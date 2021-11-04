Letters to the Argus-Courier editor Nov. 4, 2021

East Petaluma residents seek representation

EDITOR: As East side Petaluma residents, we formed a group called East Petaluma Alliance to amplify the voices of the historically underrepresented residents of Petaluma. EPA’s mission is to bring the neighbors together to create a healthy, equitable, and climate resilient community.

We believe that the lawsuit against the city for violating the California Voting Rights Act is providing this city with an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Let’s fix our broken political system and “build back better.”

Here are some few recommendations we ask you to consider:

First, we support District Based Elections We strongly believe that district-based elections will help distribute the power throughout the rest of Petaluma and create an opportunity to bring forth a new group of diverse candidates.

Second, we recommend Ranked Choice or Single Transferable Voting: We believe that either one of these systems, combined with district voting, will powerfully promote representative outcomes and majority rule and discourage negative campaigning.

Finally, we recommend Public Financing to reduce the financial barrier to entry for many would-be Petaluma City Council candidates. To accomplish this, we recommend bringing back public financing of campaigns, which made campaigns equitable, and council pay for city council members.

A healthy democracy is a foundation of our community. The city website touts inclusiveness. This is the moment to show that you walk your talk. Like Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton sings, please, don’t throw away your shot.

Janice Cader Thompson member, East Petaluma Alliance

Support for proposed charter school

EDITOR: I write in support of Magnolia Global Academy for Leaders, the proposed dependent charter school here in Petaluma.

I am currently the Department Chair of Human Interaction at Casa Grande High School and a member of the Petaluma Federation of Teachers.

When I first heard about Magnolia Global Academy for Leaders, I said, “This academy is similar to the principles that we teach 9th graders in Human Interaction”. MGAL is the epitome of the class I have taught at Casa for the past 27 years and would be a bright addition to the many offerings that Petaluma City Schools already has.

MGAL’s focus on experiential learning, community partnership, global citizenship and a commitment to equity are values that I hold dear. These are the values I have taught to my students for the past 27 years. Equity minded classrooms with a focus on global citizenship, where students have the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning, are transformative for students.

Through my work with Una Vida, and taking students on trips to the Dominican Republic, I know firsthand the tremendous benefits for students when they are given the opportunity to complete hands-on projects, participate in service learning, and spend time in a different part of the country or the world. MGAL’s focus on domestic and international travel, and partnership with SAI programs will ensure that all students are able to spend time abroad, and is an excellent asset to an already incredible proposed program.

MGAL will be an amazing asset to the Petaluma City Schools District and the entire County.

I encourage the community to support this school. I ask the Petaluma City School Board of Education to vote to authorize MGAL as a dependent charter school in our community. As with anything new, there are sure to be lots of questions. Please feel free to reach out to info@magnoliaglobalacademy.org or www.magnoliaglobalacademy.org for more information regarding this amazing program.

Lynne Moquete, M.P.H.

Department Chair Human Interaction, Casa Grande High School

Turkey day and Trump

EDITOR: Thanksgiving is still three weeks away and already it's stressing me out. Six friends and family members are expected, and one is a staunch T***p supporter (like Whoopi Goldberg, Stephen Colbert, etc., I try not to use vile language in public). This friend and I also try not to discuss politics at Thanksgiving dinner as both of our faces get as red as a bowl of cranberries. I otherwise like and respect this typically misinformed member of the Gaslighting Obstructionist Party, and I take some solace in knowing that since the January 6th Insurrection by homegrown QAnon terrorists ,"tens of thousands of Republicans, many in battleground states, [have switched] their party registrations to independent or Democrat," according to an April 7 U.S. News & World Report.

Of course that could all change in 2022 as amnesia, as most folks know, is a prerequisite for being a T***publcian. But for now, the non-GOP members at our dinner table can enjoy our roast Thanksgiving baby and toast each other with its blood.

Happy (I hope) Thanksgiving to all!

Bob Canning

Petaluma