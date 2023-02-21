Letting the good times roll for Mardi Gras at Petaluma’s Senior Center

Never mind that New Orleans is 2,315 miles from Petaluma. Carnival came to town Tuesday in the form of a Fat Tuesday luncheon for older adults invited to celebrate at the Petaluma Senior Center in Lucchesi Park.

Many who came were dressed in the holiday colors of purple, green and gold as they ate a Louisiana-style meal of jambalaya, collard greens and muffaletta sandwiches with bananas foster for dessert, a traditional king cake and Hurricane mocktails.

Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, marks the end of the celebratory Carnival season which leads up to the beginning of Lent.