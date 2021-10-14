Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Oct. 14, 2021

A vote for Scott Ranch development

EDITOR: I urge our City Council to support the Scott Ranch Development.

Davidon Housing Group has already bent over backwards to accommodate Council members’ concerns.

Please support because 1) we need the housing!!!, 2) this project helps protect a beloved local park 3) it’s already zoned residential and so improves park access and 4) in this city we can’t only build on public transit lines unless find the money to expand our public transit. 28 homes' vehicle miles traveled will NOT be a big impact on the climate issue.

Let’s say YES to housing for once.

Suzanne Tucker

Petaluma

A good example

EDITOR: Pamela Ajello sets a wonderful example for all of us! She and her children experienced the loss of 40 chickens to mountain lions and yet she is not looking for a way to kill lions, but seeking less vindictive ways to protect her farm from future predation, and trying to give the experience some meaning for herself and her children. ("Family reeling after mountain lions kill chickens," Oct. 7, Page A3.) The loss was of course devastating for the Ajello family, but Ms. Ajello seems determined to take some good from it, without demonizing the predators who killed most of their flock. She hopes that others can "learn from the experience" about vigilance and practices to protect farm livestock. As she says: " Having this personal experience, it’s very eye opening, finding our place in the world.”

Notice that: "having our place in the world." Apparently, in spite of the economic loss and probable sadness for her children, she is looking for ways to live peacefully with the wildlife that share her neighborhood in Penngrove. And as we humans continue to move into, and destroy, the habitat of the creatures we share on this lovely planet, let Ms. Ajello's example be a standard for all of us.

Charles S. Little

Petaluma

On fairytales and development

EDITOR: The city and county’s explanation that new construction has already been figured into current and future water usage is a self serving fairytale. Did they figure climate change and years of drought into these predictions when they approved the new hotels and apartments that are either completed or under construction? There is a finite amount of water available. While we are voluntarily cutting our own water usage more than 30%, adding more units of any kind uses more water, period.

Relatedly, as a result of no building restrictions and pro growth one can find themselves stuck in downtown gridlock at any time during the day. Until there is another cross town connector to relieve traffic and until we are significantly out this drought no more fairy tales, there should be a complete moratorium on new construction.

Rick Carlson

Petaluma

Another vote for Scott Ranch proposal

EDITOR: Do you love Helen Putnam Park? Do you hike the trails there? What if it was a little bigger with a few more trails? It could happen. A revised plan for the Scott Ranch development at D Street and Windsor Drive has just been released, and there is plenty of good news in this plan. The revised plan now adds 47 acres to the park. Given how valued our open spaces have become during the pandemic, this expansion is a huge benefit to our community. Imagine being able to walk or bike up D Street to a new park entrance – only one mile from downtown. If approved by the City Council, 89% of the land at the Scott Ranch development will remain as natural open space. Sonoma County Regional Parks will take possession of the 47 acres, add trails, and maintain the land, lessoning the danger of wildfire. But the City Council has to approve this new plan. How will they vote?

Carol Eber

Petaluma