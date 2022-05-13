Subscribe

Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor May 13, 2022

May 12, 2022, 6:45PM

Support for Hooper

EDITOR: What’s so bad about David Rabbitt? Nothing. But there is nothing so good about him either. Supervisor Rabbitt is a tight rope walker who initiates little, but always sees his well heeled supporters out of the corner of his eye. David is the candidate of money as can be seen from his huge expensive signs almost always on businesses. He thinks that politics is a career choice, not a calling. He does what the money that keeps him in power wants him to do. Blake Hooper who I am endorsing is the new guard. He’s young, steeped in policy, and has experience in government effectiveness at the federal, state and local levels. His supporters are unions, environmentalists, and regular folks, not developers, or corporate agriculture. Rabbitt ‘s claims of effectiveness and accomplishments in his 12 years in office are suspect. One case in point is his claim that south county parks doubled in size during his three terms. Yes, with the addition of Tolay regional park, parkland did double. But the deal to make that happen, happened before he was in office. It took nearly 10 years after he got in office for the park to actually open.

Anthony Vanvilay

Petaluma

More support for Hooper

EDITOR: Why do people love living and visiting Petaluma? Because Petaluma has preserved its historic downtown and has embraced its rich agricultural history — a history my family was part of going back to the 1900s. The train and the river were an important part of Petaluma’s economic prosperity and history. This is why I applaud the City Council for unanimously voting to restart the process to save and rebuild our historic Rail Trestle in downtown Petaluma.

The original process of designing and rebuilding the trestle started 22 years ago. Unfortunately, our city has been unable to acquire ownership of the trestle because it belongs to Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART). Despite the fact that Supervisor Rabbitt has served on the Board of Directors of SMART from 2013-2022, he has done nothing to help our city gain ownership of the trestle.

A strong, caring leader knows and understands the importance of collaboration and reaching out to provide support. But in Rabbitt’s time as supervisor, he has pandered to the Farm Bureau and his big donors, and mostly ignored the rest of his constituents.

Rabbitt has had 12 years to collaborate with the city of Petaluma and we are still waiting. This is one reason — among many — that so many residents of Petaluma, Cotati and Rohnert Park are enthusiastically working to elect Blake Hooper as our next supervisor.

Janice Cader Thompson

Petaluma

Save our wildlife corridors

EDITOR: I'm working on a Wildlife Corridors and Crossing mapping series in Sonoma and Marin Counties. The project is a three-part series. Part 1, Petaluma Valley, is complete. We have six documented corridors in our Petaluma Valley. Several crossing areas over Highway 101 also will benefit from being modified to facilitate movement and prevent wildlife death.

This project spans 20 years of direct observations and reported living and deceased wildlife sightings. Have you observed wildlife movement patterns through your neighborhood? Or, do you no longer see wildlife, but you do see many houses or developments covering over what was once open and green space? I'd love to hear from you. Please reach out by email, susankirks@sbcglobal.net, or call or text the 24/7 wildife info line, 707-241-5548.

So many of us in Petaluma care deeply for our open and green spaces, habitat, and birds and wildlife - and we want to ensure a voice is given to protect and conserve habitat, open space and wildlife movement. Speaking up and advocating contributes to quality of life for all of us, current and future residents and our wildlife.

Part 2 of the mapping project, in process, is Sonoma County coast and movement inland. Part 3 maps Marin County coastal and inland movement. The full series will reflect Petaluma's very relevant location for wildlife movement in Sonoma and Marin Counties.

The Wildlife Corridors and Crossings mapping project is one of over 100 projects recently published by Together Bay Area (tBA), the regional open space coalition, in response to Governor Newsom's 30x30 initiative to save 30% of California's lands and waters by 2030. TBA's annual conference is coming up on Wednesday, May 18, at the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond. Stop by Paula Lane Action Network's exhibit if you're in the area. To learn more, visit the website: togetherbayarea.org.

Susan Kirks

Petaluma

A vote for refunding taxpayers

EDITOR: Nothing makes more sense to me than proportionately refunding the excess taxes to those of us who actually paid the taxes. As a retired couple (and a native Californian), we have paid our share through the years. We do not wish to donate excess funds to the State of California.

