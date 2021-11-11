Subscribe

Letters to the Argus-Courier editor Nov. 11, 2021

November 11, 2021, 6:44AM
Kudos to John Burns

Editorial: For your excellent column on the biases running NextDoor locally and the uncivil language allowed. These local “moderators” used this platform in a shameful way. Many people dropped their NextDoor accounts in protest. I’m thinking some of those affected should consider suing NextDoor over its failure to monitor its moderators. So glad John Burns pointed out what went on. Such exposure was needed.

Suzanne Tucker

Petaluma

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Editor: Regarding three submissions in last week’s edition of the Argus-Courier, I found two to be informative and excellent examples of valid points worthy of publication and disappointed that one would have even been considered for publication.

The Good: Janice Cader Thompson’s letter in support of district-based elections presented a very logical appeal for such elections in the city. I find very little to support any argument against such a change.

The Bad: John Burns column regarding NextDoor and the how it was used to exploit and spread misinformation and vitriol in the months leading up to the City Council election one year ago was right on about the selective influence of many “Moderators.” It is not unusual to witness NextDoor moderators remove or attempt to discredit posts and opinions with which they do not agree, even punishing some with temporary banishment from posting on NextDoor (i.e. if you don’t play by our rules and support our positions you’re not welcome). As John Burns stated at the end of the letter “…it’s a terrible place to glean reliable information…”

The Ugly: The letter by Bob Canning, “Turkey Day and Trump,” was nothing but hate and divisiveness with name calling and outrageous and unprovable assumptions. If Trump (who is no longer President) may ruin your Thanksgiving, something is wrong at home.

David Taylor

Petaluma

Thanking Sgt. Novello for service

EDITOR: My husband and I are volunteers at the Petaluma Police Department, which we were able to attend in 2013 through their outstanding Citizens Academy. The program allows community members to learn and then volunteer in the different departments to assist law enforcement in the day-to-day operations. We came in contact with many law enforcement officers, one of which was Sgt. Lance Novello. I worked with him in the investigative department. He was a detective. My husband worked with him on patrol. He always showed professionalism and respect to all he came in contact with. He has served the Petaluma community for 19 years and now he is gone. I believe the real losers are the citizens of Petaluma. The articles that I have read are sketchy at best. Hopefully when ALL the facts come out we will all know the truth but in the meantime I would like to thank Sgt. Novello for his outstanding service and to let him know we are behind you 100%. We wish you and your family peace and happiness. To all that have read this remember an individual is innocent until PROVEN guilty. God bless all!

B.J.Reich

Petaluma

City’s Public Works department needs work

EDITOR: The lack of response by the Petaluma Public Works Department during the flooding on East Court is not a surprise to anyone who has tried to contact that department. I was hoping that with new city and department management things might change but they haven't. On any regular day when a resident calls the department phone line nobody answers. The voicemail says to leave a message but then nobody ever responds to the message. I don't know what the department employees are doing but they sure aren't providing service to Petaluma's residents. Instead of just feeling sorry for the East Court residents, the mayor and city council should use this as an opportunity to review and revise the operational procedures for the department.

Fred Adam

Petaluma

Boos for Burns

EDITOR: John Burns’ Op-Ed last week was so blatantly biased and wholly erroneous it rivaled the worst fake news Facebook posts I have seen. The Argus needs to not feature Burns any more. He has demonstrated in his numerous such Op-Eds that he is committed above all else to spreading falsehoods for the sake of causing extreme divisiveness in our town.

Burns needs to give up his misguided rantings over his favored developers losing their stranglehold over the Petaluma City Council. He needs to get over his heartbreak that only two over-development proponents remain on the City Council: Dave King and Mike Healy.

Burns’ Op-Ed was riddled with too many falsehoods to call out, so I will just point out perhaps the biggest: his denial that certain City Council members are in the pockets of real estate developers.

Burns insults the reader’s intelligence: He should realize all anyone has to do is visit the city of Petaluma Website and review Mike Healy’s and all the others’ campaign finance reports to see the massive extent to which they took money from real estate development companies.

John Burns’ style is a blend of desperation and bias. Seems all he’s got is: “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with BS.” He just doesn’t get that Petalumans see through his BS.

Tony Lee

Petaluma

Burns off base

EDITOR: Reading the Nov. 4 opinion piece “Nextdoor harms local democracy,” I felt as if it was January of 2020, hearing ex-president Trump claim that the election was rigged, but it was John Burns! Why would someone who has had a long career in journalism publish a piece based on the opinion of one person, Diana Gomez? On Nextdoor, posts are removed by either Nextdoor admin or an algorithm. Moderators only have the power to advise. Diana Gomez should know this.

So, Mr. Burns and Ms. Gomez claim that two incumbents lost the election unfairly - but maybe they lost because the people of Petaluma are smart enough to want a City Council that understands that the health of our community is dependent on Petaluma’s unique and vital assets, the hidden gems at the heart of our town. Do we want to abandon the beautiful woods, fields, and wildlife (riparian habitat) that surround the North Petaluma River in walking distance of much of our town, both eastside and westside? There is room for trails and even for a sports field...unless that land is paved and filled with luxury housing and perhaps even a major big box store, as envisioned by those who lost the election.

Is it wrong for citizens to oppose harmful, ill-advised development that endangers our city? Perhaps we love our river and know it needs breathing room. We need to choose wisely where and what we build.

