While we are not holding volunteer projects yet due to the pandemic, but we are still providing year-round services. We provide critical home repairs (rotten steps, leaking plumbing, failed furnaces, broken locks or doors, rodent abatement, rotted floors) so our most vulnerable neighbors have a safe and healthy place to call home. If you or someone you know is low income and needs health and safety repairs or accessibility improvements to their home please contact Rebuilding Together Petaluma at 707-765-3944 or online at www.rtpetaluma.org. It’s easy to apply!

Jane Hamilton

RTP Executive Director

East side residents seek action

EDITOR: I am one of many concerned and frustrated east side Petaluma homeowners looking for answers to a much needed and much overdo project linking east Petaluma to downtown Petaluma.

My husband and I, bought a home on Acadia Drive in 1972, and have been happy Petalumans ever since then. When we had our home built at that specific location on Acadia Drive, there were meetings with the builders who shared future plans for the area specifically a link from Rainier Drive to the east side of the Freeway via a proposed overpass and we were told that money had been allocated for that specific project.

In the past when the decision makers or council and commission people were made up of folks from both the west side and the east side of Petaluma, there was talk and even plans to link the east and the west side of Petaluma via an overpass over the 101 at the end of Rainier Drive. In the past few years the council has become more, if not completely, made up with folks from the west side and the plans for a linkup project have been buried to facilitate and divert more of our local tax dollars to the many projects proposed and taking place in west Petaluma.

Our community in the East has been and is growing significantly to the point where traveling from the East side to the West side via E. Washington to do business or shop is getting flat out ridiculous.

We are a growing force of tax payers and voters in east Petaluma and we deserve some attention, respect and a definite plan from the City Council and Planning Commission and in regards to a freeway overpass or underpass linking East Rainier to downtown Petaluma.

Art Guerra

Petaluma

No cause for negative comments

EDITOR: I agree with Mr. Porter that Stellina Pronto is a wonderful addition to the coffee, pastry, and food scene on Kentucky Street. We have visited it many times (including on their first ‘soft opening’ day) and are delighted that they are clearly doing a booming business.

However, I take issue with Mr. Porter’s snarky comments about the previous occupants of the shop after Bovine Bakery left. CBC Café, and then P-Town Pastry, were excellent shops for good coffee and a wide variety of pastries, candies, and other foods, including pizza and sandwiches and salads.

Yes, Bovine was great (and still is, in Pt. Reyes Station)! Yes, Stellina Pronto is terrific! But was it really necessary, Mr. Porter, to slip in your negative and frankly baseless comments about the other two shops that so many of us frequented and appreciated? This is not the first time you’ve tainted your ‘reviews’ with snide comments about current or former eateries in our town. I, for one, am a bit tired of it.

Charles Galt

Petaluma

Lawsuit against animal shelter baseless

EDITOR: I am commenting on the spurious lawsuit against North Bay Animal Services.

As is common with young children who do not want blame for their actions, this litigant is attempting to attach blame to NBAS for his own lack of responsibility.

Holding on to a pet beyond when they can enjoy life is the ultimate expression of selfishness.

The independent vet’s diagnosis was the cat was at such a stage of feebleness, she could not be helped to a better life. It was time to let her go.

Unfortunately, her humans had never had a microchip inserted during her life, and had not reported her missing to the shelter. They could not be found.

NBAS, lauded for their 98% LIVE Release Rate and open acceptance of any animal brought to them, could only accept the vet’s advice and allow the cat a peaceful release.

I watched NBAS rescue wild animals with burned paws and injuries, tour farms in disaster areas, caring for livestock.

This registered nonprofit is supported by our community, supplementing city-supplied funds. NBAS’s Pet Pantry donates pet food and supplies to those in need.

Through the pandemic, NBAS kept going, with full services; extended hours, safe ‘Zoom and Meet’ adoptions, fire zone rescues, taking in animals from overflowing shelters and answering calls for help.

I wonder if this litigant had an ulterior motive for his suit; wanting to blame others for his lacks or being prompted by an unknown outside source?

He needs to apologize to NBAS. If he ever adopts again, may he have learned his lesson, promising that decisions made in her future will be for her benefit, not for his own ego.

Sara Zander

Petaluma

Petaluma should move to district elections

EDITOR: The Petaluma City Council is currently elected using "At-Large" voting. This means each council member runs in a city-wide election and has to campaign across the entire city. This makes each race cost more to run, which favors candidates who are wealthy or who can raise more money. Our city council is all white and all of them live on the more affluent west side. Many cities across California, including nearby Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park have switched to district elections. District elections promote representation, equity and democracy.

Like gerrymandering, at-large elections have been part of the toolbox of voter disenfranchisement and have often been struck down in the courts under Section 2 of the Voting Rights act since they have the effect of diluting the votes of certain populations. While this may not be the intent of our current system, it is not a good look.

I have no reason to doubt that each of the current members of the city council have the best interests of Petaluma at heart. However, if they all live in the same part of town, they may not be exposed to issues that are important to other neighborhoods.

Angelo Sacerdote

Petaluma

Kudos to city on road fixes

EDITOR: It is amazing to see what a penny's tax on the dollar has done to make Petaluma better. Roads are smoother, infrastructure has improved, with more work to come. Many thanks to our city government, its workers, all contractors and especially, we taxpayers!

Sean Lanham

Petaluma