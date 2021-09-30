Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Sept. 30, 2021
Council bowed to NIMBY threats
EDITOR: As a former Petaluma resident, it's disappointing to see "Fine Balance" still trapped in city bureaucracy, more than five years after artist Brian Goggin was selected. Initially, few people even noticed. Public art meetings were held in a narrow room at the train depot. Landing someone of Goggin’s stature was a massive win for the city’s first attempt at commissioning art, and set a high trajectory for future projects. His bathtub proposal defied conventional understanding and inspired wonder. It triggered emotions, as good art should. It would've brought attention to a waterfront that was in shambles. The pandemic-caused al fresco dining may have bailed out city leaders.
No matter the justifications, the city council's recent reversal to change locations rather than honor the 10-year provision will have far-reaching consequences. Every artist will think twice about Petaluma, if they consider it at all. One councilmember lamented Goggin’s absence. Why should he show up at this point? Look at how Petaluma has treated him. Like we see on countless issues across California, vocal NIMBYs have weaponized threats of litigation.
I love Petaluma deeply. But I fear that the city has undermined its stated mission for beautification beyond repair.
Yousef Baig
Sacramento
A whale of a tale
EDITOR: Petaluma City Schools has cancelled a whale watching trip for the Marine Biology Class, clearly discriminating against the rights of whales. They have alleged that these whales are the key spreader of covid to teenagers on a whale-watching boat. (They did not say if it is the vaxxed on non-vaxxed whales). Whales have rights! Description of person involved – Hair: Very short, more like blubber, Top: A little slippery, Bottom: Also slippery, Shoes: Just fins, dorsal and otherwise, Age: 1-40, Build: 20-40', Race: Mammal, Sex: Dont know, Other details: They have a big blowhole, and they are known to swim and bring enjoyment to many. Unknown if Toni Toni Tone would suffice to save this kids, or if an optional trip to French Laundry was offered in lieu.
Peter Solimene
Petaluma
‘Fine Balance’ objections based on location
EDITOR: Anything can be called “art,” I suppose, and as much as I don’t like Brian Goggin’s “Fine Balance,” I also don’t like Andres Serrano’s “Piss Christ” photographs as art, or Damien Hirst’s real animal autopsy sculptures, or Gunther von Hagens’ plastination of real human body parts more. But there are people who do, and I can't blame or condemn them.
However, Jerry Thompson has apparently missed the point entirely as to why the vast majority of Petalumans hate Goggin's Tubs. While most of us agree that they’re ugly and dangerous, we are not the art Nazis he's accused us of being. It was almost always about Location, Location, Location. Water Street would've been an awful place to install these things as they would’ve blocked deliveries and squeezed out the riverfront dining areas that people have come to enjoy. And that would've been a deathblow to the restaurants along Water Street that are struggling as it is.
Several valid suggestions have been made as to where best to place the Tubs (other than the landfill, which was a joke). One idea was Haystack Landing. Placing the Tubs there might be the first step in developing that wasteland into an Art Garden which could attract tourists.
Speaking of ugly and dangerous, for the 24 years that I’ve lived in Petaluma, the trestle has been discussed, ignored and continues to deteriorate. Why can't the City of Petaluma get its act together on that?
Bob Canning
Petaluma
Electric leaf blowers work fine
EDITOR: I’ve been following the debate about whether or not to ban gas-powered leaf blowers in Petaluma. I lived in Los Altos for 25 years and I employed a gardener who came every two weeks to get rid of accumulated leaf and other debris. He told me that prohibiting gas-powered blowers would put him out of business.
After a year or two of debate, Los Altos passed the ordinance prohibiting gas-powered blowers. Despite initial grumbling, I am not aware of a single gardener who went out of business or raised prices. My Blo and Go guy told me he was now happy about the change because before he had to buy gas, but now he got power (free to him) from the customer’s electrical outlet!
Michael Burwen
Petaluma
Celebrating 25 years of helping out
EDITOR: Rebuilding Together Petaluma is in its 25th year of repairing homes for low-income seniors and disabled people free of charge in Petaluma. We are here to make sure our neighbors don’t have to make the choice between fixing the water heater that went out and putting food on the table or buying medicine.