We want a City Council that understands the importance of the wild heart of Petaluma - leaders who are not blinded by addiction to profit.

“When the last tree has been cut down, the last fish caught, the last river poisoned, only then will we realize that one cannot eat money?” (Cree saying)

Beverly Alexander

Petaluma

On ‘development by firehose’

EDITOR: The NextDoor website may be many things, lol, but “harming Democracy” (John Burns’ op-ed last week) decidedly isn’t one of them. The only entity harming the democratic process here in Petaluma was the prior development-at-any-cost City Council. Jettisoning Miller/Kearney returned our town to self-determination. At present, our town is approved at over eight-fold our required state housing (RHNA) numbers. No other town in our county is doing this. Who benefits from this and who pays? Every single census tract here is adversely impacted by traffic emissions, and the toll on our infrastructure is horrendous. Roads are not safe for bikers, pedestrians or suspensions. Developments are springing up all along our riverbanks at a time when sea-level rise and more severe storms are a given. As a result, many of these new developments are imperiled.

Sid Commons, which would be built on expansive soils in our river wetlands and move 20,000 cubic yards of fill to grade the site and denude the riverbank of all vegetation - obliterating acres of riverine habitat - is a truly atrocious idea. Each acre of wetlands holds 1 million gallons of stormwater. Once cemented over, these ecological assets of flood alleviation, groundwater recharge, contaminant filtration and habitat are forever committed.

The success of our 2020 elections, which saw the decade-long stranglehold of Healy’s majority pro-bad development council terminated, was a referendum on Petaluma’s future. Development by “firehose” benefits Petaluma’s out-of-town M Group consultant planners and wealthy developers, but doesn't comport with our town’s stated climate change goals of carbon neutrality, and doesn't improve our quality of life. Construction/building accounts for 39% of all carbon emissions. Petalumans deserved far better representation and, with climate change hot on our heels, our collective lives actually depend on us getting it.

Moira Sullivan

Petaluma

Support for district-based elections

EDITOR: I am excited that the city is evaluating transitioning to district-based voting. My mother and I immigrated from El Salvador 50 years ago. I worked in the restaurant industry for many decades. I am one of millions of hard working LatinX people who help feed, care for, serve in the military, grow food for, heal, invent, teach, engineer, and build for this country. Collectively, we’ve paid billions of dollars in taxes in this country. We are the movers and shakers of America, yet we have had so little visibility and representation in local, state and national politics. We are overdue for a seat at the table. District-based voting will crack open doors for those who've been left out. However switching to district based voting, by itself, does not guarantee representation. We need to give would-be-candidates of color encouragement, support, and opportunity. We need everyone to get involved too! Visit https://cityofpetaluma.org/district-elections and sign up to get updates on public hearings. There is a quiet revolution happening in the city hall. Don’t miss out on it.

Oscar Miranda

East Petaluma Resident

Support for Ranked Choice Voting

EDITOR: For the first time in the history of Petaluma we are changing the way we elect our city council members. The impact of this is huge; the importance of which should not be underestimated.

It seems we are moving to district elections. This means that Petaluma will probably be split into five to seven geographic districts. Residents in each of these districts will elect a candidate who must live in that same district.

I cannot stress the importance of introducing ranked choice voting (RCV) at the same time. Rank-choice voting gives voters the option to choose candidates in order of preference and ensures that the winner of an election actually has the majority of voter support. A first-past-the-post system does not guarantee this outcome.

There are a number of upcoming city council meetings that are designed public participation and comment, the first one is on Monday Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m. Get up to speed on what is happening in our city. Go to: cityofpetaluma.org/district-elections. And for an excellent description of RCV go to: fairvote.org. I urge readers to get involved in this historic change.

John Crowley

Petaluma

Taking issue with mischaracterization

EDITOR: Last week, COTS staff read with dismay the article in the Argus-Courier which stated that “conditions at…the Mary Isaak Center, did not meet health standards.” First and foremost, the Mary Isaak Center meets and exceeds all health standards. Our dorm is inspected annually by the Fire Department and our kitchen is inspected every six months by the Health Department, which gave Mary’s Table a passing green certification this last year. The Department of Health Services has reviewed our COVID protocols in our dining room and found no fault. At the onset of COVID, our shelter staff reduced the shelter capacity to allow for more than 6 feet of social distancing between beds in our dorm for the express purpose of keeping our residents safe, in addition to instituting many other smaller but no less important sanitation protocols. On their most recent visit, the County’s health testing team said that they had never seen a shelter facility so clean. We have not had a single COVID outbreak at the Mary Isaak Center and only a small number of isolated cases among clients and staff since the start of the pandemic.

COTS acknowledges that a dormitory setting is not for everyone, and by nature comes with added risk of viral transmission in the case of COVID and other viruses like the flu. However, we consistently do everything in our power to make the Mary Isaak Center a safe and welcoming place for our most vulnerable clients. We are simultaneously exploring every option for those who do not wish to come into a congregate dorm, like People’s Village – a project to place 25 emergency shelter units on the Mary Isaak Center campus for shelter-resistant individuals this winter. While we respect the voices of our unhoused neighbors at Steamer Landing, the suggestion that COTS’ shelter does not meet health standards is false and damages trust in our services when they are needed most.

Jamieson Bunn, Chief Development Officer, COTS

Petaluma

