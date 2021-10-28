Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Oct. 28, 2021

It’s OK to ask for help

EDITOR: As I sat down to write a letter to the editor, I was actually excited. There is so much that I want to say. My first thought was to highlight the work that Petaluma People Services Center has been doing before the pandemic and all the work we are doing now. But as I sat at my laptop, the words weren’t there. As many of you may know, I am never ever at a loss for words.

Those words escape me for many reasons, but the biggest reason is that while I’m proud of the work we’ve been doing, I just can’t fend off the feeling of hopelessness that creeps in every now and again. At times over the last year and a half I have found myself overcome with sadness, a feeling I worry all too many of you have also shared.

While this pandemic has put mental health and wellness into sharp focus, we often still hesitate to ask for help, especially around these issues. Every day at PPSC we get hundreds of calls and requests for help. People ask for rental assistance, access to food, or help applying for unemployment. But as we work with these community members to address their concrete and pressing issues, we so often uncover an additional need they had not previously voiced: someone to talk to, someone to support their mental health.

In order to help families, youth and older adults, we as a community need to focus on nurturing mental wellness as our collective social responsibility. One of the ways to do this together is to find the courage to ask for help. Truly, it is OK to ask for help.

The psychological impact of the pandemic is likely to linger for years, and we all need to recognize that self-care is not a luxury, but a public health necessity. It is OK to admit that you are feeling symptoms of anxiety or depression. And as a community, it is essential that we work to ensure that no call for help goes unanswered. We need behavioral health resources for everyone, especially groups who have not historically received the same access to these resources, like our communities of color.

So, as you read the news today, please recognize that the sad story you see about a struggling community member may signify the next wave of the pandemic washing over us, this wave inextricably linked to our mental wellbeing. Look around to find ways that you can help nurture mental wellness in yourself and others. Volunteer, start a hobby, visit with a friend on a walk, but always know, it is OK to ask for help. Call PPSC at 707-765-8488, we are here for you and the community.

Elece Hempel, Petaluma People Services Center executive director

Petaluma can do better

EDITOR: It's upsetting to read that our new Old Adobe Union School District superintendent has experienced racism in Petaluma. Black lives matter means that each and every Black person matters. Black parents matter, Black activists matter, Black police officers matter, Black teachers matter, and Black superintendents matter. Black lives don't just matter when everyone agrees; they matter when we disagree and when things are hard. It's the moments of tension and struggle that demonstrate our capacity to be anti-racist, not moments of harmony. To Superintendent Lowery: I am grateful for your steady leadership during an unprecedented time, and I'm sorry for what you've experienced. To Petaluma: We can do better. Let's make good on all of those yard signs.

Sarah Quinto

Petaluma

Publish arrest logs again

EDITOR: As a resident I feel it is important to reflect knowledge of activity in your neighborhood . I understand the position of the Argus carrier on pre-determining a conviction before a person addressed the courts. However I personally am no angel and I’ve been that subject offender, now public records are public records. But if the local Police Department can make notices on the Nixel and community information to share that information, I don’t understand why the newspapers choose not to or it could be just that the Argus-Courier chose not to or stopped. But I think it’s important that people know what’s going on in the neighborhood it shows an example of what areas are having difficulties or that there’s a rise in crime in your area. It could be safety precautions of walking your kids out at night in town or keep in your doors locked her keeping a vigilant eye on your vehicles or property or catalytic converter‘s or vandalism of private or commercial vehicles on your block. Recently in Petaluma there was a skateboard attack where somebody actually took the truck side of the skateboard to hit somebody in the back of the head I think more people should know about these things. Perhaps not include the victims name but still include the incident. I might be only one person writing this message now, but that was that is what makes me get your paper is for the information and the safety in my area I believe there’s more people like me who think the same way. In a file example the Petaluma Police Department did a very good job of public safety in the announcement and Nixel notifications also in the community email response to the recent bomb threat at the Petaluma junior high school and afterwords followed the investigation to indicate that the police department had a 13 year old suspect been identified without their name given.

Jose Pepe Vallejo

Petaluma

Editor’s Note: The Argus-Courier ceased publishing the weekly arrest log in February, explaining the decision in an editor’s note Feb. 25. Read our reasoning here: petaluma360.com/article/news/editors-note-argus-courier-to-change-crime-coverage/.

First microchip clinic a success

EDITOR: North Bay Animal Services hosted its first free microchip clinic for the public last Saturday at the Petaluma shelter and, despite the threatening weather, around 20 cute and eager (maybe a couple not so eager!) pets showed up to get their permanent “i.d. tag.” NBAS staff and volunteers saw the event as a test run for many microchip clinics that the organization will offer in the future, to ensure that all pets in the Petaluma community are able to be permanently identified and kept safe. At the clinic, all animals were scanned for existing chips, and one dog and one cat turned out to be already chipped through prior adoption from rescues.

One of the clinic’s participants was asked how he felt now that his dog was chipped. “Protected,” he said. “That way if he gets out we’ll find him.” This is a perfect reason why the people present came down to chip their pets and why NBAS is so passionate about offering these clinics. A microchip gives the assurance that a pet has the best chance to be returned to you if lost and to stand out at a shelter amongst the other pets.

Watch NBAS’s Facebook page for more microchip clinics in the future. Also, please check online for the wonderful pets NBAS has available for adoption and call the shelter for an appointment to see them in person. The number to call is 707-762-6227(NBAS).

Susan Simons

Petaluma