There is legislation in place (the Gann Act 1979) to rein in our politicians from spending money they have no right to spend.

Please, consider giving back what is not yours to give and perform the duty that our democracy voted upon. Can we trust you to do the right thing?

Sincerely,

Linda Lamb

Petaluma

Support for Amie Carter

EDITOR: I would like to tell you why I support Amie Carter for Superintendent of Schools in Sonoma County. First, here are the responsibilities of the Superintendent – (1) work with 40 school districts to help them meet mandates, (2) provide fiscal oversight to school districts, (3) offer professional development for administrators and teachers, and (4) offer special and alternative education for students not enrolled in their district schools. Amie Carter has a breadth of experience to bring to these responsibilities. She has been a teacher, a principal at both elementary and high schools, an assistant superintendent of curriculum and innovation in a school district, and an assistant superintendent of a county office of education. No other candidate has this breadth and depth. Having worked in education as a teacher, a school and district administrator, and an education consultant, I fully appreciate the knowledge and experience needed for the position that Amie Carter is seeking and that is why I support her.

Carol Eber

Petaluma

Mayor endorses Hooper

EDITOR: I’m voting for Blake Hooper for Supervisor in District 2 because I want someone who is intelligent, articulate and effective who will partner with the electeds in order to provide a districtwide network of community engagement, services and real results for all of the residents of the south county.

I know that the way things get done is by working together, building partnerships and forging alliances. I want a partner for all our residents, one who can deliver for our communities. Our current supervisor has been on the job for almost 12 years, and he has been our representative on the SMART board for 11 of those years, but there is still no east side SMART station for Penngrove and Petaluma residents, while the city of Novato which borders District 2, has three. Where is the advocacy? Where is the leadership?

I want someone whose first response to our affordable housing crisis isn’t “As an architect…” but, rather, is a list of programs he has championed during his tenure of more than a decade. Affordable housing isn’t a new problem, and it continues to be one that is best solved for all county residents in partnership with the cities where that housing is best located. That leadership has been totally missing.

Why is the south county still waiting for the101 to be widened? I recall the carpools I drove in when my son attended Cardinal Newman High School and how I envied the widened freeway to the north. My son graduated in 2004 and as the Class of 2022 receives diplomas, we are still waiting for the freeway to be completed. Once again, where is the advocacy? Where is the leadership?

Blake Hooper not only brings intelligence and articulateness, he also brings both integrity and decency. He actually listens to those who speak to him and answers their concerns not his spiel. He’s a partner and a leader with long professional ties with our elected partners in Congress, and both houses of California state government. Let’s give the 2nd District back its voice in Sonoma County—it has been missing for too long. Join me and vote for Blake Hooper for Supervisor.

Teresa Barrett, mayor of Petaluma

Support for Tennenbaum

EDITOR: After a career working closely with law enforcement for over 2 decades,I see this Sheriff’s election as primarily about who will vigorously support oversight, transparency, accountability, and respect for human dignity.

CARL T IS THAT CANDIDATE.

I first met Carl when I worked as a Deputy City Attorney and he was a street cop in San Francisco. Carl was friendly and funny, qualities not always displayed by SFPD officers. We met again when Carl made a financial contribution to the Measure P campaign. Carl agreed to be on our Speaker's Bureau, explaining why Measure P was GOOD FOR POLICE OFFICERS. Carl was a great police advocate for Measure P.

I soon learned of Carl's long-term advocacy in favor of non-law enforcement responses to community crises, such as Santa Rosa's new InResponse program. And his advocacy that the War on Drugs created unnecessary conflicts between police agencies and BIPOC communities and should be replaced by more effective approaches.

Carl walked the talk, well before he decided to run for Sheriff. I have confidence he will do everything possible to make the Sheriff’s Office the best 21st Century policing agency in the country, responsive to all our communities.

VOTE TENNENBAUM FOR SHERIFF.

Jerry Threet

Victoria, British Columbia

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette