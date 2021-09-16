Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Sept. 16, 2021

Cannabis moratorium needed

EDITOR: Where will the water come from to grow the cannabis that the Ag Department has issued multi-tenant ministerial permits for? This type of piecemeal processing is thwarting the CEQA process and creating essentially illegal grows in many areas of the county. The permits are being issued by the County Ag Department through a ministerial process so residents neighboring these proposals don't know about them until the well drillers and the cannabis people start showing up next door.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Sept. 21, 2021, will consider an emergency cannabis moratorium.

Rural residents all over the county with the bad luck to end up next door to a commercial cannabis grow want a moratorium on issuing all permits, including those being processed, until a countywide EIR is completed including 2021 drought conditions as part of the measure of our available water. Let’s be honest about science-based study of the resources we have available as well as the cumulative impacts of these proposed projects on our culturally rich small rural towns. We need the BOS to implement a moratorium and close this multi-tenant ministerial loophole.

Dustin King

Bloomfield

Free speech, with consequences

EDITOR: The recent kerfuffle over Stefan Perez's Twitter comments getting him ousted from a public committee highlights something that seems to elude discussion around free speech and the First Amendment. "Congress shall make no law [truncated] abridging the freedom of speech..." No mention of a lack of consequences or any negative repercussions. If you feel compelled to express yourself in a public space, crying about it afterwards because you got "spanked" is just juvenile. Mr. Perez needs to be a big boy, and live with the consequences of his actions. So do all the other whiners out there who think they can say anything (they can for the most part), but also don't want to take accountability for the words that come out of their mouth. It doesn't work that way, sorry. Welcome to adulting in the 21st century. You are free to say what you did, Mr. Perez. You just aren't free from the consequences.

David Borin

Petaluma

Sonoma Magazine got it wrong

EDITOR: Last week’s Argus contained an article “Sonoma Magazine names it’s favorite Petaluma eateries, do readers' agree?” The article names the top 10 local restaurants selected by the magazine.

I don’t agree. The best restaurant in Petaluma is Cucina Paradiso. The menu is more or less typical Italian, but the quality of the food and the execution rival any Italian restaurant in the country. To top it off, the waiters are European, making the experience a little like being in Rome. And, it is the only restaurant in Petaluma (that I’ve found) that serves quality veal.

Michael Burwen

Petaluma

A Journey of One Thousand Miles Starts…Arghhh!!! Forget it!!!

EDITOR: A reader-submitted poem.

Thank you for being so thoughtful; There is no way you are just being awful; I saw you use your ankle as a lever to lift the cart into the curb; You didn’t get it right the first, the second, or the third time; But you didn’t give up! Of course, you didn’t do it out of convenience; It would’ve been easier to walk the cart back where it belongs in the shopping cart return; You did it because you care; You don’t wear a cap or talk about it on social media; You don’t care about people knowing how you contribute to society; That’s reserved for attention-needy millennials; You did it because you knew it was the right thing to do; These workers need their steps; They might not have fancy gadgets like pedometers or Apple watches; But they have you. Now, they owe you a big debt; They depend on you to provide them with the freedom of collecting the labyrinth of carts concerned shopper like you leave behind; Thank you for your service. When kids ask me, “is it a bird? is it a plane?” I’ll know to say, “No, it’s just a concerned citizen with more than half-a-brain.”

Carlos Garbiras

Petaluma

Gallaher’s campaign tactics disgraceful

EDITOR: Last week I received a mailer, bankrolled by Mr. Shameless Moneybags Gallaher, promoting the DA recall. It displays the photos of three of our City Council members, strongly implying that they support the recall. While it also includes text to the contrary, visuals are the most powerful part of this kind of advertising; I find the exploitation of our elected leaders' portraits in this fashion to be utterly contemptible. Mr. Gallaher's use of his wealth to sabotage the democratic process is a disgrace.

Ann Edminster

Petaluma

Rethinking Burning Man

EDITOR: I have never had a chance to attend the Burning Man Festival in Nevada, though I have long wanted to go. I understand that what started as a small celebration on a SF beach has evolved into a huge celebration in the desert. I appreciate all the thought, inspiration and artistry that goes into the productions there, many of which are made right here in Petaluma, and some having been featured in the Argus-Courier.

I also like the concept of making something beautiful and then watching it go up in smoke, as a kind of capitalist potlatch, ode to impermanence or whatever you conceive it to be. But having said all that, I wonder, with all these fires burning up our beautiful West, and temperatures inexorably rising everywhere, do people really want to add more smoke to that, or has it become a symbol of what we are doing to our planet? Wouldn’t it be better to stop the burning, and reimagine Burning Man as Melting Man, where people create ice sculptures to melt in the desert, without adding more asphyxiating gases? Just a thought.

Christopher Simpson

Petaluma