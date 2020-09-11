Levine fending off progressive challenger

The 10th Assembly District has only had one Republican challenger in the past eight years. During that time, Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, has controlled this seat, fending off mostly progressive challengers in this liberal district of Marin and southern Sonoma County.

Now a veteran lawmaker with eight years of experience in Sacramento, Levine is running for a fifth Assembly term. He faces a perennial challenger on the November ballot in Veronica Jacobi, a progressive former Santa Rosa City Councilwoman who lost to Levine in 2016.

Levine said he is not taking his reelection campaign for granted. The author of more than 80 laws, he said he is running on his experience as a dealmaker in Sacramento.

“I’ve gained a lot of experience,” he said. “I’ve built a lot of relationships.”

In the legislative session that just ended, Levine said he was most proud of helping the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and working on police reform. He was a coauthor of a bill that banned law enforcement officers from using the carotid artery hold.

When the outbreak hit and businesses shut down, Levine was an advocate for a slow reopening dictated by science. He said there is “a lot of room for improvement” in the state’s handling of the pandemic, including the massive backlog in unemployment benefits.

“We should follow the lead of our public health experts,” he said. “I’ve had a go slow approach to reopening.”

An environmental champion, Levine said he wanted to continue to work on climate change, which has exacerbated some of the wildfires in the North Bay. One initiative he hopes to push is a ban on plastic packaging.

“We really need to get plastics out of our ecosystem,” he said. “We are addicted to plastics.”

Jacobi has staked her campaign to her environmental credentials. A mechanical engineer with a background in energy management, she said she views all issues through the lens of climate change.

“I care a lot about everyone’s future,” she said. “We need people who are strong on climate change and will work on it. I have the grit to really do it.”

Jacobi is endorsed by Dan Monte, the last progressive challenger who lost in the Assembly race to Levine in 2018.

Still, Levine said he is not worried by challengers on his left. To know where he stands, voters need only look at his record, he said.

“My voting record in Sacramento is as progressive as they come,” he said. “I consider myself an independent Democrat.”

