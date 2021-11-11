Letters to the Argus-Courier editor Nov. 11, 2021

Kudos to John Burns

Editorial: For your excellent column on the biases running NextDoor locally and the uncivil language allowed. These local “moderators” used this platform in a shameful way. Many people dropped their NextDoor accounts in protest. I’m thinking some of those affected should consider suing NextDoor over its failure to monitor its moderators. So glad John Burns pointed out what went on. Such exposure was needed.

Suzanne Tucker

Petaluma

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Editor: Regarding three submissions in last week’s edition of the Argus-Courier, I found two to be informative and excellent examples of valid points worthy of publication and disappointed that one would have even been considered for publication.

The Good: Janice Cader Thompson’s letter in support of district-based elections presented a very logical appeal for such elections in the city. I find very little to support any argument against such a change.

The Bad: John Burns column regarding NextDoor and the how it was used to exploit and spread misinformation and vitriol in the months leading up to the City Council election one year ago was right on about the selective influence of many “Moderators.” It is not unusual to witness NextDoor moderators remove or attempt to discredit posts and opinions with which they do not agree, even punishing some with temporary banishment from posting on NextDoor (i.e. if you don’t play by our rules and support our positions you’re not welcome). As John Burns stated at the end of the letter “…it’s a terrible place to glean reliable information…”

The Ugly: The letter by Bob Canning, “Turkey Day and Trump,” was nothing but hate and divisiveness with name calling and outrageous and unprovable assumptions. If Trump (who is no longer President) may ruin your Thanksgiving, something is wrong at home.

David Taylor

Petaluma

Thanking Sgt. Novello for service

EDITOR: My husband and I are volunteers at the Petaluma Police Department, which we were able to attend in 2013 through their outstanding Citizens Academy. The program allows community members to learn and then volunteer in the different departments to assist law enforcement in the day-to-day operations. We came in contact with many law enforcement officers, one of which was Sgt. Lance Novello. I worked with him in the investigative department. He was a detective. My husband worked with him on patrol. He always showed professionalism and respect to all he came in contact with. He has served the Petaluma community for 19 years and now he is gone. I believe the real losers are the citizens of Petaluma. The articles that I have read are sketchy at best. Hopefully when ALL the facts come out we will all know the truth but in the meantime I would like to thank Sgt. Novello for his outstanding service and to let him know we are behind you 100%. We wish you and your family peace and happiness. To all that have read this remember an individual is innocent until PROVEN guilty. God bless all!

B.J.Reich

Petaluma

City’s Public Works department needs work

EDITOR: The lack of response by the Petaluma Public Works Department during the flooding on East Court is not a surprise to anyone who has tried to contact that department. I was hoping that with new city and department management things might change but they haven't. On any regular day when a resident calls the department phone line nobody answers. The voicemail says to leave a message but then nobody ever responds to the message. I don't know what the department employees are doing but they sure aren't providing service to Petaluma's residents. Instead of just feeling sorry for the East Court residents, the mayor and city council should use this as an opportunity to review and revise the operational procedures for the department.

Fred Adam

Petaluma

Boos for Burns

EDITOR: John Burns’ Op-Ed last week was so blatantly biased and wholly erroneous it rivaled the worst fake news Facebook posts I have seen. The Argus needs to not feature Burns any more. He has demonstrated in his numerous such Op-Eds that he is committed above all else to spreading falsehoods for the sake of causing extreme divisiveness in our town.

Burns needs to give up his misguided rantings over his favored developers losing their stranglehold over the Petaluma City Council. He needs to get over his heartbreak that only two over-development proponents remain on the City Council: Dave King and Mike Healy.

Burns’ Op-Ed was riddled with too many falsehoods to call out, so I will just point out perhaps the biggest: his denial that certain City Council members are in the pockets of real estate developers.