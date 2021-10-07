Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Oct. 7, 2021

Support for Petaluma charter school

EDITOR: The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed, for the better, the ethos of our increasingly globalized world.

The next generation of students need to be fully prepared to lead in our new connected and interdependent world. The benefits of global education for young people cannot be overstated: Students who study abroad report higher grades and academic engagement and an increased interest in post secondary education. Students who study abroad also report a deeper understanding of their own culture and biases, maintain a greater diversity of friends and a greater desire to explore other cultures.

Being in the field for over 20 years and serving as the director of strategic initiatives of SAI programs, I deeply understand the benefits to global education, and want all young people to have the opportunity to explore the world. I also know that study abroad programs are often unavailable to the students who would benefit from them the most, low-income students, students of color, and students with diverse genders.

That’s why I am excited to support Magnolia Global Academy for Leaders, a proposed 7-12 dependent public charter school in Petaluma focused on equity, experiential learning and global citizenship.

Myself, and the team at SAI programs, encourage the Sonoma County community to support the authorization of Magnolia Global Academy for Leaders. This school will not only provide our children with the high-quality, experiential education that they need, but will ensure that our community has the empathetic, globally aware leaders it needs to thrive.

Rodney Harris, director of strategic initiatives, SAI Study Abroad, and trustee for Magnolia Global Academy

How many more election recounts?

EDITOR: Einstein is often credited with the saying “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.” If true, it would appear that Donald Trump is, well, not quite right in the head. Trump submitted more than 50 lawsuits challenging the outcome of the 2020 election, all of which were dismissed by the courts. The Joint Statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council called the election "the most secure in American history."

Georgia has recounted its votes four times, each time arriving at the same outcome: Biden won the election in that state. Just recently, Maricopa County in Arizona completed another audit, funded by Republican leaders, and concluded that Biden won on November 2, Fact is, the recount showed he won by 800 more votes than had been tallied the first time.

Trump apparently expects a different result from these recounts. But before he asks for another costly audit in Michigan, Georgia, Arizona or Pennsylvania, perhaps we should take Trump’s mental aptitude into consideration. And consider if another recount is just a waste of time and money.

Michael O’Looney

Santa Rosa

On homelessness and Steamer Landing

EDITOR: Saturday evening I took a short bicycle ride through the tent camp on Steamer Landing. Obviously, I am sympathetic to the people living there and the long term implications of living without a house in Petaluma.

We are witnessing the growth of a new economic class - those that survive without a permanent house and get by in their car or in a tent for months and years at a time. It’s a “new” problem for Petaluma to deal with as much of the homeless camps were for so long hidden off in the bushes, out of the way. But this Steamer Landing encampment is right out in the open, right in the middle of daily life. This new economic class of folks - those that live without a permanent house - will continue to grow in Petaluma just as it has and will continue to grow across the State of California.

I applaud our City Council’s prototype trial run of tiny houses. But remember the last time that we cleared out Steamer Landing? They came back the very next day. In addition to our other efforts in town to support the unhoused population, I would love to see our City Council assign a “legal” piece of land where folks can set up a tent. Otherwise, the unhoused will continue to set them up, in increasing number, where ever they can.

We aren’t going to solve homelessness in Petaluma but we can continue to develop multiple strategies for managing it well.

Teddy Herzog

Petaluma

A vote in favor of district elections

EDITOR: I have lived on the east side of Petaluma for 41 years. I have never run into any city council members while on the east side of town. It does not make any sense to me that all of our current council members reside on one side of town. I don't feel like the residents here are represented!

This is not a new issue but it definitely needs to be changed so that all areas of our town are in deed represented.

Let's make this change for the good of all of Petaluma!

Pam Adinoff

Petaluma

Why build when water is scarce?

EDITOR: Why are we building homes during this unprecedented drought? Are we building for those who work here but can’t afford to live here? Or are we building for those who could live in any number of cities?

There are two housing projects on Casa Grande Road directly across from Casa Grande High School. The Casa Grande Residential Project, now under construction, will consist of 30 single-family detached homes and six single-family attached units, ranging in size from 1,395 sq ft to 2,380 sq ft. The developer has partnered with the Sonoma County Housing Land Trust to provide five of the units as affordable to low- and moderate-income households.

A second proposed project, Creekwood, was recently withdrawn but, presumably, will be resubmitted. The withdrawn Creekwood plan was for 42 dwelling units total with three homes designated low-income and three moderate-income. Given the paltry number of affordable units in these two projects, it is questionable whether we are building to enrich developers or because there is a need.

Assuming that both developments are built, there will be three new streets entering onto and exiting from Casa Grande Road facing four existing driveways at Casa Grande High School. Given the speed and erratic nature of traffic on Casa Grande Road, studies of the relevant section of this main thoroughfare should be conducted during times when students and faculty arrive at and leave school.

Both projects border on Adobe Creek, now extremely dry. We are told to conserve water. Yet, the developers of the project under construction have used countless truckloads of non-potable water to stabilize the ground, water which could have been used to save the trees along Adobe Creek.

Hopefully, any consideration of a revised Creekwood project will take all of the above into account.

Carol Crabill

Petaluma