Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Sept. 2, 2021

Vaccination helps others, too

EDITOR: Those who decline to be vaccinated because they feel they are not at risk due to their own particular health practices miss the bigger picture. Much of the good of vaccination comes from the protection it gives others. I wonder if those who claim superior health have taken that into account?

Carol Castillo

Petaluma

Three cheers for Petaluma Garden Club

EDITOR: A visit to Walnut Park will remind everyone of the wonderful community spirit of Petaluma. This week a small group of volunteers from the Petaluma Garden Club spent several hours digging out weeds, then pruning and trimming the overgrown roses around the bandstand. They also laid fresh cardboard on exposed areas and then shoveled and spread two truckloads of mulch that the city provided. Today the area reflects the pride of this community that also appears often in other areas of the city.

The Petaluma Garden Club has been active for over 80 years, with a goal of helping beautify Petaluma, protecting the environment, and promoting knowledge about plants and gardening. The pollinator garden that PGC volunteers installed at Wickersham Park during the early spring is another example of the group’s good work. Members dug up the soil, sheet mulched, bark mulched, bought and donated plants, and literally hauled countless jugs and buckets of water for several months before the park turned on its sprinkler system so that the newly planted garden could thrive. Today the pollinator garden is a colorful oasis, planted with native drought-tolerant varieties and visited by bees and butterflies. A hardy group of club “Flutterbys" continues to weed and prune the plants. In addition, several members have “adopted” arbors around the park, trimming the roses so they will continue to flower and provide color for visitors.

Beyond parks, the PGC maintains a beautiful garden at the Petaluma Senior Center, offering a calm, pleasant respite to visitors and saving the city yet another maintenance task. A round of applause and thanks to PGC for helping provide wonderful outdoor spaces for all, particularly during pandemic!

Mary Alden

Petaluma

There’s work to be done on climate change

EDITOR: I read the front page article on climate & the opinion page by John Burns in the 8/19/21 Argus Courier. These articles motivated me to write this letter to you. Fires, drought, and the air filled with smoke really alerts us to the climate emergency. We ask what we can do to intervene? Petaluma apparently is taking actions to intervene and reach net zero emissions by 2030. This is vital to our being able to exist on Mother Earth, however insufficient. Getting to net zero will address only 5% of the problem. It is urgent that we address the carbon dioxide already in the atmosphere and reach net zero emissions. This is urgently needed, really! There is more to the story about the legacy carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Before the Industrial Revolution, the level of CO2 was less than 300ppm for many thousands of years. The recent amount is shown to be 417ppm. What does this mean? The legacy CO2 needs to be removed if we are to sustain life on the planet. We need to restore the climate to the Pre-Industrial Revolution levels. What can we do right away? Visit the website of the Foundation for Climate Restoration foundationforclimaterestoration.org. Get educated, take the pledge, find out what Petaluma is doing in sequestration of the CO2. It is possible to reach safe levels of CO2 by 2050. It is time we all work together to make the difference.

Adrienne Paskal

Member of the North Bay Chapter of Fans of Climate Restoration

Different spot needed for ‘A Fine Balance’

EDITOR: Some years ago, the Petaluma City Council went through public hearings where many citizens urged the council to make Water Street a people space along the river, rather than a parking lot. A compromise was reached wherein the northern half would still accommodate parking and the southern half would be reserved primarily for pedestrians and pedestrian-oriented events. If the proposed ‘A Fine Balance’ is installed in the southern end of Water Street, that pedestrian space will be broken up and pedestrians will have to negotiate a grove of angled poles (at least 20, I believe).

Regardless of what one may think of the proposed artwork, features mounted high in the air will best be viewed from some distance. However, buildings will block many possible views and closer views will be marred by the discomfort of cranked necks.

I suggest that “A Fine Balance” would be better appreciated if located somewhere other than an intended pedestrian space in the heart of downtown Petaluma.