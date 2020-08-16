Lightning, high winds buffet Sonoma County, Bay Area

A massive thunderstorm rocked Sonoma County and a wide swath of the Bay Area early Sunday morning, bringing a dangerous mix of lightning and intense winds to the region.

Thousands of lightning bolts struck ground during the pre-dawn electrical storm, the largest and longest of its type in the Bay Area in memory. It brought winds that exceeded 60 mph in the mountains and severe lightning that lit up the sky in an area that stretched from Monterey in the south to Geyserville in the north and beyond, home to more than 7 million people.

Lightning strikes ignited dozens of fires in heat-parched forests and fields across the Bay Area. At least four small fires broke out in Sonoma County during the storm, which reached its climax between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., said Bob Stratton, dispatch supervisor at Redcom, which handles most fire and emergency medical communication in the county.

The most serious was reported near the Liberty Glen Campground, just off Rockpile Road in the Lake Sonoma Recreation Area. Firefighters had difficulting reaching the area “because it’s out in the middle of nowhere,” said Stratton, “which usually gives you an indication that it was a lightning strike.”

Stratton reported three other incidents in “the flats” — including two just off Todd Road, which he believed were lightning related. None involved more “a spot fire or a single tree. They’ve been taken care of already,” he said.

Law enforcement agencies and fire departments in Sonoma County received multiple calls reporting downed trees and power lines, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office posted in a 5:15 a.m. Nixle alert. A few spot fires within the county have also been reported, the Sheriff’s Office said.

More than 14,000 customers were without power at 11 a.m. in Sonoma County, PG&E reported. Blackouts were reported in north and east Santa Rosa, areas of west county, and a band that stretched from the northern edge of Windsor north to Asti.

Equipment used by the National Weather Service to detect “cloud to ground” lightning strikes measured “thousands” of strikes in Bay Area during the storm, said Anna Schneider, a meteorologist for the NWS.

The storm resulted from a collision of moist, tropical air from the south that slammed into a mass of hot air parked over Northern California. The volatile conditions were triggered by “mid-level moisture rotating around the high pressure system that’s been sitting over most of the western United States, and that’s been moving across our area,” said Schneider. “That’s what’s causing all the lightning.”

Wind gusts reached 66 mph on Atlas Peak east of Napa and 48 mph on Mt. St. Helena north of Calistoga, the National Weather Service reported.

Booming thunder and large arcs of lightning awoke sleeping residents across the Bay Area as the storm swept through the region.

“Wild night in the San Francisco Bay Area. This is probably the most widespread and violent summer thunderstorm event in memory for Bay Area, & it's also one of the hottest nights in years. Convective gusts 60+ mph; enormous amount of (partially dry) lightning,” tweeted Daniel Swain, a climate scientist in the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The National Weather Service on Sunday morning extended a red flag warning indicating higher fire danger for Sonoma County and the wider Bay Area.

The risk of dry lightning because of fast-moving storms prompted the warning, which was scheduled to last from 11 p.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Monday.

There were multiple fires reported around the Bay Area as dawn broke Sunday morning and temperatures were expected to rise rapidly during the day. The high on Sunday in Santa Rosa should be in the 90s, but by Monday temperatures could reach 100 degrees, the weather service said.

In Mendocino County, Cal Fire crews responded to a 5 acre fire in Eden Valley near Covelo and a half-acre fire near Hopland.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.