us who actually paid the taxes. As a retired couple (and a native Californian), we have paid our share through the years. We do not wish to donate excess funds to the State of California.