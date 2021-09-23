Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Sept. 23, 2021

The scientific case to ban leaf blowers

EDITOR: Petaluma has led Northern California in its action and legislation to mitigate our negative impact on the climate and protection of our environment. The city has a Climate Action Commission, it has banned new gas stations, and natural gas in new construction is prohibited. Yet, every day throughout our city, our air is polluted and our inner ears are assaulted by gas-powered leaf blowers.

These two-cycle noise makers average 70 decibels of buzz at 50 feet, and can quickly injure the stereocilia of the inner ear with levels greater than 100 dB for the operator. The noise is just the beginning of the problems from these machines. They might be acceptable if leaves were the only thing spewed into the air at 200 miles per hour (greater than a Category 5 hurricane). Animal droppings, spores, fungi, pollens, pesticides and herbicides, fertilizers, brake-lining dust and tire residue, and heavy metals in addition to noxious hydrocarbons are whipped into our breathing space. Leaf blowers can easily exacerbate pulmonary and cardiac conditions in susceptible individuals.

There’s a bill afoot to ban these over-utilized devices; Assembly Bill 1346 would direct the California Air Resources Board to phase out the sale of “small off-road engines” by 2024. We should not have to wait three years. If the city is serious about protecting our environment, it should join Berkeley, Belvedere, Mill Valley, Sonoma, Los Gatos and Los Alto and immediately ban gas-powered leaf blowers.

James Pointer

Petaluma

Vaccines save lives

EDITOR: I read with interest the editorial regarding D’Lynda Fisher and all follow up letters to the editor, especially the one defending her decision to not get vaccinated because she hasn’t had a cold or flu in 20 years and therefore may know something the rest of us don’t. I, too, cannot remember the last time I had the flu or a cold and yet the virus found me. I doubt a healthy lifestyle will save you from getting COVID-19, but it may help you recover faster without the need to be hospitalized. Meanwhile the virus transmits to others, mutates and we now have the lethal delta version. More people are hospitalized and die, we continue wearing masks, schools open and then close again, parents are stressed out and so are the teachers. I am not sure what I find more objectionable, people who feel invincible and superior to the rest of us or those who believe all the misinformation and take horse de-wormer medication instead of the vaccine. A vaccine for smallpox was discovered in 1776 by Edward Jenner, but it was not until 1980 that it was declared eradicated by the World Health Assembly. Thanks to a successful vaccination program, the United States has been polio free since 1979. We have vaccines for smallpox, measles, mumps, chickenpox and many other deceases. Vaccines save lives. Viruses die out if they don’t find new hosts. Except for valid medical reasons, not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is in my opinion a sign of selfishness or ignorance – or both.

Vera Steinfels Petaluma

Public art now in the hands of vocal critics

EDITOR: Welcome to Petaluma Texas, where our averse City Council has just deputized a loud group of nay sayers to determine what is art and where we can enjoy it. Public Art in a public space is now up to the discretion of any group of self-appointed, non-credentialed art critics.

Jerry Thompson

Petaluma

City council should listen to residents

EDITOR: I was blown away by the results of the latest Argus weekly poll “Should Fine Balance, the bathtub art proposal, be allowed to move forward?” 93.2% of respondents (highest voter turn out ever) said “NO.” Despite this underwhelming voter support, there are some political leaders who want to move forward and spend $80,000 on an EIR. This is not only irresponsible, but borders on insanity.

This issue has been hassled for five years. Enough is enough. Politicians “Listen to the voters. Spend your time on issues that matter.”

Michael Burwen

Petaluma