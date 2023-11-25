Light North Bay rain may end November, begin December

November in Sonoma County may end with a light rain and the trend could continue into the first days of December, forecasters say.

Frosty but sunny conditions may develop Tuesday morning before rain shows up after 11 p.m. amid partly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Chances of rain will linger through Friday with high temperatures remaining in the high 50s. All is normal for this time of year, said Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office.

“Not a significant rainfall, but still some nonetheless,” he said. “It’s generally going to be a light rain.

Coastal areas could get up to half an inch of rain, but inland regions may get about 0.15 of an inch, Gass added.

Conditions should be significantly calm compared to last week when Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport received 0.39 inches of rain on Nov. 14 and 1.41 inches on Nov. 18.

As of Saturday morning, Weather Service data showed the airport got 2.64 inches of rain for the month of November.

That’s more than double the 1.23 inches of rain that was recorded in November 2022, according to the data.

Gass said it’s too early to accurately predict conditions for the first full week of December.

Still, conditions have already been sufficient enough for Santa Rosa firefighters to declare nearly two weeks ago the end of the annual fire season.

Cal Fire officials also said weather conditions have eased the threat of fires.

This year, the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit saw 340 wildfires spread across 657 acres. Only 13 of those fires were larger than 10 acres. The biggest this year in the unit was the Snell Fire on June 16, which burned 103 acres in eastern Napa County, Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay told The Press Democrat earlier this month.

By comparison, 509 fires burned 2,665 acres of land in 2022 in Sonoma-Lake-Napa’s jurisdiction. And the year before, 530 fires scorched 1,101 acres.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi