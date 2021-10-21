Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Oct. 21, 2021

Tribe’s plan to plant cannabis

EDITOR: I’m struggling to understand why this cannabis planting is even being considered during a drought.

I have let my lawn die and cut back as much as I can, but if this goes through I can only assume it has not been necessary and I might as well plant a nice new garden regardless of water usage!

Donna Jones

Santa Rosa

Climate emergency crisis

EDITOR: We have a climate crisis and it has to be dealt with like any other emergency. Along with planting trees (like the ReLeaf a nonprofit organization has started an ambitious and commendable campaign to plant 10,000 trees), and saving water we all have to make a change in our habit. Change in how we dispose of and deal with the trash. Recology Sonoma Marin is a trash pickup company which serves the community provides you with three bins for the service charges that you pay. They are green, blue and gray color. We need to stop and think what goes where? Food scraps, food soiled papers and yard trimming go in the compost bin (green color), card board, paper, glass, metal, and plastic containers should go in the recycling bin (blue color bin) while the rest the trash in the gray color bin. It is also critical to have two separate small bins in the kitchen for compost and trash. The compost bin should not only be for food scrap from the utensils but for any food item that you would like to dispose, the vegetable and fruits peels, food soiled paper and egg shells as well. In this way hopefully we can play a positive role in combating the climate crisis and keeping compostable and recyclable material out of landfill and reduce trash.

Iftikhar Ahmed

Petaluma

Will Powell’s death change minds?

EDITOR: The Pulse of Petaluma asked a simple, civil, intelligent question for its poll: "Should there be a student vaccine mandate?" And while there were valid opinions pro and con, one "No" was hostile, insulting, and even childish ("put down the new york slimes paper," etc.). What's worse, this type of hysteria is dangerous.

I thought there was no point in writing a letter protesting such dyed-in-the wool belligerence and wrongheadedness, but just moments ago I heard that Colin Powell passed from COVID-19 complications. He was vaccinated, but suffered from a serious underlying condition. Let's hope his death was not in vain.

Perhaps now anti-science/anti-common sense/anti-vaxxers like this one will pay attention and realize that their willful ignorance is an even more dangerous underlying condition than Powell's multiple myeloma (blood cancer).

Myeloma is not communicable but Facebook and Fox "News'" disinformation on COVID is. Even this person's evil "big scary orange man" recommended the vaccine and kinda sorta wore a mask.

I hope Powell's death and this letter will change this person's mind and they’ll do the right thing: Get vaccinated!

It's only your life and the lives of those around you.

Bob Canning

Petaluma

Stop building during drought

EDITOR: I could not agree more with Rick Carlson’s sentiments in last week's issue regarding development and drought. If the state mandates that our city build more housing, then during this crisis and those coming at us amid climate change, our local government should have the authority to intercede in those mandates and halt any and all new water hook ups. There is no way state and local government can know what our water situation will be going forward. Usage can be gauged, but supply cannot. For those of us here and now cutting our water use, it simply seems unfair and foolish to continue building more and more housing. This is NOT a NIMBY issue. To me, it simply makes good common and environmental sense.

Greg Mitchell

Petaluma

City should reverse course on Paula Lane

EDITOR: I live on Paula Lane in West Petaluma about a block from the Badger Preserve. I am a lifelong environmentalist, a member and supporter of PLAN and a longtime member of the Audubon Society. I was so saddened by the recent destructive work by the city of Petaluma at the Preserve and am very concerned about its future.

The city and Open Space District received clear expert information from the original Project design from 2013, as well as clarification in a revised Project design of 2017 that NO trails of any kind should be placed in the conserved habitat. A Deptartment of Fish and Wildlife biologist informed the Open Space District that any project work should be where the buildings and existing impacts are.

This Preserve is part of a bigger picture - an essential Wildlife Corridor. It’s part of our responsibility to preserve our environment throughout our planet. It is special land that people enjoy for the sensitive habitat and birds and wildlife. Now, with the destruction, badgers have been displaced from their longstanding home.

The city of Petaluma needs to change direction and welcome the offer of assistance from Madrone Audubon, as well as return Paula Lane Action Network to their important role at the open space land. These conservation experts can restore habitat and complete the project with public access, volunteer and education programs – our community truly deserves this, and the wildlife deserve to be safe and able to live in their habitat.

Susan Sullivan

Petaluma