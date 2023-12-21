Aqus Cafe is the site of Friday evening’s Lighted Bicycle Parade, which begins and ends at the local cafe located at 189 H St. in the Foundry Wharf business park.

Participants of the free, family-friendly event are invited to “Decorate your bike with lights and cycle together through Petaluma spreading holiday cheer!” Bike lights, bells and helmets will all be utilized.

This is the event’s second year, according to organizers.

The family-friendly, all-ages event starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, and wraps up about an hour later, with bikers following an approximately 5-mile route.

“The parade will include rolling street closures,“ noted Petaluma police in a news alert. ”Street closures will be brief along the route and traffic disruption will be at a minimum. The parade will proceed along surface streets near the downtown area.“

Police added they will be present to monitor the event and provide traffic control.