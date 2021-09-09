Letters to the Argus-Courier Editor Sept. 9, 2021

Kudos to state for free lunches

EDITOR: Teaching school is hard – but especially difficult when children come to school hungry and with no lunch. I taught for 32 years in Sonoma County and saw many times, that even with the free and reduced fee lunch program that has been in place for many years in California, some children did not get lunch. Maybe their parents were behind in their reduced lunch payments or maybe the child did not want classmates to know their family qualified for the free or reduced fee lunch.

Those days are over thanks to Governor Newsom and the state legislature passing SB129, the Free School Meals for All Act of 2021. 6.2 million students now have access to two free school meals a day, breakfast and lunch. California is the first state in the nation to permanently adopt free school meals for all K-12 public school students. Say what you want about Governor Gavin Newsom and the state legislature but this is one thing that they did right!

Judi Allewelt

Petaluma

Mobile home park prices outrageous

EDITOR: I’ve lived in Petaluma for over 30 years and have been looking for a mobile home. I found the perfect place to buy in The Cottages.

When I inquired about the monthly space rent, I was shocked to learn that they charge $1,625/mo for space rent with additional fees for utilities of approximately $160/mo. But to “qualify” to rent a small space, you must make $5,523/mo. I planned on paying cash for the mobile to reduce my monthly rent, but I cannot qualify because as a single woman, I don’t make $66,276 a year.

Basically, what this tells me is only the rich retired people, who I would think would prefer to buy a condo or townhome where they aren’t told what they can and cannot do, can live there which makes it out of reach for most folks just trying to make a living and retire in a place they love.

The Petaluma City Council needs to start placing rent control on senior parks to make them more accessible for hard working seniors. This place is outrageously priced, and we need someone to protect the seniors from being priced out of Petaluma.

Janet Foust

Petaluma

Supervisors should move forward with moratorium

EDITOR: The Board of Supervisors is scheduled for a one hour discussion on the topic of a Cannabis Ordinance Urgency Moratorium at their meeting on September 21st. With the constant drumbeat of bad news about the water crisis in our county and the entire west, I can only assume this topic is being considered because of the drought. Even one wet winter will not bring us back to normal conditions and the weather prediction is for another dry season. The supervisors have already asked that their housing allocation be reduced because of the drought and because of the uncertainly of where the water will come for those new homes. It is imperative that the Board protect the current residents and current agriculture without adding more water users. The climate crisis is real and we cannot hide our heads in the sand any longer. The supervisors need to seriously evaluate the cumulative impacts of all new uses of water they're approving. I urge a “yes” vote on an urgency moratorium and hope the vote is 5-0 on September 21st.

Nancy Richardson

Santa Rosa

Get vaccinated

EDITOR: Look up the 1919 flu pandemic and you may find that the means used to suppress that deadly virus were no different to what the CDC is urging us to do now to combat COVID-19.

In 1918-1919 hand washing, wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings were encouraged just as they are today. After two years the disease disappeared. When the virus reached the point when it was unable to find enough hosts for it to be transmitted, it simply died out. It’s called herd immunity. For COVID to die out, we need about 70% of the populace to become immunized.

In 1919 people did not have a vaccine. Back then it was not a political issue. It was a matter of people looking after one another, of complying with scientific recommendations to do what they could to end a pernicious disease that took the lives of 675,000 Americans.

Today over 90% of newborns receive vaccines to protect them from diseases like polio, measles, diphtheria,and hepatitis. Most anti-vaxers received these vaccines too. But still they find issue with the COVID vaccine. Strange.

The research is clear. Vaccines save lives. Masks help prevent the spread of the disease. Who is doing their part to protect the lives of children and others and make COVID-19 a bad memory?

Mike O’Looney

Santa Rosa

Moratorium on cannabis needed

EDITOR: Drought, drought, drought. Sonoma County is experiencing its worst drought in decades. Our reservoirs are at an all-time low, and even with conservation measures, our officials estimate only enough water for another year or so. It’s safe to assume homes relying on ground water (wells) are facing the same dire consequences. Sonoma County is appealing its new housing allocation (requesting a lower number), citing the drought and an unclear picture on where the required water would come from. On Aug. 3, The State of California issued emergency orders to take only enough water out of the Russian river for “basic human health and safety needs.” Supervisor Hopkins was quoted as saying “In my opinion, if it’s not something you’re going to eat, maybe you shouldn’t be watering it.” In response to Sonoma County’s recent draft amendment to the Cannabis Ordinance, both the Department of Fish and Game and the National Marine Fisheries Service stated that a complete and thorough water study is necessary before proceeding with any new projects. In light the uncertain water future, the Board of Supervisor should place a moratorium on all commercial Cannabis cultivation operations until our water supply is assured and safeguarded.